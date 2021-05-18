Xbox Series X e One, giochi scontati: disponibili i nuovi saldi Xbox Store
I videogiocatori attivi su console verdecrociate possono festeggiare l'arrivo di un nuovo martedì, orami sinonimo di nuovi saldi su Xbox Store: sono ora disponibili le nuove promozioni.
Tra giochi Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e Xbox 360, la scelta è come sempre molto variegata, tra grandi produzioni AAA e giochi indie. A titolo di esempio, possiamo segnalare l'inclusione di Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, ultimo capitolo della serie Ubisoft, scontato del 33%. Outriders, shooter che ha debuttato al Day One su Xbox Game Pass, è invece scontato del 25%, mentre Superhot è proposto a prezzo scontato del 60%. Segnaliamo inoltre anche uno sconto del 25% il sempre apprezzato Cuphead.
Di seguito, trovate gran parte delle promozioni attualmente attive su Xbox Store:
Sconti giochi Xbox Seriex X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One
- SnowRunner Launch Discount 40% Publisher Sale
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition Launch Discount 40% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Maneater Smart Delivery 50% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Rogue Company: Rogue Edition Smart Delivery 25% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- ASTRONEER Xbox Game Pass 35% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- DayZ Xbox Game Pass 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Dead Cells Xbox Game Pass 30% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic Xbox Game Pass 35% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Descenders Xbox Game Pass 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Empire of Sin Xbox Game Pass 30% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Hypnospace Outlaw Xbox Game Pass 30% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- KILLER QUEEN BLACK Xbox Game Pass 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Outriders Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Shadow Warrior 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Slime Rancher Xbox Game Pass 70% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Sniper Elite 4 Xbox Game Pass 80% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Spiritfarer Xbox Game Pass 33% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 70% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- The Long Dark Xbox Game Pass 67% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 60% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- Train Sim World 2020 Xbox Game Pass 65% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Undertale Xbox Game Pass 25% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- ADVERSE Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 67% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Assault On Metaltron Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Conan Exiles Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Crashbots Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Xbox One X Enhanced 33% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
- Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Ion Fury Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Serious Sam Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox One X Enhanced 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Verdun Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- World War Z – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Publisher Sale
- 8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- An Evil Existence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Anodyne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- BEB: Super Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Bleed Complete Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Bonkies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Crysis Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Delta Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
- Drawful 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Empire of Sin – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Gang Beasts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- John Wick Hex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Kill It With Fire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Layers of Fear Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
- Olija Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Paladins Starter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Paw Paw Paw Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Pity Pit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Red Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Space Robinson Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Stardew Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- STAY Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Stranded Deep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- SUPERHOT Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Surviving Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- The Last Campfire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Publisher Sale
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Thy Sword Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Toro Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Train Sim World 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Warface – Legendary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Yasai Ninja Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Ys Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Zombie Army Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 40% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- SpeedRunners Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 25% ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Goetia Xbox Play Anywhere 33% Spotlight Sale
- Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
Sconti giochi Xbox 360
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Bound By Flame Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Lost Odyssey Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- ScreamRide Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza fissata al prossimo martedì 25 maggio.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including discounts on a number of titles from @FocusHome https://t.co/IZKMijony5— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) May 18, 2021
