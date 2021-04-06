Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Xbox Series X e One, giochi scontati: incetta di nuove promozioni su Xbox Store!

Xbox Series X e One, giochi scontati: incetta di nuove promozioni su Xbox Store!
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Anche nel periodo delle festività pasquali, non manca puntualità in casa Microsoft, con nuovi Deals with Gold, sconti e promozioni su di una selezione vastissima di giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S.

I nuovi sconti proposti dai vertici Xbox vanno ad aggiungersi ai già annunciati Saldi di Primavera su Xbox Store, per una rassegna davvero ampia di produzioni disponibili a prezzo ridotto. Di seguito, vi segnaliamo alcune delle offerte attualmente attive.

Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S e Xbox Series X

  • 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
  • ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
  • Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% Spring Sale
  • Assetto Corsa Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale
  • Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spring Sale
  • Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
  • Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 67% Spring Sale
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spring Sale
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • Castlevania: SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Close To The Sun Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
  • Control Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Control – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • Crysis Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
  • Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Spring Sale
  • Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Dark Souls III: Season Pass Add-On 50% Spring Sale
  • Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
  • Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
  • Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spring Sale
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 33% Spring Sale
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • DIRT 5 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 50% Spring Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 50% Spring Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Empire of Sin Xbox Game Pass 30% Spring Sale
  • Everspace Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight Sale
  • F1 2020 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
  • Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
  • Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% Spring Sale
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 45% Spring Sale
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Gang Beasts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 33% Spring Sale
  • Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
  • Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 35% Spring Sale
  • Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
  • L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
  • Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
  • Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spring Sale
  • Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spring Sale
  • Marvel’s Avengers Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
  • Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
  • Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • Metro Exodus Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 40% Spring Sale
  • NBA 2K21 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat EA Play 60% Spring Sale
  • No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Spring Sale
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Prey Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
  • Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spring Sale
  • Remnant: From The Ashes Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spring Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
  • RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 40% Spring Sale
  • Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
  • Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
  • Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Sea of Thieves Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
  • Skully Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 50% Spring Sale
  • Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 50% Spring Sale
  • Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
  • Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Tetris Effect: Connected Xbox Game Pass 25% Spring Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 33% Spring Sale
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • The Sims 4 EA Play 75% Spring Sale
  • The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Spring Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Spring Sale
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spring Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spring Sale
  • Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
  • Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
Giochi Xbox 360
  • ArcaniA Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Cars 2: The Video Game Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Cars Mater-National Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Conan Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Disney Bolt Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Disney Universe Games On Demand 67% Spring Sale
  • Disney/Pixar: Brave The Video Game Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Goosebumps: The Game Games On Demand 75% Spring Sale
  • Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 75% Spring Sale
  • Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • LEGO Indiana Jones Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2 Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Meet the Robinsons Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
  • METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Oblivion Backward Compatible 60% Spring Sale
  • Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 75% Spring Sale
  • RAGE Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Silent Hill: HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Spring Sale
  • Split/Second Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: S.E. Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Toy Story 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
  • Tron: Evolution Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
Come di consueto, le nuove promozioni avranno una durata limitata, con scadenza fissata al prossimo giovedì 15 aprile. Segnaliamo infine che Microsoft sta inviando buoni sconto Xbox Store a molti utenti, anche in Italia.
Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

Offerte Xbox: i migliori giochi in sconto per i saldi di primavera

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. Torna il Q&A Deluxe oggi alle 15:00, aspettiamo le vostre domande per la diretta
  2. Castlevania Resurrection per Dreamcast, emerge una demo del gioco cancellato