Xbox Series X e One, giochi scontati: incetta di nuove promozioni su Xbox Store!
Anche nel periodo delle festività pasquali, non manca puntualità in casa Microsoft, con nuovi Deals with Gold, sconti e promozioni su di una selezione vastissima di giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S.
I nuovi sconti proposti dai vertici Xbox vanno ad aggiungersi ai già annunciati Saldi di Primavera su Xbox Store, per una rassegna davvero ampia di produzioni disponibili a prezzo ridotto. Di seguito, vi segnaliamo alcune delle offerte attualmente attive.
Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S e Xbox Series X
- 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
- ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spring Sale
- Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 67% Spring Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Close To The Sun Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Control – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Crysis Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Spring Sale
- Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Dark Souls III: Season Pass Add-On 50% Spring Sale
- Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 33% Spring Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- DIRT 5 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 50% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 50% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Empire of Sin Xbox Game Pass 30% Spring Sale
- Everspace Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight Sale
- F1 2020 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% Spring Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 45% Spring Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Gang Beasts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 33% Spring Sale
- Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 35% Spring Sale
- Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Just Dance 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spring Sale
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spring Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Metro Exodus Smart Delivery 70% Spring Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 40% Spring Sale
- NBA 2K21 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- Need For Speed Heat EA Play 60% Spring Sale
- No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Spring Sale
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Prey Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
- Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Spring Sale
- Remnant: From The Ashes Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spring Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 40% Spring Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Sea of Thieves Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- Skully Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 50% Spring Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 50% Spring Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Tetris Effect: Connected Xbox Game Pass 25% Spring Sale
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 33% Spring Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- The Sims 4 EA Play 75% Spring Sale
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Spring Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spring Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spring Sale
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Windbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Smart Delivery 30% Spring Sale
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Cars 2: The Video Game Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Cars Mater-National Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Conan Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Disney Bolt Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Disney Universe Games On Demand 67% Spring Sale
- Disney/Pixar: Brave The Video Game Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Goosebumps: The Game Games On Demand 75% Spring Sale
- Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 75% Spring Sale
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- LEGO Indiana Jones Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2 Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Meet the Robinsons Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Oblivion Backward Compatible 60% Spring Sale
- Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 75% Spring Sale
- RAGE Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Spring Sale
- Split/Second Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
- The Secret of Monkey Island: S.E. Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Toy Story 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale
- Tron: Evolution Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers, plus the Spring Sale is still going on and includes hundreds of titles on sale for up to 75% off https://t.co/ywd3eFI8tk pic.twitter.com/JoyFYl9h32— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) April 6, 2021
Xbox Store: Microsoft regala buoni sconto ad alcuni fortunati utenti, anche in Italia
Xbox Store e Sconti di Primavera: come ricevere 5.000 Punti Rewards o 5 euro di buono
Xbox Live Gold: Elder Scrolls Online, Hunt Showdown e Steel Rats gratis questo weekend
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a 1€, sconti di primavera e nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store
Xbox Live Gold non serve più per i free-to-play: funzione in test, presto estesa a tutti
Xbox Store
