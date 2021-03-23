Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: disponibili le nuove promozioni su Xbox Store

Puntualissime come ogni martedì, approda sullo store verdecrociato una vasta selezione di titoli in promozione, tra Deals With Gold e ulteriori sconti attivati dai publisher.

Per questa settimana, le promozioni attive su Xbox Store vedono protagonisti i capitoli della saga di Resident Evil, sull'onda dell'avvicinarsi della data di lancio di Resident Evil: Village e l'annuncio del nuovo showcase per i 25 anni di Resident Evil. Ispirata dall'arrivo della primavera, Microsoft propone inoltre molteplici sconti legati all'universo dei farming simulator. Non mancano poi all'appello grandi AAA recenti, con l'arrivo dell'online di Watch Dogs: Legion accompagnato da sconti sul titolo. Di seguito, trovate una prima selezione di giochi in sconto su Xbox Store:

Sconti Giochi Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S e Xbox One

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

A HERO AND A GARDEN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale

Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*

AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

ASCENDANCE – First Horizon Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

ASTRONEER Xbox Game Pass 50% Farming Sale

Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Atomicrops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Farming Sale

Beyond Enemy Lines 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Beyond Eyes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Blue Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Bombslinger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Farming Sale

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Farming Sale

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale

Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Cyber Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Dark Quest 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Dead Rising 2: Case West Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Deponia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*

Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Publisher Sale

DiRT 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Farming Sale

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

EARTHLOCK Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Farming Sale

Farm Together Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Farming Sale

Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Farming Sale

Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Farming Sale

Feather Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Flock! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Forager Xbox Game Pass 30% Farming Sale

Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale

Gnomes Garden: Lost King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale

Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Farming Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

Graveyard Keeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Farming Sale

Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Farming Sale

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Farming Sale

Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

Industry Giant 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale

JYDGE Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Lost Artifacts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale

Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Lost Planet 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Lost Planet 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Farming Sale

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale

Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

MEGA MAN 10 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Sale

MEGA MAN 9 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Micro Machines World Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Monster Truck Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Moonlighter Xbox Game Pass 70% Farming Sale

My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 67% Farming Sale

My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

NASCAR Heat 5 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Ooblets Xbox Game Preview 20% Farming Sale

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale

PixARK Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Farming Sale

Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale

Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Professional Farmer 2017 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale

Professional Farmer: American Dream Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale

Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Farming Sale

Raging Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Royal Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale

Ruinverse Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Farming Sale

Siegecraft Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Slime Rancher Xbox Game Pass 70% Farming Sale

Speed 3 – Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*

Spy Chameleon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Stardew Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Farming Sale

Story of a Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale

Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Farming Sale

Super Soccer Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale

Super Volley Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 70% Farming Sale

The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

The Long Journey Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Farming Sale

The Mosaic Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Time Recoil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Tour de France 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

West of Dead Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Sconti Giochi Xbox 360

Age of Booty Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Anna – Extended Edition Arcade 80% DWG*

Asura’s Wrath Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Blood Knights Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Add-On 80% Publisher Sale

Dead Rising 2: Case West Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Final Fight: Double Impact Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Flock! Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Lost Planet 2 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Lost Planet 3 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Lost Planet Lost Colonies Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

MEGA MAN 10 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

MEGA MAN 9 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle Add-On 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale

Resident Evil Revelations Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 80% DWG*

Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-On 80% DWG*

Street Fighter IV Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive per un periodo di tempo limitato, che avrà termine il prossimo martedì 30 marzo 2021.