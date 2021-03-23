Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: disponibili le nuove promozioni su Xbox Store
Puntualissime come ogni martedì, approda sullo store verdecrociato una vasta selezione di titoli in promozione, tra Deals With Gold e ulteriori sconti attivati dai publisher.
Per questa settimana, le promozioni attive su Xbox Store vedono protagonisti i capitoli della saga di Resident Evil, sull'onda dell'avvicinarsi della data di lancio di Resident Evil: Village e l'annuncio del nuovo showcase per i 25 anni di Resident Evil. Ispirata dall'arrivo della primavera, Microsoft propone inoltre molteplici sconti legati all'universo dei farming simulator. Non mancano poi all'appello grandi AAA recenti, con l'arrivo dell'online di Watch Dogs: Legion accompagnato da sconti sul titolo. Di seguito, trovate una prima selezione di giochi in sconto su Xbox Store:
Sconti Giochi Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S e Xbox One
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- A HERO AND A GARDEN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale
- Age of Booty Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- ASCENDANCE – First Horizon Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- ASTRONEER Xbox Game Pass 50% Farming Sale
- Asura’s Wrath Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Atomicrops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Farming Sale
- Beyond Enemy Lines 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Beyond Eyes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Blue Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Bombslinger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Farming Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Farming Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
- Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Cyber Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dark Quest 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Dead Rising 2: Case West Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Deponia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Publisher Sale
- DiRT 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Farming Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- EARTHLOCK Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Farming Sale
- Farm Together Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Farming Sale
- Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Farming Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Farming Sale
- Feather Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Flock! Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Forager Xbox Game Pass 30% Farming Sale
- Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale
- Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Farming Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Graveyard Keeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Farming Sale
- Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Farming Sale
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Farming Sale
- Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Industry Giant 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale
- JYDGE Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Lost Planet 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Lost Planet 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Farming Sale
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- MEGA MAN 10 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Publisher Sale
- MEGA MAN 9 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Micro Machines World Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Moonlighter Xbox Game Pass 70% Farming Sale
- My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 67% Farming Sale
- My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- NASCAR Heat 5 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Never Alone Arctic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Ooblets Xbox Game Preview 20% Farming Sale
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- PixARK Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Farming Sale
- Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale
- Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Professional Farmer 2017 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale
- Professional Farmer: American Dream Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Farming Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Farming Sale
- Raging Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Royal Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Farming Sale
- Ruinverse Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Farming Sale
- Siegecraft Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Slime Rancher Xbox Game Pass 70% Farming Sale
- Speed 3 – Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Spy Chameleon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Stardew Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Farming Sale
- Story of a Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Summer in Mara Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Farming Sale
- Super Soccer Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Super Volley Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 70% Farming Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- The Long Journey Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Farming Sale
- The Mosaic Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Time Recoil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Tour de France 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- West of Dead Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Sconti Giochi Xbox 360
- Age of Booty Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Anna – Extended Edition Arcade 80% DWG*
- Asura’s Wrath Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Blood Knights Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- CAPCOM Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Dead Rising 2: Case West Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Final Fight: Double Impact Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Flock! Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Lost Planet 2 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Lost Planet 3 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Lost Planet Lost Colonies Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- MEGA MAN 10 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- MEGA MAN 9 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 80% DWG*
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-On 80% DWG*
- Street Fighter IV Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive per un periodo di tempo limitato, che avrà termine il prossimo martedì 30 marzo 2021.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including discounts on a number of @CapcomUSA_ titles https://t.co/oAqfjP7yVH— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮 (@majornelson) March 23, 2021
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Live cambia nome: Microsoft conferma il passaggio a Xbox network
- Xbox Live diventa Xbox Network per alcuni giocatori: qualcosa sta cambiando?
- Xbox sconti e offerte: tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store
- Xbox Live: alcune funzioni sono offline, Microsoft lavora ad una soluzione
- Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One, giochi in sconto: al via le nuove promozioni su store Xbox
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 10 commentiPlayStation Store Offerte: Mega Marzo, nuovi sconti sui giochi PS4 e PS5
- Marvel's Avengers: la guida per essere il più grande dei supereroi
- Brawl Stars: quanto costa un Brawler Leggendario?
- Nintendo Switch giochi in offerta su Amazon.it: da Super Mario Odyssey a Link's Awakening
- Mediaworld nuovo volantino: sconti e offerte su Nintendo Switch, giochi PS4 e PS5
- Quanto vale una carta Pokémon Charizard Set Base prima edizione?
- 2 commentiAnimal Crossing x Lodovica Comello: da Italia's Got Talent al nuovo spot Nintendo
- PlayStation Plus giochi gratis aprile 2021: quando verranno annunciati?
- 19 commentiResident Evil Village: tante novità emerse durante lo show Play! Play! Play!
- 26 commentiResident Evil Village su Google Stadia: controller e Chromecast gratis per i preordini