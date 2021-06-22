Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: una marea di promozioni su Xbox Store
Puntualissimo, il nuovo martedì porta con sé una nuova selezione di giochi in sconto su Xbox Store, con una rassegna di produzioni coinvolte davvero vasta e variegata.
Nella selezione proposta da Microsoft e dai publisher trovano spazio una vasta selezione di titoli simulativi, oltre a moltissimi giochi editi da Ubisoft. Presenti all'appello anche DLC, con ad esempio il Season Pass di Watch Dogs: Legion. In attesa di notizie sull'uscita del remake di Prince of Persia: Le Sabbie del Tempo, troviamo il titolo originale in sconto, insieme a produzioni più recenti, quali Immortals Fenix: Rising. Non mancano poi giochi indie, con il piccolo cult Untitled Goose Game a guidare la rassegna. Di seguito, vi riportiamo alcune delle promozioni al momento attive su Xbox Store:
Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass Add-On 25% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Knockout City EA Play 25% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 EA Play 85% DWG*
- For Honor – Standard Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Pre-Order Discount 20% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 40% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 45% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 45% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Verdun Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 55% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Drake Hollow Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
- Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Outriders Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG*
- Secret Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- STEEP Xbox Game Pass 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG*
- The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Prince of Persia Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- SONIC 4 Episode II Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Adventure Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Adventure 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Generations Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic The Hedgehog Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Calico Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Simulator Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Simulator Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Formula Retro Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Simulator Sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Niffelheim Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Simulator Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Snooker Nation Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Simulator Sale
- Spaceland Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Simulator Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Simulator Sale
- Tokyo Warfare Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Simulator Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Tracks – The Train Set Game Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Simulator Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- TT Isle of Man Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Simulator Sale
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- AER – Memories of Old Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Simulator Sale
- Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- Aircraft Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Bridge Constructor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Simulator Sale
- Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Simulator Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Bus Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- CarX Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Simulator Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Simulator Sale
- Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Simulator Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Simulator Sale
- Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Death Crown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Demolish & Build Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- Doodle Games Collector’s Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Driving Essentials Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Simulator Sale
- Esports Life Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Simulator Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Simulator Sale
- Furwind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Graveyard Keeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Simulator Sale
- Gravity Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Many Faces: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Mars Horizon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Simulator Sale
- Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Simulator Sale
- MXGP2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Null Drifter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Othercide Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Planet of the Eyes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Pool Nation FX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Simulator Sale
- Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- Pure Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Simulator Sale
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Simulator Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Robot Squad Simulator X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Sephirothic Stories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Sparklite Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Spartan Fist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- State of Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Simulator Sale
- Swim Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Taxi Chaos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Simulator Sale
- Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- The Drone Racing League Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Long Journey Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Simulator Sale
- The StoryTale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- The Technomancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Simulator Sale
- Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Simulator Sale
- Train Sim World 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Simulator Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Tribal Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Simulator Sale
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Simulator Sale
- Ultimate Racing 2D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Simulator Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Penarium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Doodle God: Crime City Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
- PC Building Simulator Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Simulator Sale
- Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 85% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 85% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Far Cry Classic Backward Compatible 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- I Am Alive Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Outland Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Sonic & Knuckles Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/fjLNxuBsoG— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) June 22, 2021
