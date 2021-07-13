Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: le nuove promozioni approdano su Xbox Store
Con il martedì si apre una nuova settimana di sconti su Xbox Store, con il negozio digitale di casa Microsoft che propone un'interessante selezione di promozioni dedicate a titoli Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e Xbox 360.
Con l'estate ormai avviata, il team verdecrociato ha deciso di riservare un'attenzione particolare a quelle produzioni in grado di intrattenere l'intera famiglia, da Unravel Two a Just Dance 2021, passando per Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville e Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. Non mancano però anche le promozioni dedicate a titoli dal target esclusivamente maturo, come Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition o For Honor. Spazio anche a esperienze Indie ben confezionate, dai toni agrodolci del toccante Lost Words: Beyond the Page al cupo 2Dark.
Di seguito, trovate una rassegna dei principali titoli scontati su Xbox Store:
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 80% Family Time Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Family Time Sale
- Unravel Two EA Play 80% Family Time Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Hellbreachers Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
- Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
- Slay The Spire Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Family Time Sale
- Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Ghost of a Tale Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
- MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
- Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
- Projection: First Light Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
- 2Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- BQM – BlockQuest Maker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Cryogear Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Get Over Here Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Family Time Sale
- Kick it, Bunny! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
- Let’s Sing 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
- Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
- Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- MotoGP 17 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
- Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Purple Chicken Spaceman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
- Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
- Speed Limit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Stones of the Revenant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
- Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- The Darkside Detective Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
- Weakless Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
- Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Family Time Sale
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Family Time Sale
- Children Of Zodiarcs Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Family Time Sale
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Family Time Sale
- Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Family Time Sale
Giochi Xbox 360
- Alone In The Dark Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Zombie Driver HD Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Call of Juarez Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Call of Juarez Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Family Time Sale
- Sphinx & the Cursed Mummy Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
Come sempre, gli sconti Xbox Store resteranno disponibili solamente per una settimana, con scadenza fissata per il prossimo 19 luglio.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/rzGmHCHBx4— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) July 13, 2021
