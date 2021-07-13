Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: le nuove promozioni approdano su Xbox Store

Con il martedì si apre una nuova settimana di sconti su Xbox Store, con il negozio digitale di casa Microsoft che propone un'interessante selezione di promozioni dedicate a titoli Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Con l'estate ormai avviata, il team verdecrociato ha deciso di riservare un'attenzione particolare a quelle produzioni in grado di intrattenere l'intera famiglia, da Unravel Two a Just Dance 2021, passando per Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville e Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. Non mancano però anche le promozioni dedicate a titoli dal target esclusivamente maturo, come Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition o For Honor. Spazio anche a esperienze Indie ben confezionate, dai toni agrodolci del toccante Lost Words: Beyond the Page al cupo 2Dark.



Di seguito, trovate una rassegna dei principali titoli scontati su Xbox Store:

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 80% Family Time Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Family Time Sale

Unravel Two EA Play 80% Family Time Sale

For Honor – Standard Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale

Hellbreachers Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*

No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale

Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale

Slay The Spire Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*

Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Family Time Sale

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Family Time Sale

Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale

For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Ghost of a Tale Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale

Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale

MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale

Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale

Projection: First Light Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Family Time Sale

Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale

2Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale

Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale

BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

BQM – BlockQuest Maker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale

Cryogear Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale

Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale

Get Over Here Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Family Time Sale

Kick it, Bunny! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale

LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale

Let’s Sing 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale

Let’s Sing 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale

Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale

Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale

Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Family Time Sale

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Family Time Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale

Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale

MotoGP 17 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale

My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale

Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale

Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale

Purple Chicken Spaceman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale

Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale

SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale

Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale

Speed Limit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Stones of the Revenant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale

Strider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale

Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale

The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

The Darkside Detective Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale

Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale

Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale

Weakless Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale

Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Family Time Sale

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Family Time Sale

Children Of Zodiarcs Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Family Time Sale

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Family Time Sale

Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Family Time Sale

Giochi Xbox 360

Alone In The Dark Games On Demand 70% DWG*

ArcaniA Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Zombie Driver HD Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Call of Juarez Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Call of Juarez Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Family Time Sale

Sphinx & the Cursed Mummy Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Come sempre, gli sconti Xbox Store resteranno disponibili solamente per una settimana, con scadenza fissata per il prossimo 19 luglio.