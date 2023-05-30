Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X e One, una marea di giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi Xbox Store

In attesa dell'appuntamento con Starfield Direct e Xbox Games Showcase, il catalogo di Xbox Store accoglie una ricchissima selezione di sconti sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.

Tra i titoli più interessanti attualmente in promozione, possiamo segnalare Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion, ma anche FIFA 23, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla e Far Cry 6. Spazio inoltre a una speciale promozione indirizzata alle ultime espansioni di Destiny 2, mentre sul fronte Indie segnaliamo - tra gli altri - Teslagrad 2 e il toccante Lost Words: Beyond the Page. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli in sconto su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One EA Play 70% Family Time Sale
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 60% Family Time Sale
  • It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 50% Family Time Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75% Family Time Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75% Family Time Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 85% Family Time Sale
  • Unravel Two EA Play 75% Family Time Sale
  • CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Graze Counter GM Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • British Horror Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • The FMV Collection 1 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • The FMV Collection 2 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • The FMV Collection 3 PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Verlore Tyd en Drome – Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Ankora: Lost Days Smart Delivery 40% Family Time Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Bratz: Flaunt your fashion Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • CATAN – Console Edition Smart Delivery 20% Family Time Sale
  • CATAN – Console Edition Deluxe Smart Delivery 20% Family Time Sale
  • Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • Cursed to Golf Smart Delivery 30% Family Time Sale
  • Dandy & Randy DX Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Deliver Us Mars Smart Delivery 25% Family Time Sale
  • Demon Turf Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
  • FAR: Changing Tides Smart Delivery 60% Family Time Sale
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley Smart Delivery 30% Family Time Sale
  • Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX Smart Delivery 60% Family Time Sale
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Hazelight Bundle Smart Delivery 67% Family Time Sale
  • Hindsight Smart Delivery 33% Family Time Sale
  • Hobo: Tough Life Smart Delivery 33% DWG*
  • Imp of the Sun Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party Smart Delivery 60% Family Time Sale
  • Kitaria Fables: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • Klang 2 Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • LEGO Brawls Smart Delivery 75% Family Time Sale
  • Little League World Series Baseball 2022 Smart Delivery 70% Family Time Sale
  • Lonesome Village Smart Delivery 30% Family Time Sale
  • Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition Smart Delivery 30% Family Time Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Smart Delivery 40% Family Time Sale
  • Moonglow Bay Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 85% Family Time Sale
  • My Fantastic Ranch Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 80% Family Time Sale
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Smart Delivery 70% Family Time Sale
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition Smart Delivery 70% Family Time Sale
  • OddBallers Smart Delivery 25% Family Time Sale
  • Outriders Worldslayer Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Peppa Pig: World Adventures Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition Smart Delivery 75% Family Time Sale
  • RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 85% Family Time Sale
  • RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85% Family Time Sale
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass Smart Delivery 60% Season Pass Add-On Sale
  • SBK 22 Smart Delivery 75% Family Time Sale
  • Spacebase Startopia Smart Delivery 60% Family Time Sale
  • Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Smart Delivery 50% Family Time Sale
  • Strayed Lights Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80% Family Time Sale
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Smart Delivery 55% Family Time Sale
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Smart Delivery 60% Family Time Sale
  • Tesla Force Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Teslagrad 2 Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • The Pathless Smart Delivery 40% Family Time Sale
  • Togges Smart Delivery 30% Family Time Sale
  • Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale Smart Delivery 15% Family Time Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Ben 10 Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace Xbox Game Pass 65% Family Time Sale
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
  • MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 85% Family Time Sale
  • My Friend Peppa Pig Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
  • My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% Family Time Sale
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% Family Time Sale
  • Outriders Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
  • Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox Game Pass 40% Family Time Sale
  • Paw Patrol: Grand Prix Xbox Game Pass 40% Family Time Sale
  • PowerWash Simulator Xbox Game Pass 20% Family Time Sale
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Xbox Game Pass 65% Family Time Sale
  • Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Time Sale
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Frogger Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Family Time Sale
  • Frogger 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Family Time Sale
  • Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
  • Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Action Arcade Wrestling Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Family Time Sale
  • Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
  • AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
  • Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
  • Endurance: Space Action Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • From Earth to Heaven Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Islanders Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Time Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Family Time Sale
  • My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Family Time Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Family Time Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
  • RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
  • Railway Empire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Family Time Sale
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Family Time Sale
  • STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Family Time Sale
  • ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Family Time Sale
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • Aground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Alwa’s Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Family Time Sale
  • Battleship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Ben 10 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Bravery and Greed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
  • Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Cake Bash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Citizens of Space Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • de Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Destiny – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Destiny: Rise of Iron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Destiny: The Taken King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Digimon Survive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • EA Family Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • Earth Atlantis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Family Time Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Fluffy Horde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Flying Soldiers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Fueled Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Get Packed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Grow: Song of the Evertree Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Handball 17 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Hermitage: Strange Case Files Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Hokko Life Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Horace Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • KeyWe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Koh-Lanta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Family Time Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2023 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2023 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Sing ABBA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Lost Ruins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Meg’s Monster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Moving Out Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Mushroom Wars 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • No Straight Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Family Time Sale
  • Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Family Time Sale
  • Outbreak Co-Op Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Overruled! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Paladins Season Pass 2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Season Pass Add-On Sale
  • Paw Patrol Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • PHOGS! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Pro Fishing Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Quiplash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Restless Hero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Robo Revenge Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Robotry! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Family Time Sale
  • Rugby 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Run Sausage Run! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Family Time Sale
  • Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Family Time Sale
  • Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Skater XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Family Time Sale
  • Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Slipstream Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Family Time Sale
  • SMITE Year 10 Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Season Pass Add-On Sale
  • Solar Shifter EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Family Time Sale
  • Strategy Bundle: Steampunk Tower 2 & Guards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Super Retro Charge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Tetraminos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • The Escapists + The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • The Pillar: Puzzle Escape Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Family Time Sale
  • The Sisters – Party of the Year Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • The Ultimate Sonic Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Family Time Sale
  • The Unicorn Princess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • To Leave Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Tower Princess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Family Time Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Family Time Sale
  • Volley Pals Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • We Sing Pop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Family Time Sale
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Family Time Sale
  • Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Family Time Sale
  • All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
  • Razed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Family Time Sale
  • UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Family Time Sale
  • Wuppo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Family Time Sale
  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Repentant Xbox Play Anywhere 20% DWG*
  • TAURONOS Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Brick Breaker – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
  • HEROish Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 90% Family Time Sale
  • Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 55% Family Time Sale
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 85% Family Time Sale
  • Tetraminos – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*

Le nuove offerte resteranno attive su Xbox Store sino al prossimo 5 giugno 2023.

