Xbox Series X e One, nuovi giochi in sconto: disponibili le offerte settimanali Microsoft
Mentre si avvicina l'attivazione della possibilità di giocare ai free to play anche senza abbonamento a Xbox Live, nuovo martedì significa nuova rassegna di sconti su Xbox Store.
Tra i titoli coinvolti troviamo una vasta selezione di produzioni e generi, con un particolare focus su titoli afferenti al genere horror. Microsoft lancia infatti una speciale iniziativa, proponendo i saldi di non-Halloween. Tra i giochi che possiamo citare, troviamo ad esempio l'apprezzato Carrion, ma anche Pumkin Jack e numerosi esponenti della serie di Resident Evil, incluso il più recente Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, da (ri)vivere in attesa di Resident Evil: Village.
Di seguito, alcuni dei giochi inclusi nelle nuove promozioni:
Giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S e Xbox Series X
- A Way Out EA Play 80% DWG*
- Anthem EA Play 90% DWG*
- Need For Speed EA Play 75% DWG*
- Need For Speed Payback EA Play 75% DWG*
- Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 70% DWG*
- Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% DWG*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Observer: System Redux Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- Carrion Xbox Game Pass 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Hello Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Observation Xbox Game Pass 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Game Pass 50% Franchise Sale
- Unruly Heroes Xbox Game Pass 55% DWG*
- Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Xbox Game Pass 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Franchise Sale
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dread Nautical Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- GRIP Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Moons of Madness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Obey Me Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Pumpkin Jack Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Sale
- Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Worse Than Death Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Amnesia: Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Daymare: 1998 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dead Effect 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Decay Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Felix The Reaper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Flipping Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Layers Of Fear 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- LIMBO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Loot Hero DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Maid of Sker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Out of Space: Couch Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Rise of Insanity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Ritual Crown of Horns Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- SKYHILL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Slender: The Arrival Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- SOMA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Tamashii Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Through the Woods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- We Were Here Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- We Were Here Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- White Noise 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Your Toy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Inside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- Plague Road Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
- Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
- UFC 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight SaleNeverout Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 75% DWG*
Giochi Xbox 360
- Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 30% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Backward Compatible 80% Franchise Sale
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Alone in the Dark Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Tropico 3 Games On Demand 80% DWG*
- Tropico 5 Games On Demand 80% DWG*
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers including a sale on a number of @RE_Games https://t.co/zATV9KvUVD— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) April 20, 2021
