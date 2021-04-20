Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X e One, nuovi giochi in sconto: disponibili le offerte settimanali Microsoft

Mentre si avvicina l'attivazione della possibilità di giocare ai free to play anche senza abbonamento a Xbox Live, nuovo martedì significa nuova rassegna di sconti su Xbox Store.

Tra i titoli coinvolti troviamo una vasta selezione di produzioni e generi, con un particolare focus su titoli afferenti al genere horror. Microsoft lancia infatti una speciale iniziativa, proponendo i saldi di non-Halloween. Tra i giochi che possiamo citare, troviamo ad esempio l'apprezzato Carrion, ma anche Pumkin Jack e numerosi esponenti della serie di Resident Evil, incluso il più recente Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, da (ri)vivere in attesa di Resident Evil: Village.

Di seguito, alcuni dei giochi inclusi nelle nuove promozioni:

Giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S e Xbox Series X

  • A Way Out EA Play 80% DWG*
  • Anthem EA Play 90% DWG*
  • Need For Speed EA Play 75% DWG*
  • Need For Speed Payback EA Play 75% DWG*
  • Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 70% DWG*
  • Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% DWG*
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Observer: System Redux Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
  • Carrion Xbox Game Pass 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Hello Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Observation Xbox Game Pass 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Game Pass 50% Franchise Sale
  • Unruly Heroes Xbox Game Pass 55% DWG*
  • Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War Xbox Game Pass 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Franchise Sale
  • Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Dread Nautical Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Endless Fables: Dark Moor Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • GRIP Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Moons of Madness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Obey Me Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Pumpkin Jack Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Sale
  • Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Worse Than Death Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense HD Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Amnesia: Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Daymare: 1998 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Dead Effect 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Decay Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Felix The Reaper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Flipping Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Layers Of Fear 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • LIMBO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Loot Hero DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Maid of Sker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Out of Space: Couch Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Outbreak Narrative Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Rise of Insanity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Ritual Crown of Horns Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Sine Mora EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • SKYHILL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Slender: The Arrival Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • SOMA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Tamashii Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Through the Woods Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • We Were Here Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • We Were Here Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • White Noise 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Your Toy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Inside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Plague Road Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
  • UFC 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight SaleNeverout Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 75% DWG*

Giochi Xbox 360

  • Far Cry 2 Backward Compatible 30% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Backward Compatible 80% Franchise Sale
  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Alone in the Dark Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Resident Evil 0 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil 4 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil 5 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil 6 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Tropico 3 Games On Demand 80% DWG*
  • Tropico 5 Games On Demand 80% DWG*
Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive su Xbox Store solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, che avrà termine alle 12:00 del prossimo 27 aprile.
