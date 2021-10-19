Xbox Series X e One, nuova ondata di sconti: al via i saldi su Xbox Store
Puntualissimi come ogni martedì, i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store sono ora attivi, con moltissimi giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S protagonisti delle promozioni proposte da Microsoft.
Oltre a grandi AAA disponibili ormai da diversi mesi, come Assassin's Creed: Valhalla o Immortals: Fenix Rising, tra i giochi coinvolti troviamo questa volta molte produzioni a tema DC. Per festeggiare il recente DC FanDome, che ha visto tornare sulla scena Gotham Knights e l'interessante Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, possiamo ad esempio segnalare gli sconti sull'ottimo Lost in Random, Batman: Arkham Knight, Injustice 2. Di seguito, alcune delle promozioni al momento disponibili:
Sconti giochi Xbox Series X|S
- DiRT 4 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- DIRT 5 EA Play 70% Publisher Sale
- DiRT Rally EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Publisher Sale
- GRID EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- Knockout City EA Play 50% Publisher Sale
- Need For Speed Heat EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 50% Publisher Sale
- Need For Speed Payback EA Play 50% Publisher Sale
- Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 60% Publisher Sale
- Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 70% Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 50% Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 65% Publisher Sale
- The Sims 4 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- Titanfall 2 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- UFC 4 EA Play 70% Publisher Sale
- Unravel Two EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- F1 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- F1 2021 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- Knockout City Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Undead Horde Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 45% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Franchise Sale
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Sale
- GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- It Takes Two – Digital Version Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale
- Lost in Random Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% DC FanDome Sale
- Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG*
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 75% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 75% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% DC FanDome Sale
- My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DC FanDome Sale
- LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DC FanDome Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% DC FanDome Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DC FanDome Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DC FanDome Sale
- Beasts of Maravilla Island Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Down in Bermuda Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Bombs Drop Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- GRIP Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- GRIP Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DC FanDome Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DC FanDome Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DC FanDome Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Rift Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Stories : The Path of Destinies Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Aggelos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends – Mirage Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Banner Saga Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DC FanDome Sale
- Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- DragoDino Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Glass Masquerade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Grizzland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DC FanDome Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DC FanDome Sale
- Lunch A Palooza Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DC FanDome Sale
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Nefarious Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Open Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Project Cars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DC FanDome Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Steredenn: Binary Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Super Animal Royale Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Takotan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- The Station Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Asdivine Menace Xbox Play Anywhere 45% DWG*
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
- SiNKR Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
- TAURONOS Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Button City Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% DWG*
Sconti giochi Xbox 360
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Point Lookout Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 67% DC FanDome Sale
- LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 60% DC FanDome Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 55% DC FanDome Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (not available in US) Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Arcade 70% DWG*
- The Outfit Games On Demand 70% DWG*
Come sempre, i nuovi sconti resteranno attivi su Xbox Store soltanto per poco tempo, con scadenza fissata al prossimo 25 ottobre 2021.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/qYu2OQmhEx— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) October 19, 2021
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, dieci giochi a meno di 10 euro: gli sconti su Xbox Store
- Sconti Xbox: al via i saldi retrò su decine di giochi, tra cui Cuphead e Streets of Rage 4
- Xbox Live Gold e Game Pass Ultimate: ben 3 titoli giocabili gratis nel weekend
- Xbox Store: nuovi sconti e tutte le migliori offerte della settimana
- Xbox Store si trasforma sul web: cambio look, Cloud e lista desideri e regali
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- Persona 5: un cosplay di Ann Takamaki in versione Panther ipnotizzante in tuta
- 2 commentiDark Souls: svelata la linea di moda con orologi, capi d'abbigliamento e accessori a tema
- 15 commentiElden Ring, aperte le iscrizioni alla Beta: date e orari
- 76 commentiElden Ring rinviato, ecco la nuova data di uscita del gioco FromSoftware
- La Signora di Genshin Impact in un cosplay radioso e a prova di magia
- 12 commentiProject M, video gameplay: un Action RPG dark fantasy in Unreal Engine
- The Last of Us Part II: su Amazon in super offerta a 19,99 euro
- 2 commentiFootball Manager 2022: provato in esclusiva italiana
- 10 commentiBloodborne 2 su PS5 e porting PC: tutto vero secondo Shpeshal Nick
- 8 commentiMini frigo Xbox Series X: quando esce e quanto costa in Italia?