Xbox Series X e One, nuova ondata di sconti: al via i saldi su Xbox Store
Puntualissimi come ogni martedì, i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store sono ora attivi, con moltissimi giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S protagonisti delle promozioni proposte da Microsoft.

Oltre a grandi AAA disponibili ormai da diversi mesi, come Assassin's Creed: Valhalla o Immortals: Fenix Rising, tra i giochi coinvolti troviamo questa volta molte produzioni a tema DC. Per festeggiare il recente DC FanDome, che ha visto tornare sulla scena Gotham Knights e l'interessante Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, possiamo ad esempio segnalare gli sconti sull'ottimo Lost in Random, Batman: Arkham Knight, Injustice 2. Di seguito, alcune delle promozioni al momento disponibili:

Sconti giochi Xbox Series X|S

  • DiRT 4 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • DIRT 5 EA Play 70% Publisher Sale
  • DiRT Rally EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Publisher Sale
  • GRID EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • Knockout City EA Play 50% Publisher Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 50% Publisher Sale
  • Need For Speed Payback EA Play 50% Publisher Sale
  • Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 60% Publisher Sale
  • Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80% Publisher Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 70% Publisher Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 50% Publisher Sale
  • Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 65% Publisher Sale
  • The Sims 4 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • Titanfall 2 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • UFC 4 EA Play 70% Publisher Sale
  • Unravel Two EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • F1 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • F1 2021 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • Knockout City Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Publisher Sale
  • NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
  • Undead Horde Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 45% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Franchise Sale
  • DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 70% Publisher Sale
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • It Takes Two – Digital Version Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale
  • Lost in Random Smart Delivery 20% Publisher Sale
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% DC FanDome Sale
  • Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG*
  • Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 75% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 75% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% DC FanDome Sale
  • My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DC FanDome Sale
  • LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DC FanDome Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% DC FanDome Sale
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Franchise Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DC FanDome Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DC FanDome Sale
  • Beasts of Maravilla Island Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Down in Bermuda Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • GRIP Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • GRIP Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DC FanDome Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DC FanDome Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DC FanDome Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Rift Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Stories : The Path of Destinies Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Aggelos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends – Mirage Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends – Octane Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Banner Saga Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DC FanDome Sale
  • Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • DragoDino Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Glass Masquerade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Grizzland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DC FanDome Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DC FanDome Sale
  • Lunch A Palooza Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Madden NFL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Publisher Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DC FanDome Sale
  • MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • Nefarious Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Open Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Project Cars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
  • Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DC FanDome Sale
  • Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Steredenn: Binary Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Animal Royale Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Takotan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • The Station Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Asdivine Menace Xbox Play Anywhere 45% DWG*
  • She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
  • SiNKR Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
  • TAURONOS Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Button City Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
  • Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Publisher Sale
  • NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% DWG*

Sconti giochi Xbox 360

  • Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Point Lookout Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 67% DC FanDome Sale
  • LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 60% DC FanDome Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 55% DC FanDome Sale
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Sacred 2 Fallen Angel (not available in US) Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Arcade 70% DWG*
  • The Outfit Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Come sempre, i nuovi sconti resteranno attivi su Xbox Store soltanto per poco tempo, con scadenza fissata al prossimo 25 ottobre 2021.

