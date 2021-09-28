Xbox Series X e One, sconti speciali per il TGS 2021: c'è anche Red Dead Redemption 2!
Con la settimana di dirette del Tokyo Game Show 2021 ormai ufficialmente iniziata, il team di Microsoft ha deciso di rendere disponibili sullo store Xbox una serie di promozioni speciali.
I consueti sconti settimanali vedono dunque presenti un gran numero di titoli giapponesi, da Code Vein a Resident Evil 3 Remake. Non mancano poi all'appello grandi esponenti della serie JRPG di Square Enix, con prezzi scontati per Final Fantasy X|X-2, Final Fantasy XV o Final Fantasy VIII Remastered. Oltrepassando i confini del Sol Levante, gli utenti verdecrociati possono guardare con interesse anche a molteplici produzioni occidentali, tra le quali spicca Red Dead Redemption 2, proposto con il 50% di sconto. Di seguito, una selezione dei giochi in promozione su Xbox Store:
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Alphadia Genesis 2 Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Asdivine Cross Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- BALAN WONDERWORLD Smart Delivery 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Chroma Quaternion Smart Delivery 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Outbreak Co-Op Anthology Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Xbox Game Pass 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox Game Pass 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- The Falconeer Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Touhou Luna Nights Xbox Game Pass 33% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Xbox Game Pass 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Catherine Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Panzer Dragoon Orta Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Persona 4 Arena Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Trials HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Hover Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Initial2: New Stage Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG*
- Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Morphite Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- The Clocker Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Angels of Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- AngerForce:Reloaded Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Beholder 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Bombslinger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Colossus Down Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Crimson Spires Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Empire of Angels IV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Gnomes Garden Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Gunscape Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Hidden Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- HyperBrawl Tournament Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- HyperBrawl Tournament Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Mighty Goose Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- One Hundred Ways Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Peaky Blinders: Mastermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Radio Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Roarr! Jurassic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Rugby League Live 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Slide Stars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Speed 3 – Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Strike Force 2 – Terrorist Hunt Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Symmetry Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Tetragon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- The Inner World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Vanquish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Warparty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Whispering Willows Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% DWG*
- Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Backward Compatible 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Catherine Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- DarkStar One Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3 Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Panzer Dragoon Orta Backward Compatible 50% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Persona 4 Arena Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Trials Fusion Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Trials HD Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Tropico 3 Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Backward Compatible 67% Tokyo Game Show Sale
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/gNeeNY4y8G— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) September 28, 2021
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Sconti Xbox: Hellblade, Biomutant e Assassin's Creed Valhalla tra le nuove offerte
- Xbox Network: problemi di accesso al servizio, Microsoft ha risolto la situazione
- Sconti Xbox Series X: giochi in offerta, le nuove promozioni sullo store Microsoft
- Xbox Series X|S e One, giochi in sconto fino all'80%: il multiplayer protagonista
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e Live Gold: tre giochi gratis per pochi giorni
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 37 commentiPlayStation Plus, leak per i giochi PS4 e PS5 gratis a ottobre: svelati come a settembre
- Genshin Impact: Raiden Shogun magnifica in questo cosplay della russa Xenon
- Nintendo Switch Oled a 89.98 euro? Ecco come con la nuova offerta GameStop
- 45 commentiFIFA 22 Recensione: il gioco di calcio di EA compie un passo in avanti
- FIFA 22 su Amazon: ultimi giorni per preordinarlo ad un prezzo leggermente scontato
- 6 commentiThe Last of Us 2: Sony celebra il TLOU Day 2021, ecco tutte le novità
- 26 commentiThe Last of Us Part 2: il fan film tutto italiano è ora disponibile alla visione
- 12 commentiVigilance 2099: atmosfere Cyberpunk in Unreal Engine 5
- 17 commentiThe Last of Us Day 2021, le sorprese non sono finite: Naughty Dog ha una 'nota conclusiva'
- 10 commentiThe Last of Us 2: che fine ha fatto il multiplayer? Ecco la risposta di Naughty Dog