Xbox Series X e One, nuovi sconti: tanti giochi in saldo su Xbox Store

Mentre PSychonauts 2 e Twelve Minutes si aggiungono al catalogo di Xbox Game Pass, il team di Microsoft provvede ad aggiornare lo store di casa Xbox con nuove promozioni.

Questa settimana, il negozio digitale verdecrociato propone in particolare diversi sconti su interessanti produzioni Indie, tra le quali possiamo citare Narita Boy o Cloudpunk. Non mancano però all'appello nemmeno titoli AAA, come Code Vein o le molteplici espansioni di Destiny 2. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto.



Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in offerta

Shing! Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Undead Horde Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% ID Super Saver Sale

Another Dawn Smart Delivery 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Crypto by POWGI Smart Delivery 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 25% DWG*

Bridge Constructor Portal Xbox Game Pass 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 40% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale

Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale

Guacamelee! 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% ID Super Saver Sale

KILLER QUEEN BLACK Xbox Game Pass 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale

My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale

Narita Boy Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight Sale

Outlast 2 Xbox Game Pass 85% ID Super Saver Sale

Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% ID Super Saver Sale

River City Girls Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing Xbox Game Pass 60% ID Super Saver Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*

The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale

Unruly Heroes Xbox Game Pass 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Worms W.M.D Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Ashen Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

BELOW Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Caretaker Game Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID Super Saver Sale

CastleStorm II Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Creaks Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

CUBERS: ARENA Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Deliver Us The Moon Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Discolored Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*

Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID Super Saver Sale

GRIDD: Retroenhanced Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Helheim Hassle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Hovership Havoc Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Ion Fury Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Light Fairytale Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Lou’s Revenge Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Meow Motors Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG*

Metropolis: Lux Obscura Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Mutant Football League Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

My Hidden Things Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*

Outbuddies DX Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

OVIVO Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Paperbound Brawlers Xbox One X Enhanced 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Pawarumi Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Redout – Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Redout: Space Assault Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Refunct Xbox One X Enhanced 67% ID Super Saver Sale

Road to Guangdong Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Shadow Gangs Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

STAB STAB STAB! Xbox One X Enhanced 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Stela Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*

STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Surviving Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 65% ID Super Saver Sale

The First Tree Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID Super Saver Sale

The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

The Spectrum Retreat Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Thumper Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Tracks – The Train Set Game Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Unrailed! Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Unspottable Xbox One X Enhanced 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Valfaris Xbox One X Enhanced 67% ID Super Saver Sale

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID Super Saver Sale

WINGSPAN Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

6180 the moon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

A Fold Apart Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

AeternoBlade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

AeternoBlade II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Amnesia: Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Anodyne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID Super Saver Sale

AVICII Invector: Encore Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale

BEB: Super Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID Super Saver Sale

Beyond Eyes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Bit Dungeon Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Bladed Fury Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Bloody Zombies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Boomerang Fu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Castle Invasion: Throne Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Chasm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Coffee Talk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Crawl Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Crypt of the Serpent King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Crysis Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Curious Expedition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Cymatically Muffed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Dark Quest 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Darkestville Castle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Daymare: 1998 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Dead Effect 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale

Die for Valhalla! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Digerati Best Sellers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Door Kickers: Action Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Draw a Stickman: EPIC & EPIC 2 Xbox Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Draw A Stickman: EPIC 2 Xbox Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Everreach: Project Eden Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Feudal Alloy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID Super Saver Sale

Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Foregone Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Freakout: Calamity TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID Super Saver Sale

Gem Smashers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Heart&Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Iris Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Iro Hero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Jalopy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Jump King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Katana Kata Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID Super Saver Sale

Kinect Mega Bundle: 4 in 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Knee Deep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

KYURINAGA’S REVENGE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Lair of the Clockwork God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Late Shift Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Lost Ember Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

M.A.C.E. Space Shooter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Machinarium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Maize Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

MechaNika Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Mighty Switch Force! Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Moon Raider Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Moonlighter: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Mulaka Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Neon City Riders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Nevermind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Nippon Marathon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

One Word by POWGI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Papa’s Quiz Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Race The Sun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Radon Blast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Re:Turn – One Way Trip Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Rememoried Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

RoboPhobik Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Rogue Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID Super Saver Sale

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Shantae and the Seven Sirens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Smoots World Cup Tennis Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

SokoBunny Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Star Crossed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

SteamWorld Dig Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Stick it To The Man Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Story of a Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Super Blood Hockey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID Super Saver Sale

Super Hydorah Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Super Mutant Alien Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Super Time Force Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

SUPERBEAT: XONiC Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

SuperMash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID Super Saver Sale

Surviving Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Tamashii Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Telling Lies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

The Bridge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID Super Saver Sale

The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

The Last DeadEnd Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Super Saver Sale

The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Thea: The Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Think of the Children Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Timespinner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Tools Up! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID Super Saver Sale

TorqueL – Physics Modified Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Tumblestone Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID Super Saver Sale

Typoman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Vegas Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Void Bastards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID Super Saver Sale

Wailing Heights Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Wandersong Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

We Are Doomed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID Super Saver Sale

We Are The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID Super Saver Sale

What The Dub?! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Windscape Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Wizards: Wand of Epicosity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Word Sudoku by POWGI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Your Toy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Zenith Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*

Marooners Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% DWG*

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% ID Super Saver Sale

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% ID Super Saver Sale

Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale

A Walk in the Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Clan N Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

DEMON’S TILT Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Fernz Gate Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Full Metal Furies Xbox Play Anywhere 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox Play Anywhere 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Hexologic Xbox Play Anywhere 65% ID Super Saver Sale

Kid Tripp Xbox Play Anywhere 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Megaton Rainfall Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Miles & Kilo Xbox Play Anywhere 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Pato Box Xbox Play Anywhere 80% ID Super Saver Sale

Quest Hunter Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Runestone Keeper Xbox Play Anywhere 75% ID Super Saver Sale

SiNKR Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

SiNKR 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

SteamWorld Dig 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Tacoma Xbox Play Anywhere 75% ID Super Saver Sale

Wenjia Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

When the Past was Around Xbox Play Anywhere 60% ID Super Saver Sale

Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% ID Super Saver Sale

In chiusura, vi ricordiamo che questa sera Everyeye commenterà in diretta l'Xbox Gamescom Showcase : l'appuntamento è alle ore 19:00, non mancate!