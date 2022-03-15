Xbox Series X e One, nuovi sconti su Xbox Store: tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro

È tempo di un nuovo martedì su Xbox Store, con un'ondata di promozioni dedicate ai videogiocatori attivi sulle console di casa Microsoft, che possono approfittare di tante offerte su giochi classici e recenti.

In particolare, l'ondata promozionale verdecrociata propone una vasta selezione di giochi a meno di 20 euro. L'offerta include eccellenti produzioni, come l'acclamato It Takes Two (ricordiamo peraltro che Josef Fares sta lavorando alla serie TV di It Takes Two), Sayonara: Wild Hearts o Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Spazio poi a significativi saldi su titoli del calibro di Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (60% di sconto) o Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (50%di sconto).



Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto su Xbox Store:



Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto

Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Battlefield 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Dead Space (Back Compat) EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale

The Sims 4 EA Play 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Evergate Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Life is Strange: True Colors Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well (Xbox Version) Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Square Enix Pub Sale

Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

BALAN WONDERWORLD Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Blitz Breaker Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% DWG*

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*

Chorus Smart Delivery 33% DWG*

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 40% Games Under $20 Sale

GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*

GRID Legends Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 65% Games Under $20 Sale

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Square Enix Pub Sale

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

The Big Con Smart Delivery 50% Games Under $20 Sale

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*

Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

DOOM Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Xbox Game Pass 35% Square Enix Pub Sale

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% Square Enix Pub Sale

Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

FINAL FANTASY XIII (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Gorogoa Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Jurassic World Evolution Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Square Enix Pub Sale

LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 65% Games Under $20 Sale

MotoGP 20 Xbox Game Pass 85% Games Under $20 Sale

NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Outriders Xbox Game Pass 67% Square Enix Pub Sale

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 45% Spotlight Sale

Prey Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Skul: The Hero Slayer Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*

Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

The Evil Within Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

The Evil Within 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale

The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*

Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Binary Domain Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% Games Under $20 Sale

Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% Games Under $20 Sale

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Castlevania: SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% Games Under $20 Sale

Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale

RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Games Under $20 Sale

11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale

DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Games Under $20 Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Endless Fables: Dark Moor Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Gangsta Paradise Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*

Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

Life of Fly 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Games Under $20 Sale

One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*

Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Square Enix Pub Sale

Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Games Under $20 Sale

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Square Enix Pub Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Super Star Blast Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*

This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Alchemist Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Square Enix Pub Sale

Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Chef’s Tail Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Chroma Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Square Enix Pub Sale

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Square Enix Pub Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

Die for Valhalla! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Games Under $20 Sale

Esports Life Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale

Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Extreme Exorcism Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Premium VC Sale

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Forgotton Anne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Games Under $20 Sale

Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Get Over Here Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Goroons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

IIN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale

Imaginary Realms Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Jump and Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Just Cause 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale

Kill The Bad Guy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Maximum Football 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Mech Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Mina & Michi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale

Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

NASCAR Heat 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

NASCAR Heat 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

NHL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale

Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Paladins Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*

Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale

Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Radio Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Games Under $20 Sale

Realm Royale Bass Drop Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Realm Royale Cute But Deadly Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Rogue Company: Power Ballad Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Square Enix Pub Sale

Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

SMITE Gecko Guardian Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Space Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Stick it To The Man Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Super Blood Hockey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale

Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Tank Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale

Techwars Global Conflict – KATO Scouts Prosperity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale

TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale

The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

The Skylia Prophecy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale

The StoryTale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Games Under $20 Sale

The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Thief Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

Thief of Thieves: Season One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Thief Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale

This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Trenga Unlimited Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Games Under $20 Sale

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale

Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale

Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Where the Snow Settles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Woodle Tree Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Games Under $20 Sale

King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Games Under $20 Sale

Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Games Under $20 Sale

Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Square Enix Pub Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Games Under $20 Sale

The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% DWG*

Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*

Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Games Under $20 Sale

Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Games Under $20 Sale

Chronus Arc Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Square Enix Pub Sale

Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Le nuove offerte Xbox resteranno attive, come sempre, soltanto per una settimana, con scadenza fissata al prossimo 21 marzo 2022.