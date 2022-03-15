Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X e One, nuovi sconti su Xbox Store: tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro

Xbox Series X e One, nuovi sconti su Xbox Store: tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro
È tempo di un nuovo martedì su Xbox Store, con un'ondata di promozioni dedicate ai videogiocatori attivi sulle console di casa Microsoft, che possono approfittare di tante offerte su giochi classici e recenti.

In particolare, l'ondata promozionale verdecrociata propone una vasta selezione di giochi a meno di 20 euro. L'offerta include eccellenti produzioni, come l'acclamato It Takes Two (ricordiamo peraltro che Josef Fares sta lavorando alla serie TV di It Takes Two), Sayonara: Wild Hearts o Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Spazio poi a significativi saldi su titoli del calibro di Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (60% di sconto) o Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (50%di sconto).

Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto su Xbox Store:

Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto

  • Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Battlefield 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Dead Space (Back Compat) EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Sims 4 EA Play 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Evergate Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Life is Strange: True Colors Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well (Xbox Version) Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • BALAN WONDERWORLD Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Blitz Breaker Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • Chorus Smart Delivery 33% DWG*
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
  • GRID Legends Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 65% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Big Con Smart Delivery 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • DOOM Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Xbox Game Pass 35% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XIII (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Gorogoa Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Jurassic World Evolution Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 65% Games Under $20 Sale
  • MotoGP 20 Xbox Game Pass 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Outriders Xbox Game Pass 67% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Prey Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
  • Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Evil Within Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Evil Within 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Binary Domain Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Castlevania: SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Endless Fables: Dark Moor Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Gangsta Paradise Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Life of Fly 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Games Under $20 Sale
  • One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
  • Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Super Star Blast Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Alchemist Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Chef’s Tail Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Chroma Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Die for Valhalla! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Esports Life Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Extreme Exorcism Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Premium VC Sale
  • FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Forgotton Anne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Get Over Here Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Goroons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • IIN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Imaginary Realms Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Jump and Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Just Cause 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Kill The Bad Guy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Maximum Football 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Mech Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Mina & Michi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • NASCAR Heat 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • NASCAR Heat 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • NHL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Paladins Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
  • Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Radio Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Realm Royale Bass Drop Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Realm Royale Cute But Deadly Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Rogue Company: Power Ballad Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • SMITE Gecko Guardian Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Space Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Stick it To The Man Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Super Blood Hockey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Tank Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Techwars Global Conflict – KATO Scouts Prosperity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Skylia Prophecy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The StoryTale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Thief Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Thief of Thieves: Season One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Thief Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale
  • This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Trenga Unlimited Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Where the Snow Settles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Woodle Tree Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Games Under $20 Sale
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% DWG*
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Games Under $20 Sale
  • Chronus Arc Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
  • Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Games Under $20 Sale

Le nuove offerte Xbox resteranno attive, come sempre, soltanto per una settimana, con scadenza fissata al prossimo 21 marzo 2022.

