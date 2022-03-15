Xbox Series X e One, nuovi sconti su Xbox Store: tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro
È tempo di un nuovo martedì su Xbox Store, con un'ondata di promozioni dedicate ai videogiocatori attivi sulle console di casa Microsoft, che possono approfittare di tante offerte su giochi classici e recenti.
In particolare, l'ondata promozionale verdecrociata propone una vasta selezione di giochi a meno di 20 euro. L'offerta include eccellenti produzioni, come l'acclamato It Takes Two (ricordiamo peraltro che Josef Fares sta lavorando alla serie TV di It Takes Two), Sayonara: Wild Hearts o Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Spazio poi a significativi saldi su titoli del calibro di Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (60% di sconto) o Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (50%di sconto).
Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto su Xbox Store:
Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto
- Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Battlefield 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Dead Space (Back Compat) EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Sims 4 EA Play 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Evergate Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Life is Strange: True Colors Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well (Xbox Version) Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- BALAN WONDERWORLD Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Blitz Breaker Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Chorus Smart Delivery 33% DWG*
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
- GRID Legends Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 65% Games Under $20 Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Big Con Smart Delivery 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- DOOM Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Xbox Game Pass 35% Square Enix Pub Sale
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XIII (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Gorogoa Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
- LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 65% Games Under $20 Sale
- MotoGP 20 Xbox Game Pass 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Outriders Xbox Game Pass 67% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 45% Spotlight Sale
- Prey Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Skul: The Hero Slayer Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Evil Within Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Evil Within 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Surge 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Binary Domain Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% Games Under $20 Sale
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% Games Under $20 Sale
- Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One Backward Compatible 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Bayonetta Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Games Under $20 Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Gangsta Paradise Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Life of Fly 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Games Under $20 Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Super Star Blast Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Surge Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Alchemist Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Aven Colony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Chef’s Tail Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Chroma Squad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Chronos: Before the Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Die for Valhalla! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Epic Chef Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Games Under $20 Sale
- Esports Life Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- Extinction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Extreme Exorcism Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Premium VC Sale
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- FIFA 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Forgotton Anne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Games Under $20 Sale
- Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Get Over Here Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Ghost Sweeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Goroons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- IIN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale
- Imaginary Realms Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Immortal Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Jump and Roll Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Just Cause 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Kill The Bad Guy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Maximum Football 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Mech Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Metaloid: Origin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Mina & Michi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Games Under $20 Sale
- Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Mythic Ocean Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- NASCAR Heat 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- NASCAR Heat 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- NASCAR Heat 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- NHL 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Square Enix Pub Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Games Under $20 Sale
- Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Paladins Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Radio Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Games Under $20 Sale
- Realm Royale Bass Drop Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Realm Royale Cute But Deadly Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- REZ PLZ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Rogue Company: Power Ballad Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- SMITE Gecko Guardian Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Space Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Stick it To The Man Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Super Blood Hockey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Tank Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale
- Techwars Global Conflict – KATO Scouts Prosperity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Skylia Prophecy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- The StoryTale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Thief Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Thief of Thieves: Season One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Thief Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Games Under $20 Sale
- This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Trenga Unlimited Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Games Under $20 Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Games Under $20 Sale
- Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Where the Snow Settles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Woodle Tree Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Woodle Tree Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Games Under $20 Sale
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Games Under $20 Sale
- Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 90% Games Under $20 Sale
- Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Square Enix Pub Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Games Under $20 Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% DWG*
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Games Under $20 Sale
- Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Games Under $20 Sale
- Chronus Arc Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Square Enix Pub Sale
- Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Games Under $20 Sale
Le nuove offerte Xbox resteranno attive, come sempre, soltanto per una settimana, con scadenza fissata al prossimo 21 marzo 2022.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/7ewdOosex5— Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) March 15, 2022
