Xbox Series X e One, tanti giochi in promozione: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
Conclusosi il lungo weekend della Gamescom 2022, si torna alla consueta routine videoludica anche su Xbox Store, con il negozio digitale di Microsoft che accoglie tantissime nuove promozioni.
In attesa dell'annuncio dei giochi Xbox Game Pass di settembre, è possibile approfittare di numerosi sconti su giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One. Tra questi ultimi, possiamo ad esempio citare Immortals: Fenix Rising (con uno spin-off di Immortals già in sviluppo, stando ai rumor), di Ubisoft, o la Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, di EA. Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo delle nuove promozioni.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Open World Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Open World Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Open World Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Dolmen Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Open World Sale
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 67% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 55% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Haven Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 65% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65% Open World Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 35% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Maneater Apex Edition Smart Delivery 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Metro Exodus Smart Delivery 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER Smart Delivery 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Relicta Smart Delivery 80% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Riders Republic Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Open World Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67% Open World Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 65% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 67% Open World Sale
- Besiege Console (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Chorus Xbox Game Pass 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cricket 22 Xbox Game Pass 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Empire of Sin Xbox Game Pass 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Floppy Knights Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*
- Garden Story Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG*
- Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- HITMAN Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 65% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Open World Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Maneater Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 70% Open World Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Stellaris: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Open World Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Aery – Vikings Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Open World Sale
- Almost My Floor Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Open World Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Fishing: North Atlantic Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Open World Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Open World Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Open World Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Open World Sale
- Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Open World Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Open World Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Open World Sale
- Surviving Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Terminator: Resistance Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- The Spectrum Retreat Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Open World Sale
- Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Open World Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Open World Sale
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Open World Sale
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Open World Sale
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Open World Sale
- Boom Ball for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Calturin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Open World Sale
- Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Crysis 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Crysis 3 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Open World Sale
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Open World Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Open World Sale
- Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Empire of Sin – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Paradox Publisher Sale
- F1 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Get 10 Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Golden Force Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Open World Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Open World Sale
- Green Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Open World Sale
- Guards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Hoa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Open World Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Adventurer’s Starter Pack (3,000 Credits + Items) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Ultimate Hero’s Pack (6,500 Credits + Items) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Journey of the Broken Circle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Just Cause 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Open World Sale
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Open World Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Open World Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Open World Sale
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Open World Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Open World Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Open World Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Open World Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Open World Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Open World Sale
- Mini Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Monster Crown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Open World Sale
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Nippon Marathon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Okinawa Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Open World Sale
- Prison Architect: DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Race Arcade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Open World Sale
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Open World Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Open World Sale
- Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Open World Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Snooker 19 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- STEEP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars – Starter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Paradox Publisher Sale
- The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Open World Sale
- The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- The Skylia Prophecy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Valfaris & Slain Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Open World Sale
- WeakWood Throne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Paradox Publisher Sale
- Surviving the Aftermath: Founder’s Edition (Game Preview) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 30% Paradox Publisher Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Open World Sale
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Open World Sale
- Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Open World Sale
- Doodle God: Crime City Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight Sale
- Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Almost My Floor (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- F1 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% Spotlight Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Outward: Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Open World Sale
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- The Lucid Dreamer Bundle Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 45% Open World Sale
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/H95HCCVmUJ— Larry Hryb 🎮⌨️🖱☁️ 🇺🇦 (@majornelson) August 30, 2022
