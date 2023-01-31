Xbox Series X e One, tanti nuovi sconti: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store
Terminati gli sconti del Capodanno Lunare su Xbox Store, è tempo di accogliere le nuove promozioni settimanali destinate a Xbox Store.
Come di consueto, i titoli coinvolti nell'iniziativa sono davvero numerosi e spaziano tra moltissimi generi. In attesa della data di lancio di Assassin's Creed: Mirage, possiamo ad esempio segnalare Assassin's Creed: Valhalla in sconto del 67%, ma anche Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Immortals Fenyx: Rising, OlliOlli World e Watch Dogs: Legion. Presenti all'appello anche Endling: Extinction is Forever, Titan Quest e tanti altri Indie interessanti.
Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione su Xbox Store.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- APFTU PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 20% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Castle Walker Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
- Caterpillar Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
- Chicken Police Paint It Red Smart Delivery 50% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- ELEX II Smart Delivery 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 80% DWG*
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Rabio Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
- Riders Republic Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- SpellForce III Reforced Smart Delivery 35% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Word Wheel by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Wordbreaker by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Alvastia Chronicles Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- de Blob Xbox Game Pass 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG*
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Desperados III Xbox One Game 65% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Elements Of Destruction Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Risen Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One Backward Compatibility 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- RAYMAN 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends (Back Compat) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- The Outfit Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Aery – A New Frontier Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Déjà Vu Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- NO THING Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- SELF: Where’s my father Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Shoot 1UP DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Sleepin’ Guy Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Tiny Hands Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Axes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Chronos Before The Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- CyberHive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Death Park Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Fallen Knight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Hero Defense Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- It’s Kooky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Kaiju Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Kill The Bad Guy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Kursk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- League of Enthusiastic Losers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Madden NFL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- MechaNika Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- MXGP2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Nirvana: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Null Drifter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- OneShot: World Machine Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Pig Eat Ball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Pro Gymnast Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Project Starship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Pure Chase 80’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- RC Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- reky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Slime-san Superslime Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Space Accident Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Submerged Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Synchro Hedgehogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- The Complex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- This Is the Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- We Sing Pop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Spotlight Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Way of the Hunter Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
Le nuove offerte attive su Xbox Store resteranno disponibili sino al prossimo 6 febbraio 2023.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/wZC7Z0f8ps— Larry Hryb 💫✨ (@majornelson) January 31, 2023
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Giochi Xbox Series e One in sconto coi saldi del Capodanno Lunare: al via le offerte
- Giochi Xbox in offerta: Assassin's Creed, Code Vein, Borderlands 3 e tanti altri
- Offerte Xbox Store: acquista un gioco EA e ne ricevi un altro in regalo, anche FIFA 23
- Giochi Xbox Series X, il 2023 porta tantissimi sconti: c'è anche Marvel's Midnight Suns!
- Saldi su Xbox Store: una marea di sconti sui giochi Xbox Series X anticipa il 2023
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 29 commentiPlayStation Plus, i giochi gratis di febbraio anticipati da un leak!
- 20 commentiE' morta Annie Wersching, l'attrice di Tess in The Last of Us ci lascia a 45 anni
- Nintendo eShop Sconti: tre giochi Switch a meno di 4 euro da comprare subito
- PlayStation 5 acquistabile ora su Amazon in bundle con God of War Ragnarok
- PS5 con due DualSense in vendita da Mediaworld solo oggi
- 24 commentiHogwarts Legacy, che cosa succede? Tra polemiche e minacce di boicottaggio
- Ultimo giorno: 5 euro gratis ascoltando un brano su Amazon Music Free
- 59 commentiGiochi trash, il peggio del peggio: negli anni '80 e '90 erano tantissimi!
- 66 commentiHi-Fi Rush Recensione: la meravigliosa sorpresa di Xbox e Bethesda
- 17 commentiPS5: la crisi è davvero finita? Una valanga di drop oggi in Italia