Xbox Series X e One, tanti nuovi sconti: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store

Terminati gli sconti del Capodanno Lunare su Xbox Store, è tempo di accogliere le nuove promozioni settimanali destinate a Xbox Store.

Come di consueto, i titoli coinvolti nell'iniziativa sono davvero numerosi e spaziano tra moltissimi generi. In attesa della data di lancio di Assassin's Creed: Mirage, possiamo ad esempio segnalare Assassin's Creed: Valhalla in sconto del 67%, ma anche Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Immortals Fenyx: Rising, OlliOlli World e Watch Dogs: Legion. Presenti all'appello anche Endling: Extinction is Forever, Titan Quest e tanti altri Indie interessanti.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione su Xbox Store.

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • APFTU PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 20% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Castle Walker Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Caterpillar Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Chicken Police Paint It Red Smart Delivery 50% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • ELEX II Smart Delivery 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 80% DWG*
  • PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • Rabio Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Riders Republic Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • SpellForce III Reforced Smart Delivery 35% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Word Wheel by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Wordbreaker by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Alvastia Chronicles Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • de Blob Xbox Game Pass 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG*
  • The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Desperados III Xbox One Game 65% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Elements Of Destruction Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Risen Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One Backward Compatibility 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • RAYMAN 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends (Back Compat) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • The Outfit Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Aery – A New Frontier Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Déjà Vu Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • NO THING Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • SELF: Where’s my father Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Shoot 1UP DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Sleepin’ Guy Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Tiny Hands Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Axes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Choice of Life: Middle Ages Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Chronos Before The Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • CyberHive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Death Park Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Fallen Knight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Hero Defense Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • It’s Kooky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Kaiju Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Kill The Bad Guy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Kursk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • League of Enthusiastic Losers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Madden NFL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • MechaNika Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • MXGP2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Nirvana: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Null Drifter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • OneShot: World Machine Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Pig Eat Ball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Pro Gymnast Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Project Starship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Pure Chase 80’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • RC Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • reky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Slime-san Superslime Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Space Accident Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Submerged Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Synchro Hedgehogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • The Complex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • This Is the Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • We Sing Pop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
  • Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Ubisoft Publisher Sale
  • Way of the Hunter Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Le nuove offerte attive su Xbox Store resteranno disponibili sino al prossimo 6 febbraio 2023.

