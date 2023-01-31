Xbox Series X e One, tanti nuovi sconti: al via i nuovi saldi su Xbox Store

Terminati gli sconti del Capodanno Lunare su Xbox Store, è tempo di accogliere le nuove promozioni settimanali destinate a Xbox Store.

Come di consueto, i titoli coinvolti nell'iniziativa sono davvero numerosi e spaziano tra moltissimi generi. In attesa della data di lancio di Assassin's Creed: Mirage, possiamo ad esempio segnalare Assassin's Creed: Valhalla in sconto del 67%, ma anche Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Immortals Fenyx: Rising, OlliOlli World e Watch Dogs: Legion. Presenti all'appello anche Endling: Extinction is Forever, Titan Quest e tanti altri Indie interessanti.



Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

APFTU PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Mokoko X PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 20% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Castle Walker Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Caterpillar Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Chicken Police Paint It Red Smart Delivery 50% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

ELEX II Smart Delivery 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 60% DWG*

OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 80% DWG*

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

Rabio Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Riders Republic Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

SpellForce III Reforced Smart Delivery 35% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Word Wheel by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Wordbreaker by POWGI Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Alvastia Chronicles Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale

Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

de Blob Xbox Game Pass 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 35% DWG*

The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Desperados III Xbox One Game 65% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Elements Of Destruction Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Risen Xbox One Backward Compatibility 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One Backward Compatibility 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

RAYMAN 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Legends (Back Compat) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

The Outfit Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Aery – A New Frontier Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Déjà Vu Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

MotoGP 18 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

NO THING Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

SELF: Where’s my father Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

Shoot 1UP DX Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Sleepin’ Guy Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Tiny Hands Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Axes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Choice of Life: Middle Ages Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Chronos Before The Ashes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

CyberHive Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Death Park Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Fallen Knight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Hero Defense Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

It’s Kooky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Kaiju Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Kill The Bad Guy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Kursk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

League of Enthusiastic Losers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Madden NFL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

MechaNika Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

MXGP2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Nirvana: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

Null Drifter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

OneShot: World Machine Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% Spotlight Sale

Outbreak: The Undying Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Pig Eat Ball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Pro Gymnast Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Project Starship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Pure Chase 80’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Pure Farming 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

RC Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

reky Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Slime-san Superslime Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Space Accident Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Submerged Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Synchro Hedgehogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

The Complex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

This Is the Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

We Sing Pop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*

Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 67% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 60% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Spotlight Sale

Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Ubisoft Publisher Sale

Way of the Hunter Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% THQ Nordic & Handy Games Sale

Le nuove offerte attive su Xbox Store resteranno disponibili sino al prossimo 6 febbraio 2023.