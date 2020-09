Xbox Series X/S, audio e grafica next gen: le prime console con Dolby Atmos e Vision

Introducing the next level of gaming.⁣

⁣

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the first consoles ever with gaming in Dolby Vision® (coming soon) and Dolby Atmos® (available at launch).⁣⁣

⁣⁣@Xbox, welcome to gaming in Dolby. https://t.co/5lkpVT8ntb — Dolby (@Dolby) September 10, 2020

Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X | S & PC is a leap beyond surround sound, it puts you in the middle of the action by precisely placing each sound all around you in three-dimensional space.



So you can quickly pinpoint its location in the game — before it's too late.



Listen below: pic.twitter.com/s1tQsRAS9J — Xbox News (@XboxNewsReddit) September 10, 2020