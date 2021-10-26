Xbox Series X: Shocktober, al via gli sconti di Halloween sui migliori giochi horror

Come ogni anno ad Halloween tornano gli sconti Shocktober su Xbox Store, offerte e promozioni su una selezione di giochi horror per Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S, in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino al primo novembre.

Centinaia (letteralmente) i giochi in offerta, dalle edizioni speciali di APEX Legends ad Agony, passando per Borderlands 2, Dead Space, Dead Space 2 e Dead Space 3, Red Dead Redemption, The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings Enhanced, Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard e Injustice 2 Legendary Edition solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Halloween Xbox Store

Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

AeternoBlade II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale

Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Shocktober Sale

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale

Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale

Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 67% DWG*

Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Shocktober Sale

BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Shocktober Sale

Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale

Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale

Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale

Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Borderlands The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Condemned Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale

Dead Space Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale

Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale

Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale

Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Final Exam Arcade 67% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

JUJU Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Backward Compatible 33% DWG*

MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Risen 2: Dark Waters – The Air Temple Add-On 70% DWG*

Rockstar Table Tennis Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Silent Hill: HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale

Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale

Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale

Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

GRID EA Play 75% Publisher Sale

GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Grim Fandango Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale

Guards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale

Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Hello Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 75% Shocktober Sale

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 25% DWG*

Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Indivisible – Razmi Challenges Add-On 50% DWG*

Infinite – Beyond The Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Shocktober Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale

Jeopardy! PlayShow Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale

Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 40% DWG*

Judgment Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale

Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, mentre gli altri sono disponibili a prezzo scontato per tutti.