Xbox Series X: Shocktober, al via gli sconti di Halloween sui migliori giochi horror
Davide Leoni
Come ogni anno ad Halloween tornano gli sconti Shocktober su Xbox Store, offerte e promozioni su una selezione di giochi horror per Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S, in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino al primo novembre.
Centinaia (letteralmente) i giochi in offerta, dalle edizioni speciali di APEX Legends ad Agony, passando per Borderlands 2, Dead Space, Dead Space 2 e Dead Space 3, Red Dead Redemption, The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings Enhanced, Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard e Injustice 2 Legendary Edition solamente per citarne alcuni.
Sconti Halloween Xbox Store
- Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- AeternoBlade II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Shocktober Sale
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 67% DWG*
- Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Shocktober Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Shocktober Sale
- Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale
- Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Condemned Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale
- Dead Space Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale
- Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale
- Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Final Exam Arcade 67% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- JUJU Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Risen 2: Dark Waters – The Air Temple Add-On 70% DWG*
- Rockstar Table Tennis Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale
- Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- GRID EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
- GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Grim Fandango Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale
- Guards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Hello Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 75% Shocktober Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Indivisible – Razmi Challenges Add-On 50% DWG*
- Infinite – Beyond The Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Shocktober Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale
- Jeopardy! PlayShow Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 40% DWG*
- Judgment Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale
I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, mentre gli altri sono disponibili a prezzo scontato per tutti.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, nuova ondata di sconti: al via i saldi su Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, dieci giochi a meno di 10 euro: gli sconti su Xbox Store
- Sconti Xbox: al via i saldi retrò su decine di giochi, tra cui Cuphead e Streets of Rage 4
- Xbox Live Gold e Game Pass Ultimate: ben 3 titoli giocabili gratis nel weekend
- Xbox Store: nuovi sconti e tutte le migliori offerte della settimana
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 33 commentiMarvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Recensione: divertimento galattico
- Risparmiate sui videogiochi comprandoli usati da Gamelife, anche per PS5 e Xbox Series X
- 23 commentiAge of Empires 4 Recensione: il ritorno di un cult, più in forma che mai
- Sconti del PlayStation Store: una valanga di giochi a 4.99 euro
- 4 commentiThe Callisto Protocol sulle orme di Dead Space: la nuova immagine lascia...a bocca aperta!
- PlayStation Plus: quando verranno annunciati i nuovi giochi gratis di novembre 2021?
- MicroSD ufficiali per Nintendo Switch: il modello da 512 GB al prezzo più basso di sempre
- 1 commentiInstinction: l'erede di Turok e Dino Crisis passa a Unreal Engine 5, ecco il nuovo video
- 2 commentiPlayStation Store, sconti PS4 e PS5: dieci giochi a meno di 10 euro perfetti per Halloween
- Warcraft: l'elfa Tyrande in un cosplay mistico di Zoevolf