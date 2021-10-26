Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Black Friday
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Xbox Series X: Shocktober, al via gli sconti di Halloween sui migliori giochi horror

Xbox Series X: Shocktober, al via gli sconti di Halloween sui migliori giochi horror
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni anno ad Halloween tornano gli sconti Shocktober su Xbox Store, offerte e promozioni su una selezione di giochi horror per Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S, in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino al primo novembre.

Centinaia (letteralmente) i giochi in offerta, dalle edizioni speciali di APEX Legends ad Agony, passando per Borderlands 2, Dead Space, Dead Space 2 e Dead Space 3, Red Dead Redemption, The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings Enhanced, Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard e Injustice 2 Legendary Edition solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Halloween Xbox Store

  • Aery – Calm Mind Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
  • Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • AeternoBlade II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Shocktober Sale
  • Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Publisher Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 67% DWG*
  • Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Shocktober Sale
  • BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Black Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Shocktober Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed II Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed III Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands The Pre-Sequel Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Condemned Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Dead Space Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Dead Space 2 Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Dead Space 3 Backward Compatible 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Fight Night Champion Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Final Exam Arcade 67% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • JUJU Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters – The Air Temple Add-On 70% DWG*
  • Rockstar Table Tennis Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Silent Hill: HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Skate 3 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Shocktober Sale
  • Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Shocktober Sale
  • Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • GRID EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
  • GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Grim Fandango Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Shocktober Sale
  • Guards Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Headspun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Hello Neighbor Xbox Game Pass 75% Shocktober Sale
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Indivisible – Razmi Challenges Add-On 50% DWG*
  • Infinite – Beyond The Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Shocktober Sale
  • It Takes Two – Digital Version Smart Delivery 35% Publisher Sale
  • Jeopardy! PlayShow Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 40% DWG*
  • Judgment Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Shocktober Sale
  • Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios Add-On 50% Shocktober Sale

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, mentre gli altri sono disponibili a prezzo scontato per tutti.

Quanto è interessante?
3
offerta

Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. I DLC di Resident Evil Village saranno collegati a Resident Evil 9?
  2. Nintendo Switch Online: problemi con i giochi N64, l'emulazione non è sempre perfetta