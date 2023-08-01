Xbox Series X e tanti giochi in sconto: le offerte estive illuminano Xbox Store
Mentre si fanno strada in rete i primi rumor sui titoli giocabili proposti da Xbox alla Gamescom 2023, sullo store ufficiale verdecrociato trovano spazio tantissime offerte sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.
Le promozioni sono numerose e includono titoli estremamente interessanti. Tra questi possiamo citare lo sfortunato Marvel's Midnight Suns e Far Cry 6, oltre a Borderlands 3. Presente all'appello anche una selezione di gemme Indie, da Arise: A Simple Story (potete recuperare la nostra recensione di Arise: A Simple Story), Child of Light a Narita Boy. Di seguito vi segnaliamo tutte le offerte al momento attive su Xbox Store.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto
- Deceive Inc. Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
- EA Sports PGA Tour Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale
- Greak: Memories of Azur Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Fighting Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Fighting Sale
- Warhammer Ultimate Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Asdivine Dios Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Asdivine Hearts II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Clan N Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Monster Viator Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Fighting Sale
- Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Fighting Sale
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- 0 Degrees Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- After Wave: Downfall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Atrio: The Dark Wild Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Baby Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Butterflies Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Fighting Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Chop Is Dish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Conan Chop Chop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round (Full Game) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Deep Diving Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% UGS Add-On Sale
- Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
- DOUBLE DRAGON Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Double Dragon 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- DriftCE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Drone Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
- Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Fighting Sale
- Final Vendetta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- FLASHOUT 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Go All Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Fighting Sale
- Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Golf Club: Wasteland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Grin Robot Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- IN-VERT Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% UGS Add-On Sale
- KeyWe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Last Beat Enhanced Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Lethal League Blaze Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Fighting Sale
- Let’s Cook Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Let’s Sing 2023 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Let’s Sing ABBA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mad Streets Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Fighting Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Merek’s Market Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Minigolf Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Minoria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
- Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
- N++ (NPLUSPLUS) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
- New Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Nidhogg 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- No Straight Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
- Outcast – Second Contact Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Overruled! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
- Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- Praetorians – HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Pure Chase 80’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Raging Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Renegade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- RetroMania Wrestling Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- River City Ransom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rogue Star Rescue Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rune Lord Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Fighting Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Shing! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Fighting Sale
- Simulator Pack: Gas Station Simulator and Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Slipstream Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Space Accident Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Star Wars Episode I Racer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Fighting Sale
- Super Arcade Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Super Arcade Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Super Dodge Ball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Super Slam Dunk Touchdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Taimumari: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Awakening of Mummies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Titan Chaser Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Vagante Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- What Lies in the Multiverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Wizard of Legend Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- WWE 2K23 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Fighting Sale
- Absolver Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
- Action Arcade Wrestling Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Fighting Sale
- Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Aery – Dreamscape Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- AlphaLink Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Fighting Sale
- Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Bomber Crew Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Fighting Sale
- Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Fighting Sale
- Control Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Fighting Sale
- Doug Hates His Job Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Fighting Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Huntdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Fighting Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 85% UGS Add-On Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- Perfect Traffic Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
- Super Pixel Racers Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Surge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 95% DWG*
- XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Dead Or Alive 1 Ultimate Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale
- Dead Or Alive 2 Ultimate Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale
- Dead Or Alive 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale
- Dead Or Alive 4 Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Fighting Sale
- Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Ikaruga Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
- LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
- Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Radiant Silvergun Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
- Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
- Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
- The First Templar Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Ultra SFIV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Fighting Sale
- Descenders Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Xbox Game Pass 25% Fighting Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Fighting Sale
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 85% DWG*
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 80% Fighting Sale
- MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
- Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Aliens: Dark Descent Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Alphadia Genesis 2 Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Blaster Master Zero Smart Delivery 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Blitz Breaker Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Breakers Collection Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale
- Construction Simulator – Extended Edition Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale
- Deep Space Anomaly Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe Founder’s Pack Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Fall of Porcupine Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Franchise Sale
- FROGUN Smart Delivery 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Smart Delivery 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Hellbreachers Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 40% Fighting Sale
- Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- King of the Arcade Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Mato Anomalies Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- MInabo – A walk through life Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 80% Fighting Sale
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- OddBallers Smart Delivery 50% Fighting Sale
- Rally Rock ‘N Racing Smart Delivery 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Sail Forth Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Fighting Sale
- Sifu Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale
- Super Woden GP Smart Delivery 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Until the Last Plane Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Vengeful Heart Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Smart Delivery 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80% Fighting Sale
- Archvale PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Crown Trick PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% UGS Add-On Sale
- Generation Zero ® – Essential DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
- Generation Zero ® – Exterminator DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% UGS Add-On Sale
- Generation Zero – Resistance Weapons Pack PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
- Revenant Saga & Revenant Dogma PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
- Guilty Gear -Strive- + Season Pass 1 Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 25% Fighting Sale
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 30% Fighting Sale
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Fighting Sale
- A Way Out EA Play 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Fighting Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- Need for Speed EA Play 40% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Heat EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
- Need for Speed Rivals EA Play 40% Spotlight Sale
- Need for Speed Unbound EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
- Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
- UFC 4 EA Play 85% Fighting Sale
Le nuove promozioni proposte su Xbox Store resteranno attive sino alla giornata di lunedì 7 agosto 2023.
