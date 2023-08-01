Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X e tanti giochi in sconto: le offerte estive illuminano Xbox Store

Mentre si fanno strada in rete i primi rumor sui titoli giocabili proposti da Xbox alla Gamescom 2023, sullo store ufficiale verdecrociato trovano spazio tantissime offerte sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.

Le promozioni sono numerose e includono titoli estremamente interessanti. Tra questi possiamo citare lo sfortunato Marvel's Midnight Suns e Far Cry 6, oltre a Borderlands 3. Presente all'appello anche una selezione di gemme Indie, da Arise: A Simple Story (potete recuperare la nostra recensione di Arise: A Simple Story), Child of Light a Narita Boy. Di seguito vi segnaliamo tutte le offerte al momento attive su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto

  • Deceive Inc. Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
  • Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
  • EA Sports PGA Tour Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale
  • EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Greak: Memories of Azur Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Fighting Sale
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Fighting Sale
  • Warhammer Ultimate Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Asdivine Dios Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Asdivine Hearts II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Clan N Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Enter The Gungeon Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Monster Viator Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Fighting Sale
  • Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Fighting Sale
  • Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • 0 Degrees Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • After Wave: Downfall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Atrio: The Dark Wild Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Baby Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Butterflies Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Fighting Sale
  • Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Chop Is Dish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Conan Chop Chop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round (Full Game) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Deep Diving Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% UGS Add-On Sale
  • Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
  • DOUBLE DRAGON Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Double Dragon 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • DriftCE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Drone Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Sale
  • Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
  • Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Fighting Sale
  • Final Vendetta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • FLASHOUT 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale
  • Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Go All Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Fighting Sale
  • Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Golf Club: Wasteland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Grin Robot Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • IN-VERT Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% UGS Add-On Sale
  • KeyWe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Last Beat Enhanced Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Lethal League Blaze Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Fighting Sale
  • Let’s Cook Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Let’s Sing 2023 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Let’s Sing ABBA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mad Streets Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Fighting Sale
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Merek’s Market Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Minigolf Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Minoria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
  • Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
  • Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
  • Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
  • My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
  • N++ (NPLUSPLUS) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale
  • Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
  • New Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Nidhogg 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • No Straight Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
  • Outcast – Second Contact Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Overruled! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale
  • PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Phantom Breaker: Omnia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale
  • Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • Praetorians – HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Pure Chase 80’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Raging Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Renegade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • RetroMania Wrestling Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • River City Ransom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Rogue Star Rescue Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Rune Lord Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Fighting Sale
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Shing! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Fighting Sale
  • Simulator Pack: Gas Station Simulator and Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Slipstream Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Space Accident Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Star Wars Episode I Racer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Fighting Sale
  • Super Arcade Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Super Arcade Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Super Dodge Ball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Super Slam Dunk Touchdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Taimumari: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale
  • Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • The Awakening of Mummies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Titan Chaser Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale
  • Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Vagante Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • What Lies in the Multiverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Wizard of Legend Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • WWE 2K23 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Fighting Sale
  • Absolver Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
  • Action Arcade Wrestling Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Fighting Sale
  • Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Aery – Dreamscape Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • AlphaLink Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Fighting Sale
  • Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Bomber Crew Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Fighting Sale
  • Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Fighting Sale
  • Control Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Fighting Sale
  • Doug Hates His Job Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
  • Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Sale
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Fighting Sale
  • For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Huntdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Josh Journey: Darkness Totems Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Fighting Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 85% UGS Add-On Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
  • Paper Flight – Beyond Time Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
  • Perfect Traffic Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
  • Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale
  • Super Pixel Racers Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • The Surge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 95% DWG*
  • XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 1 Ultimate Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 2 Ultimate Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale
  • Dead Or Alive 4 Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Fighting Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Ikaruga Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
  • LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*
  • Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Radiant Silvergun Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*
  • Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
  • Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
  • The First Templar Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Ultra SFIV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Fighting Sale
  • Descenders Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Xbox Game Pass 25% Fighting Sale
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Fighting Sale
  • Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 85% DWG*
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 80% Fighting Sale
  • MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Aliens: Dark Descent Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • Alphadia Genesis 2 Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Blaster Master Zero Smart Delivery 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Blind Fate: Edo no Yami Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • Blitz Breaker Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Breakers Collection Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale
  • Construction Simulator – Extended Edition Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale
  • Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale
  • Deep Space Anomaly Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe Founder’s Pack Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Fall of Porcupine Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Franchise Sale
  • Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Franchise Sale
  • FROGUN Smart Delivery 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Smart Delivery 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Hellbreachers Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 40% Fighting Sale
  • Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
  • King of the Arcade Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Mato Anomalies Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • MInabo – A walk through life Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 80% Fighting Sale
  • Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • OddBallers Smart Delivery 50% Fighting Sale
  • Rally Rock ‘N Racing Smart Delivery 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Sail Forth Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Fighting Sale
  • Sifu Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale
  • Super Woden GP Smart Delivery 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Until the Last Plane Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Vengeful Heart Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Smart Delivery 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80% Fighting Sale
  • Archvale PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Crown Trick PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% UGS Add-On Sale
  • Generation Zero ® – Essential DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
  • Generation Zero ® – Exterminator DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% UGS Add-On Sale
  • Generation Zero – Resistance Weapons Pack PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
  • Revenant Saga & Revenant Dogma PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- + Season Pass 1 Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 25% Fighting Sale
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 30% Fighting Sale
  • NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Fighting Sale
  • A Way Out EA Play 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Fighting Sale
  • It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • Need for Speed EA Play 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Need For Speed Heat EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Need for Speed Rivals EA Play 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Need for Speed Unbound EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale
  • UFC 4 EA Play 85% Fighting Sale

Le nuove promozioni proposte su Xbox Store resteranno attive sino alla giornata di lunedì 7 agosto 2023.

