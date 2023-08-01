Xbox Series X e tanti giochi in sconto: le offerte estive illuminano Xbox Store

Mentre si fanno strada in rete i primi rumor sui titoli giocabili proposti da Xbox alla Gamescom 2023, sullo store ufficiale verdecrociato trovano spazio tantissime offerte sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One.

Le promozioni sono numerose e includono titoli estremamente interessanti. Tra questi possiamo citare lo sfortunato Marvel's Midnight Suns e Far Cry 6, oltre a Borderlands 3. Presente all'appello anche una selezione di gemme Indie, da Arise: A Simple Story (potete recuperare la nostra recensione di Arise: A Simple Story), Child of Light a Narita Boy. Di seguito vi segnaliamo tutte le offerte al momento attive su Xbox Store.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One in sconto

Deceive Inc. Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*

Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*

EA Sports PGA Tour Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale

Greak: Memories of Azur Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Fighting Sale

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Fighting Sale

Warhammer Ultimate Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*

Asdivine Dios Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Asdivine Hearts II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Clan N Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Enter The Gungeon Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Monster Viator Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Fighting Sale

Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Fighting Sale

Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

0 Degrees Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

After Wave: Downfall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Agony Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Atrio: The Dark Wild Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

Baby Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Butterflies Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Fighting Sale

Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Chop Is Dish Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Commandos 2 HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Conan Chop Chop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Crossroads Inn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round (Full Game) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Deep Diving Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% UGS Add-On Sale

Demon’s Tier+ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

Dex Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale

DOUBLE DRAGON Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Double Dragon 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

DriftCE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

Drone Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Sale

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale

Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Franchise Sale

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Sale

Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale

Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Fighting Sale

Final Vendetta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

FLASHOUT 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Go All Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Fighting Sale

Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Golf Club: Wasteland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Grin Robot Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

IN-VERT Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% UGS Add-On Sale

KeyWe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Last Beat Enhanced Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Lethal League Blaze Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Fighting Sale

Let’s Cook Together Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Let’s Sing 2023 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Let’s Sing ABBA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mad Streets Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Fighting Sale

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Merek’s Market Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Minigolf Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Minoria Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale

Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale

Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale

N++ (NPLUSPLUS) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale

New Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Nidhogg 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

No Straight Roads Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale

Outcast – Second Contact Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Overruled! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale

PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Fighting Sale

Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Digital Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

Praetorians – HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Pure Chase 80’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Raging Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Fighting Sale

Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Renegade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

RetroMania Wrestling Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

River City Ransom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Rogue Star Rescue Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Rogue Stormers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Rune Lord Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Fighting Sale

Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Shing! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Fighting Sale

Simulator Pack: Gas Station Simulator and Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

Slipstream Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Space Accident Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Star Wars Episode I Racer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Fighting Sale

Super Arcade Football Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Super Arcade Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Super Dodge Ball Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Super Slam Dunk Touchdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Taimumari: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Fighting Sale

Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

The Awakening of Mummies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Titan Chaser Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Fighting Sale

Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Vagante Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

What Lies in the Multiverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Wizard of Legend Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

WWE 2K23 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Fighting Sale

Absolver Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale

Action Arcade Wrestling Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Fighting Sale

Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Aery – Dreamscape Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

AlphaLink Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Fighting Sale

Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Bomber Crew Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Fighting Sale

Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Fighting Sale

Control Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Fighting Sale

Doug Hates His Job Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Franchise Sale

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Sale

For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Fighting Sale

For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale

Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Huntdown Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Fighting Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 85% UGS Add-On Sale

Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale

Paper Flight – Beyond Time Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*

Perfect Traffic Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale

Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Fighting Sale

Super Pixel Racers Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

The Surge 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 95% DWG*

XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*

Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Dead Or Alive 1 Ultimate Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale

Dead Or Alive 2 Ultimate Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale

Dead Or Alive 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 20% Fighting Sale

Dead Or Alive 4 Xbox One Backward Compatible 25% Fighting Sale

Far Cry 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale

Far Cry Classic Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale

Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Sale

Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Ikaruga Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale

LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Manhunt Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Max Payne 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% DWG*

Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Radiant Silvergun Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Red Dead Revolver Xbox One Backward Compatible 40% DWG*

Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

Street Fighter IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale

Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale

The First Templar Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Ultra SFIV Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Fighting Sale

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Fighting Sale

Descenders Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale

Guilty Gear -Strive- Xbox Game Pass 25% Fighting Sale

Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Fighting Sale

Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 85% DWG*

Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 80% Fighting Sale

MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale

Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Aliens: Dark Descent Smart Delivery 20% DWG*

Alphadia Genesis 2 Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

Blaster Master Zero Smart Delivery 50% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami Smart Delivery 60% DWG*

Blitz Breaker Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Breakers Collection Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale

Construction Simulator – Extended Edition Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale

Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale

Deep Space Anomaly Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe Founder’s Pack Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Fall of Porcupine Smart Delivery 20% DWG*

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Franchise Sale

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Franchise Sale

FROGUN Smart Delivery 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Smart Delivery 20% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Hellbreachers Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 40% Fighting Sale

Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

King of the Arcade Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Lawn Mowing Simulator Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 67% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Mato Anomalies Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

MInabo – A walk through life Smart Delivery 20% DWG*

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 80% Fighting Sale

Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 85% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

OddBallers Smart Delivery 50% Fighting Sale

Rally Rock ‘N Racing Smart Delivery 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Sail Forth Smart Delivery 20% DWG*

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Fighting Sale

Sifu Smart Delivery 25% Fighting Sale

Super Woden GP Smart Delivery 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Until the Last Plane Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

Vengeful Heart Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Smart Delivery 35% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80% Fighting Sale

Archvale PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Crown Trick PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% UGS Add-On Sale

Generation Zero ® – Essential DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale

Generation Zero ® – Exterminator DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% UGS Add-On Sale

Generation Zero – Resistance Weapons Pack PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale

Revenant Saga & Revenant Dogma PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale

Guilty Gear -Strive- + Season Pass 1 Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 25% Fighting Sale

Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 Optimized for Xbox Series X|S 30% Fighting Sale

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Fighting Sale

A Way Out EA Play 80% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Fighting Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

Need for Speed EA Play 40% Spotlight Sale

Need For Speed Heat EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale

Need for Speed Rivals EA Play 40% Spotlight Sale

Need for Speed Unbound EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale

Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Retro & Couch Co-Op Sale

UFC 4 EA Play 85% Fighting Sale

Le nuove promozioni proposte su Xbox Store resteranno attive sino alla giornata di lunedì 7 agosto 2023.

