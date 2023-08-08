Xbox Series X, tanti giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi estivi Xbox Store
Nuovo martedì, nuova tornata di sconti settimanali su Xbox Store, con i possessori delle console verdecrociate che possono approfittare di tante promozioni promosse da Microsoft e publisher terze parti.
Trai titoli protagonisti della promozione troviamo produzioni molto interessanti, da Deathloop a Ghostwire: Tokyo, sino a un bundle dedicato alla serie A Plague Tale. Spazio anche a DOOM Eternal e Hi-Fi: Rush, con le produzioni Bethesda che festeggiano l'imminente inizio del programma QuakeCon 2023. In aggiunta, segnaliamo anche uno sconto del 30% su Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli in promozione, ai quali si affiancano molteplici DLC.
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Almost My Floor (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*
- Boss Rush: Mythology (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Quakecon Sale
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% THQ Nordic Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 67% Quakecon Sale
- Swordbreaker: Origins (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*
- Way of the Hunter Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% THQ Nordic Sale
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% THQ Nordic Sale
- Escape 2088 Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- Escape First Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- Escape First 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- Escape First 3 Multiplayer Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Experiment: Escape Room Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic Sale
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Castle Invasion: Throne Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Cel Damage HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Cyber Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- DayD: Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- de Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% UGS Add-On Sale
- Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic Sale
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player (Xbox One) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% THQ Nordic Sale
- DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Quakecon Sale
- Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic Sale
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grizzland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% UGS Add-On Sale
- Kao the Kangaroo: Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Kingdoms of Amalur Fate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% THQ Nordic Sale
- Lanternium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Lord of the Сlick Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% THQ Nordic Sale
- MotoGP 17 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Mushroom Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% THQ Nordic Sale
- Of Tanks and Demons III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% THQ Nordic Sale
- Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Revenant Saga Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Robozarro Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Rusty Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Serial Cleaner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Simulator Pack: Treasure Hunter Simulator and Gold Rush: The Game (DOUBLE BUNDLE) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% THQ Nordic Sale
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Quakecon Sale
- SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% THQ Nordic Sale
- Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Quakecon Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- This Is the Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Quakecon Sale
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Quakecon Sale
- World Soccer Strikers ’91 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic Sale
- Almost My Floor Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Boss Rush: Mythology Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic Sale
- DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Quakecon Sale
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Quakecon Sale
- Escape from Life Inc Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 90% THQ Nordic Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 85% UGS Add-On Sale
- MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- My Aunt is a Witch Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Quakecon Sale
- Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 60% THQ Nordic Sale
- Steam Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Sugar Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- Swordbreaker: Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Quakecon Sale
- Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Elements Of Destruction Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*
- Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Risen Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- The Outfit Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale
- Descenders Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Quakecon Sale
- DOOM Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale
- DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 60% Quakecon Sale
- DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 60% Quakecon Sale
- DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 67% Quakecon Sale
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 60% Quakecon Sale
- Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 67% Quakecon Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale
- Hi-Fi RUSH Xbox Game Pass 25% Quakecon Sale
- New Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*
- Oblivion (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Quakecon Sale
- Prey Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale
- Quake Xbox Game Pass 67% Quakecon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% Quakecon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 85% Quakecon Sale
- Wreckfest Xbox Game Pass 60% THQ Nordic Sale
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition Smart Delivery 10% THQ Nordic Sale
- Arsonist Heaven Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters Smart Delivery 50% THQ Nordic Sale
- Debtor: Enhanced Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
- Doom Eternal Year One Pass Smart Delivery 67% Quakecon Sale
- ELEX II Smart Delivery 50% THQ Nordic Sale
- Fairy Elements Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Justice Chronicles Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Kona Smart Delivery 80% DWG*
- Legend of Ixtona Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack Smart Delivery 40% THQ Nordic Sale
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Quintus and the Absent Truth Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Running On Magic Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- SpellForce III Reforced Smart Delivery 40% THQ Nordic Sale
- The Redress of Mira Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Wings of Bluestar Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- Curious Cases PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% UGS Add-On Sale
- Generation Zero – Essential DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
- Generation Zero – Exterminator DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% UGS Add-On Sale
- Generation Zero – Resistance Weapons Pack PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale
- CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% THQ Nordic Sale
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar FPS Boost Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale
Le nuove promozioni resteranno attive su Xbox Store sino al prossimo lunedì 14 agosto. Per le prossime novità in casa Microsoft, ricordiamo che Xbox sarà presente alla Gamescom 2023.
