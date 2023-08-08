Xbox Series X, tanti giochi in sconto: al via i nuovi saldi estivi Xbox Store

Nuovo martedì, nuova tornata di sconti settimanali su Xbox Store, con i possessori delle console verdecrociate che possono approfittare di tante promozioni promosse da Microsoft e publisher terze parti.

Trai titoli protagonisti della promozione troviamo produzioni molto interessanti, da Deathloop a Ghostwire: Tokyo, sino a un bundle dedicato alla serie A Plague Tale. Spazio anche a DOOM Eternal e Hi-Fi: Rush, con le produzioni Bethesda che festeggiano l'imminente inizio del programma QuakeCon 2023. In aggiunta, segnaliamo anche uno sconto del 30% su Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.



Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli in promozione, ai quali si affiancano molteplici DLC.

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

Almost My Floor (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% DWG*

Boss Rush: Mythology (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 75% Quakecon Sale

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% THQ Nordic Sale

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% THQ Nordic Sale

Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 67% Quakecon Sale

Swordbreaker: Origins (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 30% DWG*

Way of the Hunter Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% THQ Nordic Sale

Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 40% THQ Nordic Sale

Escape 2088 Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale

Escape First Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale

Escape First 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale

Escape First 3 Multiplayer Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale

The Experiment: Escape Room Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale

All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale

A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic Sale

BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Castle Invasion: Throne Out Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Cel Damage HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Cyber Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

DayD: Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale

de Blob Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

de Blob 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Deep Rock Galactic – Dark Future Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% UGS Add-On Sale

Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic Sale

Destroy All Humans! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic Sale

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player (Xbox One) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 10% THQ Nordic Sale

DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale

DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Quakecon Sale

Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Flockers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% UGS Add-On Sale

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% THQ Nordic Sale

Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Grizzland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% UGS Add-On Sale

Kao the Kangaroo: Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Kingdoms of Amalur Fate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% THQ Nordic Sale

Lanternium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Lila’s Tale and the Hidden Forest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Lord of the Сlick Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Monster Jam Steel Titans Power Out Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% THQ Nordic Sale

MotoGP 17 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Mushroom Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Neighbours Back From Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% THQ Nordic Sale

Of Tanks and Demons III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% THQ Nordic Sale

Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Revenant Saga Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Robozarro Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Rusty Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Serial Cleaner Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Simulator Pack: Treasure Hunter Simulator and Gold Rush: The Game (DOUBLE BUNDLE) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% THQ Nordic Sale

Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Quakecon Sale

SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% THQ Nordic Sale

Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Quakecon Sale

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*

The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

This Is the Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Toby: The Secret Mine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Quakecon Sale

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Quakecon Sale

World Soccer Strikers ’91 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Wreckfest – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% THQ Nordic Sale

Almost My Floor Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Boss Rush: Mythology Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic Sale

Darksiders III Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic Sale

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic Sale

DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Quakecon Sale

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Quakecon Sale

Escape from Life Inc Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*

Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 90% THQ Nordic Sale

Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 80% THQ Nordic Sale

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% THQ Nordic Sale

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X Enhanced 85% UGS Add-On Sale

MXGP Pro Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

My Aunt is a Witch Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Quakecon Sale

Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Retro Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X Enhanced 60% THQ Nordic Sale

Steam Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Sugar Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*

Swordbreaker: Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG*

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Quakecon Sale

Xenon Racer Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*

BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Conan Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Elements Of Destruction Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Juju Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% DWG*

Minerva’s Den Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

MX Unleashed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Risen Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Sid Meier’s Pirates! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

SINE MORA Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Spec Ops The Line Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Stuntman Ignition Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

The Outfit Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Descenders Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*

Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Quakecon Sale

DOOM Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale

DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 60% Quakecon Sale

DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 60% Quakecon Sale

DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 67% Quakecon Sale

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale

DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 60% Quakecon Sale

Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 67% Quakecon Sale

Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale

Hi-Fi RUSH Xbox Game Pass 25% Quakecon Sale

New Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*

Oblivion (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Quakecon Sale

Prey Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale

Quake Xbox Game Pass 67% Quakecon Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% Quakecon Sale

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Quakecon Sale

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 85% Quakecon Sale

Wreckfest Xbox Game Pass 60% THQ Nordic Sale

AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition Smart Delivery 10% THQ Nordic Sale

Arsonist Heaven Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale

Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*

Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*

DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters Smart Delivery 50% THQ Nordic Sale

Debtor: Enhanced Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale

Doom Eternal Year One Pass Smart Delivery 67% Quakecon Sale

ELEX II Smart Delivery 50% THQ Nordic Sale

Fairy Elements Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

Justice Chronicles Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

Kona Smart Delivery 80% DWG*

Legend of Ixtona Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack Smart Delivery 40% THQ Nordic Sale

New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Quintus and the Absent Truth Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Running On Magic Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale

SpellForce III Reforced Smart Delivery 40% THQ Nordic Sale

The Redress of Mira Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

Wings of Bluestar Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

Curious Cases PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% UGS Add-On Sale

Generation Zero – Essential DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale

Generation Zero – Exterminator DLC Bundle PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% UGS Add-On Sale

Generation Zero – Resistance Weapons Pack PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% UGS Add-On Sale

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% THQ Nordic Sale

Battle Chasers: Nightwar FPS Boost Series X|S 75% THQ Nordic Sale

Le nuove promozioni resteranno attive su Xbox Store sino al prossimo lunedì 14 agosto. Per le prossime novità in casa Microsoft, ricordiamo che Xbox sarà presente alla Gamescom 2023.

