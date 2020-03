Xbox Series X vs PS5: Microsoft sottovalutata, possibile vantaggio per Sony, per analista

Despite frankly horrendous messaging leading into this generation Xbox One has done really respectable in the US (Europe is where things REALLY dropped off) Lot of people forget how strong a brand Xbox is in the US specifically. 360 was a monster here.

As a follow up



I can't think of a single 1st party game in the history of the Xbox brand as important as Halo Infinite. It's THE launch game for their next gen console and a game that really is important to the health of their biggest IP ever



Talk about pressure for 343i https://t.co/O2XiYP7I94