Xbox Series X e Xbox One, giochi in saldo: disponibili nuovi sconti su Xbox Store
Anche il mese di luglio porta con sé, senza interruzioni, i consueti sconti settimanali proposti da Xbox Store. Con decine di nuove promozioni per titoli Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S, l'offerta è come sempre molto variegata.
Non mancano ad esempio le produzioni a firma Guerre Stellari: in attesa di scoprire qualche dettaglio sul gioco open world di Star Wars sviluppato da Ubisoft, gli appassionati possono acquistare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order o Star Wars Squadrons a prezzo ridotto. Sull'onda del reval delle prime informazioni su meccaniche e gameplay di FIFA 22, gli amanti del calcio possono guardare con interesse allo sconto del 75% proposto su FIFA 21. Di seguito, trovate una prima rassegna dei giochi attualmente in saldo su Xbox Store:
Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Battlefield 1 EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Knockout City EA Play 35% Spotlight Sale
- Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 EA Play 85% Spotlight Sale
- Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% Spotlight Sale
- UFC 4 EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale
- Fallen Knight Launch Discount 10% Spotlight Sale
- FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Knockout City Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 70% Spotlight Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% WB Games Pub Sale
- Tesla Force Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
- Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% WB Games Pub Sale
- Carto Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
- Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% WB Games Pub Sale
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 67% WB Games Pub Sale
- Nowhere Prophet Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Supraland Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale
- Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% WB Games Pub Sale
- LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% WB Games Pub Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% WB Games Pub Sale
- Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% WB Games Pub Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Cozy Grove Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% WB Games Pub Sale
- L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% WB Games Pub Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% WB Games Pub Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Roundguard Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Wizard of Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% WB Games Pub Sale
- Cave Bad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Cave Digger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
- Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- JackQuest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Journey of the Broken Circle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% WB Games Pub Sale
- Mortal Shell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% WB Games Pub Sale
- Smoots Summer Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- The Wolf Among Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Under the Jolly Roger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Path of Motus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale
- Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Spotlight Sale
Sconti giochi Xbox 360
- Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Final Exam Arcade 80% DWG*
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 75% WB Games Pub Sale
- LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 75% WB Games Pub Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% WB Games Pub Sale
- MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 70% DWG*
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/SIltJGzVmh pic.twitter.com/de07hWy15T— Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) July 20, 2021
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Live, il logo sparisce dal Microsoft Store: un altro passo verso il pensionamento?
- Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: le nuove promozioni approdano su Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X|S e One, giochi in sconto: disponibili i nuovi saldi sullo store
- Sconti Xbox: le nuove offerte della settimana sui migliori giochi
- Overwatch e Saints Row 4 tra i giochi gratis per il weekend su Xbox One e Series X|S
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 12 commentiPlayStation Plus: nuovi giochi gratis di agosto, previsioni, speculazioni e rumor
- 5 commentiPS5 in vendita oggi da Mediaworld, nuove scorte in arrivo, ecco come acquistarla
- 14 commentiXbox Game Pass: trapela la lista dei prossimi giochi in uscita dal catalogo
- 1 commentiRainbow Six Siege sarà presto gratis? Il commento di Ubisoft sul passaggio al free-to-play
- 26 commentiPlayStation 5 disponibile ora da Mediaworld, solo online!
- 3 commentiBloodborne e i mille volti della Balia di Mergo: scovati nuovi contenuti rimossi
- 5 commentiPlayStation Store: Il Pianeta degli Sconti, ultimissimi giorni di offerte
- 7 commentiGod of War Betrayal, il God of War dimenticato: l'avventura di Kratos mai uscita su console
- 5 commentiGenshin Impact 2.0, data e orario dell'update: arrivano Inazuma e altri tre personaggi
- 7 commentiPS5: i giochi gratis PlayStation Plus seguono uno schema ben preciso