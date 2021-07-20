Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X e Xbox One, giochi in saldo: disponibili nuovi sconti su Xbox Store

Anche il mese di luglio porta con sé, senza interruzioni, i consueti sconti settimanali proposti da Xbox Store. Con decine di nuove promozioni per titoli Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S, l'offerta è come sempre molto variegata.

Non mancano ad esempio le produzioni a firma Guerre Stellari: in attesa di scoprire qualche dettaglio sul gioco open world di Star Wars sviluppato da Ubisoft, gli appassionati possono acquistare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order o Star Wars Squadrons a prezzo ridotto. Sull'onda del reval delle prime informazioni su meccaniche e gameplay di FIFA 22, gli amanti del calcio possono guardare con interesse allo sconto del 75% proposto su FIFA 21. Di seguito, trovate una prima rassegna dei giochi attualmente in saldo su Xbox Store:

Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

  • Battlefield 1 EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
  • FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Knockout City EA Play 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Sims 4 EA Play 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% Spotlight Sale
  • UFC 4 EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallen Knight Launch Discount 10% Spotlight Sale
  • FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Knockout City Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect Smart Delivery 30% DWG*
  • DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Tesla Force Smart Delivery 70% DWG*
  • Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Carto Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 67% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Nowhere Prophet Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale
  • SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Supraland Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% WB Games Pub Sale
  • LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% WB Games Pub Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
  • Cozy Grove Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% WB Games Pub Sale
  • L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% WB Games Pub Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Roundguard Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
  • Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • Wizard of Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
  • Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Cave Bad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Cave Digger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*
  • Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
  • F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • JackQuest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Journey of the Broken Circle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Mortal Shell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% WB Games Pub Sale
  • Smoots Summer Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • The Wolf Among Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Under the Jolly Roger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
  • The Path of Motus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Spotlight Sale

Sconti giochi Xbox 360

  • Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Final Exam Arcade 80% DWG*
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 75% WB Games Pub Sale
  • LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 75% WB Games Pub Sale
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% WB Games Pub Sale
  • MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 70% DWG*
Gli sconti proposti resteranno attivi sino al prossimo 26 luglio 2021.
