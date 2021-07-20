Xbox Series X e Xbox One, giochi in saldo: disponibili nuovi sconti su Xbox Store

Anche il mese di luglio porta con sé, senza interruzioni, i consueti sconti settimanali proposti da Xbox Store. Con decine di nuove promozioni per titoli Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S, l'offerta è come sempre molto variegata.

Non mancano ad esempio le produzioni a firma Guerre Stellari: in attesa di scoprire qualche dettaglio sul gioco open world di Star Wars sviluppato da Ubisoft, gli appassionati possono acquistare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order o Star Wars Squadrons a prezzo ridotto. Sull'onda del reval delle prime informazioni su meccaniche e gameplay di FIFA 22, gli amanti del calcio possono guardare con interesse allo sconto del 75% proposto su FIFA 21. Di seguito, trovate una prima rassegna dei giochi attualmente in saldo su Xbox Store:



Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Battlefield 1 EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale

FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale

Knockout City EA Play 35% Spotlight Sale

Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale

Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 EA Play 85% Spotlight Sale

Titanfall 2 EA Play 80% Spotlight Sale

UFC 4 EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale

Fallen Knight Launch Discount 10% Spotlight Sale

FIFA 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale

Knockout City Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale

Madden NFL 21 NXT LVL EDITION Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale

Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 25% DWG*

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% DWG*

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect Smart Delivery 30% DWG*

DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 70% Spotlight Sale

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% WB Games Pub Sale

Tesla Force Smart Delivery 70% DWG*

Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*

Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% WB Games Pub Sale

Carto Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*

Frostpunk: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*

Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% WB Games Pub Sale

Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 67% WB Games Pub Sale

Nowhere Prophet Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale

SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*

Supraland Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale

Darksiders Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% WB Games Pub Sale

LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% WB Games Pub Sale

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% WB Games Pub Sale

Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale

Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% WB Games Pub Sale

Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale

Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*

Cozy Grove Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG*

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% WB Games Pub Sale

L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% WB Games Pub Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% WB Games Pub Sale

Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Roundguard Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*

Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*

Wizard of Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale

39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*

Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*

Bite the Bullet Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% WB Games Pub Sale

Cave Bad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Cave Digger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% DWG*

Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale

F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

JackQuest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Journey of the Broken Circle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% WB Games Pub Sale

Mortal Shell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*

Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% WB Games Pub Sale

Smoots Summer Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale

Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

The Wolf Among Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Under the Jolly Roger Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*

WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*

Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale

The Path of Motus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Spotlight Sale

Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper Xbox Play Anywhere 20% Spotlight Sale

Sconti giochi Xbox 360

Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Final Exam Arcade 80% DWG*

Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 75% WB Games Pub Sale

LEGO Batman Backward Compatible 75% WB Games Pub Sale

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% WB Games Pub Sale

MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Gli sconti proposti resteranno attivi sino al prossimo