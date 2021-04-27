Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Series X e Xbox One, giochi in sconto: attive le nuove promozioni Microsoft

Puntuali come ogni martedì, le pagine dello Store Xbox propongono alla community verdecrociata una nuova rassegna di sconti e promozioni speciali dedicate a giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

Meno numerosi del solito, i titoli inclusi nei nuovi saldi settimanali includono comunque produzioni di rilievo, come il recente Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War o Watch Dogs: Legion. Di seguito, vi riportiamo parte delle promozioni al momento attive:

Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S

  • Battlefield 4 EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • For Honor – Standard Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
  • WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
  • My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
  • Unto The End Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Brunswick Pro Billiards Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
  • My Aunt is a Witch Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Rift Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Sparkle 4 Tales Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
  • STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Stela Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • STELLATUM Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Top Run Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Towaga: Among Shadows Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
  • Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • AFL Evolution 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Awesome Zombie Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Bonkies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • FoxyLand 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • I, Zombie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Infinite – Beyond The Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Knee Deep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Late Shift Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
  • Nicole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Paradise Lost Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Roommates Visual Novel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Screencheat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • Speedboat Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Underhero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • RAZED Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Cinders Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Pato Box Xbox Play Anywhere 80% DWG*

Sconti giochi Xbox 360

  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Arcade 80% DWG*
  • Thunder Wolves Arcade 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in US) Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Avatar: TLA: TBE Games On Demand 70% DWG*
  • Bound by Flame Games On Demand 80% DWG*
  • Risen 3 Titan Lords Games On Demand 70% DWG*

Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza il prossimo 3 maggio 2021. Ricordiamo inoltre che MIcrosoft ha reso disponibili molti nuovi giochi Xbox Game Pass ad aprile, con il servizio che ha ormai ampiamente superato i 20 milioni di abbonati.

