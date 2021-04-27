Xbox Series X e Xbox One, giochi in sconto: attive le nuove promozioni Microsoft
Puntuali come ogni martedì, le pagine dello Store Xbox propongono alla community verdecrociata una nuova rassegna di sconti e promozioni speciali dedicate a giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.
Meno numerosi del solito, i titoli inclusi nei nuovi saldi settimanali includono comunque produzioni di rilievo, come il recente Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War o Watch Dogs: Legion. Di seguito, vi riportiamo parte delle promozioni al momento attive:
Sconti giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 70% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% DWG*
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Unto The End Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Brunswick Pro Billiards Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- My Aunt is a Witch Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Rift Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Sparkle 4 Tales Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
- STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Stela Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- STELLATUM Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Top Run Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Towaga: Among Shadows Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG*
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- AFL Evolution 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Awesome Zombie Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Bonkies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- FoxyLand 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- I, Zombie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Infinite – Beyond The Mind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Knee Deep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Late Shift Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Nicole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Paradise Lost Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Roommates Visual Novel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Screencheat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Speedboat Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
- Underhero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- RAZED Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
- Cinders Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Pato Box Xbox Play Anywhere 80% DWG*
Sconti giochi Xbox 360
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Arcade 80% DWG*
- Thunder Wolves Arcade 70% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s CreedIV Black Flag Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in US) Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Avatar: TLA: TBE Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- Bound by Flame Games On Demand 80% DWG*
- Risen 3 Titan Lords Games On Demand 70% DWG*
Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza il prossimo 3 maggio 2021. Ricordiamo inoltre che MIcrosoft ha reso disponibili molti nuovi giochi Xbox Game Pass ad aprile, con il servizio che ha ormai ampiamente superato i 20 milioni di abbonati.
