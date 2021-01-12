Xbox Series X e Xbox One, giochi in sconto: le nuove offerte su Xbox Store
Nuovo martedì, anche nel 2021, è sinonimo di nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, con molteplici produzioni per Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S disponibili a prezzo speciale.
In attesa dell'esordio delle esclusive Xbox One e Series X più desiderate del 2021, i giocatori attivi su console verdecrociate possono approfittare delle nuove offerte disponibili sullo store digitale delle console Microsoft. Di seguito, l'elenco completo degli sconti disponibili che, lo ricordiamo, saranno attivi sino al prossimo 18 gennaio.
Giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Anoxemia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- BQM – BlockQuest Maker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Carto Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG*
- Chess Ultra Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Demon’s Crystals Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Double Cross Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Doug Hates His Job Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Lake Ridden Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Marvellous Journeys Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Metamorphosis: Xbox Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- New Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG*
- Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Pity Pit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Realms of Arkania: Star Trail Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Red Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- RICO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Rico – Breakout Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Rocket Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- SUPERHOT Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- The Adventures of 00 Dilly Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Wolf Among Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Transport Giant: Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Undead Horde Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% DWG*
- Verlet Swing Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- X-Morph: Defense Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- Zombie Vikings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
Giochi Xbox 360
- Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- MotoGP 14 Games On Demand 90% DWG*
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Games On Demand 90% DWG*
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/gmo2jOElZJ— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 12, 2021
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Giochi Xbox Series X|S e One scontati: Assassin's Creed, Hellblade, DMC e Halo tra i saldi
- Sconti Xbox One e Series X|S: al via i nuovi Deals with Gold
- Xbox Series X e One, giochi in sconto: Yakuza Like a Dragon, Star Wars, Ori e molto altro
- Xbox Store e gli sconti di fine anno: come ricevere 5.000 Punti Rewards o 5 euro di buono
- Sconti Xbox Store: al via le Offerte Countdown, Microsoft sta inviando Gift Card da 5$
1 Recensione Anime L'Attacco dei Giganti 4x05: i colpi di scena prima della Guerra
6.5
2 Speciale Serie TV Ironheart: chi è l'eroina erede di Tony Stark in arrivo su Disney+
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 13 commentiPS5, nuove scorte in arrivo questa settimana? Il punto della situazione
- 14 commentiPlayStation Plus febbraio 2021: previsioni e speculazioni giochi gratis PS5 e PS4
- 42 commentiAssassin's Creed, quale futuro? Le ambientazioni che vorremmo nei prossimi episodi
- 11 commentiPS5 su Amazon il 13 gennaio? I link da tenere d'occhio per l'acquisto
- 35 commentiNintendo Switch PRO sarà meno potente del previsto: 4K solo in upscaling?
- 9 commentiCOD Warzone: torna il glitch dell'immortalità; il progetto "Galanteria" è pay-to-win?
- 33 commentiPS5 CES 2021: le finestre di lancio di Pragmata, Project Athia, Kena e Ghostwire Tokyo
- 19 commentiPS5: Bluepoint, Silent Hill e Metal Gear Solid Remake al centro di scottanti rumor
- PS5 vs PC da 500 dollari: chi vince? Il nuovo test spinge sul framerate
- 16 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Remake Parte 2, sorprese in arrivo? Square Enix registra nuovi marchi