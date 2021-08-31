Xbox Series X, One e giochi in sconto: ecco i nuovi saldi, c'è anche Red Dead Redemption 2
Puntualissimi come ogni settimana, i nuovi sconti per giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S sono ora attivi sullo store digitale di casa Microsoft, con una vasta selezione di produzioni protagoniste.
Gli appassionati di Action possono ad esempio approfittare dei saldi su Devil May Cry 5, anche nella ricchissima Devil May Cry V Special Edition, mentre i giocatori in cerca di un'avventura intensa possono volgere lo sguardo all'acclamato Red Dead Redemption 2. Le promozioni Xbox Store sono ottime anche per recuperare molteplici Indie meritevioli, tra i quali Inside e il toccante Lost Words: Beyond the Page, oltre che molti esponenti del genere survival horror, da Maid of Sker a SOMA. Di seguito, tutte le promozioni attive:
Sconti giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One
- UFC 4 EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Launch Discount 30% Franchise Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Launch Discount 25% Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- F1 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- F1 2021 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- Imagine Earth Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% ID Survival Sale
- Maid of Sker Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Observer: System Redux Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% ID Survival Sale
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- Golf Club: Wasteland Pre-Order Discount 20% Spotlight Sale
- Street Outlaws 2 Pre-Order Discount 20% Spotlight Sale
- Street Outlaws 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Discount 20% Spotlight Sale
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield Smart Delivery 20% ID Survival Sale
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 67% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% DWG*
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- Curved Space Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- DARQ Complete Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 67% ID Survival Sale
- Blair Witch Xbox Game Pass 55% ID Survival Sale
- Farming Simulator 19 Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- LIMBO Xbox Game Pass 75% ID Survival Sale
- Neoverse Xbox Game Pass 50% ID Survival Sale
- Nowhere Prophet Xbox Game Pass 40% ID Survival Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- 60 Parsecs! Xbox One X Enhanced 45% ID Survival Sale
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized Xbox One X Enhanced 45% ID Survival Sale
- Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID Survival Sale
- Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID Survival Sale
- Assault On Metaltron Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID Survival Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID Survival Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Debris Infinity Xbox One X Enhanced 30% ID Survival Sale
- Galacide Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID Survival Sale
- Hard West Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID Survival Sale
- Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID Survival Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG*
- Mundaun Xbox One X Enhanced 25% ID Survival Sale
- Neonwall Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Neversong Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID Survival Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID Survival Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Planet RIX-13 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID Survival Sale
- RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG*
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID Survival Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% ID Survival Sale
- The Childs Sight Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID Survival Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Publisher Sale
- Top Run Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Towaga: Among Shadows Xbox One X Enhanced 50% ID Survival Sale
- Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One X Enhanced 90% ID Survival Sale
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID Survival Sale
- 1971 Project Helios Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID Survival Sale
- 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- [PROTOTYPE] Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Agatha Knife Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Anoxemia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Survival Sale
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- AVICII Invector: Encore Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- Awesome Zombie Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15% Publisher Sale
- Blood Waves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- BORIS THE ROCKET Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Castle Of No Escape Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Castle of no Escape 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- CD-RUN Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Circuit Breakers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Clea Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID Survival Sale
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Publisher Sale
- Crashlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID Survival Sale
- Dead Age Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Survival Sale
- Death Crown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID Survival Sale
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID Survival Sale
- Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Deployment Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Sale
- Digerati Couch Co-op Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Distrust Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Survival Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Franchise Sale
- Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Survival Sale
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Survival Sale
- DYING: Reborn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Survival Sale
- EMMA: Lost in Memories Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- FAR: Lone Sails Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Survival Sale
- Farm for your Life Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Survival Sale
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Survival Sale
- Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID Survival Sale
- Furwind Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Future War: Reborn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID Survival Sale
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Get Over Here Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID Survival Sale
- Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Survival Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Hollow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID Survival Sale
- I, Zombie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Survival Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% DWG*
- Kholat Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Survival Sale
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Minute of Islands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% ID Survival Sale
- Mittelborg: City of Mages Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Survival Sale
- MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Survival Sale
- Niche – a genetics survival game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID Survival Sale
- Oniria Crimes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID Survival Sale
- Overland by Finji Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Pathologic 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Pixel Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Survival Sale
- Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Survival Sale
- Prototype 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Sale
- Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Quest of Dungeons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID Survival Sale
- Radio Commander Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% ID Survival Sale
- Retrace: Memories of Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Rise of Insanity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Survival Sale
- Seeds of Resilience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Survival Sale
- Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Shiftlings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Publisher Sale
- Shoppe Keep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- SOMA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID Survival Sale
- Song of Horror Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% ID Survival Sale
- Space Engineers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID Survival Sale
- Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% ID Survival Sale
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Stranded Deep Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Subterrain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Survival Sale
- Super Blood Hockey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spotlight Sale
- Super Dungeon Tactics Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Symmetry Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Survival Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 17% Publisher Sale
- The Bunker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID Survival Sale
- The Deer God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% ID Survival Sale
- The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- The Town of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID Survival Sale
- The Wild Eight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Tribal Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% ID Survival Sale
- Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Uncanny Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID Survival Sale
- Without Escape: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID Survival Sale
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 20% DWG*
- Inside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% ID Survival Sale
- RAZED Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- Tyler: Model 005 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale
- Everspace Xbox Play Anywhere 85% ID Survival Sale
- Goetia Xbox Play Anywhere 50% ID Survival Sale
- HyperDot Xbox Play Anywhere 40% ID Survival Sale
- Old Man’s Journey Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% ID Survival Sale
- Timberman VS Xbox Play Anywhere 75% ID Survival Sale
- Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Franchise Sale
- Black Knight Sword Arcade 70% DWG*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatible 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry Games On Demand 80% Franchise Sale
- DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall Add-On 80% Franchise Sale
- Rotastic Arcade 80% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Games On Demand 70% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 70% DWG*
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 70% DWG*
