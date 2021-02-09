Xbox Series X e Xbox One, tantissimi giochi in sconto: al via i saldi del Capodanno Lunare
Come ogni martedì, il catalogo di titoli di Xbox Store si aggiorna con una nuova rassegna di promozioni, che per l'occasione includono ricchissime promozioni, tra Deals With Gold, Mese degli Anime e saldi per il Capodanno Lunare.
Davvero numerosi i titoli interessanti coinvolti nelle iniziative, tra esclusive Microsoft e giochi Terze Parti, passando per indie e grandi produzioni. A titolo di esempio possiamo citare tra i tanti Kingdom Hearts III, Assassin's Creed Origins e Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Borderlands 3, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, DOOM Eternal, Arise: A Simple Story, Indivisible, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice e Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.
Di seguito, trovate un nutrito elenco parziale delle promozioni attive al momento su Xbox Store:
Giochi Xbox One, Xbox Series S e Xbox Series X
- ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox Game Pass 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Assetto Corsa Xbox Game Pass 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Anime Month Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Anime Month Sale
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Anime Month Sale
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade Pack Add-On 30% Anime Month Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale
- BioShock Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- BioShock 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- BioShock Infinite Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 50% Anime Month Sale
- Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 67% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 65% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 15% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Lunar New Year Sale
- Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 67% Anime Month Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Anime Month Sale
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6 Season Pass 1 Add-On 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6 Season Pass 2 Add-On 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 3 Add-On 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 4 Add-On 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition Add-On 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Lunar New Year Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- DiRT 4 Xbox Game Pass 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- DIRT 5 Smart Delivery 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- DiRT Rally Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- DOOM Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Lunar New Year Sale
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Dying Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- F1 2020 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Fallout 4: Season Pass Add-On 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle Add-On 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass Add-On 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island Add-On 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Add-On 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle Add-On 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass Add-On 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 65% Lunar New Year Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Lunar New Year Sale
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Lunar New Year Sale
- Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% Lunar New Year Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Xbox One Backward Compatible 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Lunar New Year Sale
- Halo: Spartan Assault Xbox Game Pass 65% Lunar New Year Sale
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 20% Lunar New Year Sale
- Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Jump Force – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Just Dance 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Kingdom Hearts III Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind Add-On 33% DWG*
- KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Lunar New Year Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Lost Odyssey Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Publisher Sale
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Anime Month Sale
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Metal Gear Survive Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 40% DWG*
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion Add-On 50% DWG*
- MotoGP 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Anime Month Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K21 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% Publisher Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Anime Month Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Anime Month Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Anime Month Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG*
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 20% Anime Month Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20% Anime Month Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Prey Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Project Cars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Project CARS 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Project CARS 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Project CARS 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Lunar New Year Sale
- Remnant: From The Ashes Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Lunar New Year Sale
- RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sea of Thieves Xbox Game Pass 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Lunar New Year Sale
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Skully Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Xbox Game Pass 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 50% Spotlight Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Super Bomberman R Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 40% Anime Month Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Anime Month Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Anime Month Sale
- TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Tesla Force Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox Game Pass 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Lunar New Year Sale
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- The Sims 4 EA Play 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living, Vampires, Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Technomancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone Add-On 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox Game Pass 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine Add-On 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass Add-On 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Lunar New Year Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Torchlight II Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Torchlight III Xbox Game Pass 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Trove – Eclipse Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Trove – Hearty Party Pack 1 Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Twin Mirror Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 40% Lunar New Year Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Lunar New Year Sale
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Publisher Sale
- XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- XCOM Enemy Within Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Smart Delivery 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 30% Lunar New Year Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition Smart Delivery 30% Lunar New Year Sale
Giochi Xbox 360
- BioShock Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- BioShock 2 Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- BioShock Infinite Backward Compatible 70% Lunar New Year Sale
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Borderlands Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Borderlands 2 Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Bully Scholarship Edition Backward Compatible 60% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair Backward Compatible 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow Backward Compatible 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2 Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD Backward Compatible 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Duke Nukem Forever Backward Compatible 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV Backward Compatible 65% Lunar New Year Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Backward Compatible 33% Lunar New Year Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Lost Odyssey Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Mafia II Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Metal Gear Solid HD: 2 & 3 Backward Compatible 50% Lunar New Year Sale
- Prey Backward Compatible 80% Lunar New Year Sale
- Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% Lunar New Year Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- Silent Hill: HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Lunar New Year Sale
- XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% Lunar New Year Sale
Xbox Store
