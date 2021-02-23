Xbox Store: Assassin's Creed Valhalla tra le nuove offerte della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Xbox Store si aggiorna con una nuova serie di sconti e offerte speciali sui giochi per Xbox One e Xbox Series X. Tra i nuovi giochi in promozione troviamo anche (tra gli altri) Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Need for Speed Heat e One Piece World Seeker.

Oltre agli sconti sulla serie di Assassin's Creed segnaliamo anche le offerte Anime Sales su giochi come Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm e My Hero One's Justice 2.

Sconti Giochi Xbox

Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 30% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 20% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Salee

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale

Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale

Need For Speed Heat EA Play 60% Publisher Sale

Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale

NHL 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Publisher Sale

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Anime Month Sale

One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale

Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Anime Month Sale

Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 6 Add-On 50% DWG*

Raining Blobs Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Anime Month Sale

ReactorX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

ScreamRide Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale

Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale

Skatemasta Tcheco Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Sky Rogue Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*

Smart Moves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale

SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*

SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG*

Sparkle 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale

Star Wars Squadrons Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale

Super Star Blast Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale

The Falconeer Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*

The Little Acre Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale

The Sims 4 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale

Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide fino al primo marzo, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.