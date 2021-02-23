Xbox Store: Assassin's Creed Valhalla tra le nuove offerte della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì, Xbox Store si aggiorna con una nuova serie di sconti e offerte speciali sui giochi per Xbox One e Xbox Series X. Tra i nuovi giochi in promozione troviamo anche (tra gli altri) Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Need for Speed Heat e One Piece World Seeker.
Oltre agli sconti sulla serie di Assassin's Creed segnaliamo anche le offerte Anime Sales su giochi come Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm e My Hero One's Justice 2.
Sconti Giochi Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 30% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 20% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Franchise Salee
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Franchise Sale
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Sale
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Need For Speed Heat EA Play 60% Publisher Sale
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Publisher Sale
- NHL 21 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Publisher Sale
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Anime Month Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Anime Month Sale
- Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Anime Month Sale
- Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 6 Add-On 50% DWG*
- Raining Blobs Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Anime Month Sale
- ReactorX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- ScreamRide Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Shenmue I & II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Anime Month Sale
- Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
- Skatemasta Tcheco Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Sky Rogue Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Smart Moves Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 33% DWG*
- Sparkle 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons Smart Delivery 40% Publisher Sale
- Super Star Blast Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Anime Month Sale
- The Falconeer Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- The Little Acre Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 EA Play 75% Publisher Sale
Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide fino al primo marzo, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.
