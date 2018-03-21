Xbox Store: Attack on Titan 2, Sea of Thieves e Titan Quest tra le novità della settimana

Nuovi Giochi Xbox One
- Where Are My Friends?
- Castle Crashers & Pit People Bundle
- Hitman Spring Pack (Gratis)
- The Count Lucanor
- Sea Of Thieves
- Titan Quest
- Attack on Titan 2
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
- R.B.I. Baseball 18
- Octahedron
Inoltre segnaliamo l'apertura dei preordini di Vampyr e Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. Ricordiamo che nella giornata di ieri sono partiti anche i nuovi Deals with Gold, le offerte della settimana che coinvolgono titoli come Dragon Age Inquisition e Grand Theft Auto V.
