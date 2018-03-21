Everyeye.it

Xbox Store: Attack on Titan 2, Sea of Thieves e Titan Quest tra le novità della settimana

Questa settimana si prospetta particolarmente ricca di novità per i possessori di Xbox: sono tantissimi i titoli approdati su Xbox Store negli ultimi giorni, tra cui Attack on Titan 2, Sea of Thieves, Titan Quest, Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered e The Count Lucanor.

Nuovi Giochi Xbox One

  • Where Are My Friends?
  • Castle Crashers & Pit People Bundle
  • Hitman Spring Pack (Gratis)
  • The Count Lucanor
  • Sea Of Thieves
  • Titan Quest
  • Attack on Titan 2
  • Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
  • R.B.I. Baseball 18
  • Octahedron

Inoltre segnaliamo l'apertura dei preordini di Vampyr e Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. Ricordiamo che nella giornata di ieri sono partiti anche i nuovi Deals with Gold, le offerte della settimana che coinvolgono titoli come Dragon Age Inquisition e Grand Theft Auto V.

