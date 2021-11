Xbox Store, al via il Black Friday: una marea di giochi Xbox One e Series X|S in sconto

È tempo di Black Friday anche in casa Microsoft, con Xbox Store che propone un elenco sterminato di giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in forte sconto, con riduzioni di prezzo fino al 67%.

La selezione di sconti operata dal team Xbox per l'occasione è davvero impressionante, con una vastissima rassegna di titoli inclusi. Si passa dalle grandi esclusive Microsoft ai principali giochi Bethesda, senza dimenticare giochi del calibro di Red Dead Redemption II. Presenti all'appello anche produzioni molto recenti, come Tales of Arise, Back 4 Blood, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Diablo II: Resurrected, It Takes Two e molto altro ancora. Segnaliamo inoltre un forte sconto su Cyberpunk 2077, proposto al 50%.



Di seguito, una piccola selezione delle offerte attive su Xbox Store:

Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto

A Way Out EA Play 70% Black Friday Sale

DIRT 5 EA Play 70% Black Friday Sale

DiRT Rally 2.0 EA Play 75% Black Friday Sale

GRID EA Play 75% Black Friday Sale

Knockout City EA Play 50% Black Friday Sale

Need For Speed Heat EA Play 85% Black Friday Sale

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 75% Black Friday Sale

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Black Friday Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 60% Black Friday Sale

Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 65% Black Friday Sale

The Sims 4 EA Play 85% Black Friday Sale

Titanfall 2 EA Play 75% Black Friday Sale

UFC 4 EA Play 70% Black Friday Sale

Unravel Two EA Play 75% Black Friday Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

F1 2021 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Black Friday Sale

Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Black Friday Sale

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Black Friday Sale

FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Black Friday Sale

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Black Friday Sale

Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Black Friday Sale

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Black Friday Sale

Orcs Must Die! 3 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Black Friday Sale

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Black Friday Sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Black Friday Sale

Tales of Arise Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% Black Friday Sale

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Black Friday Sale

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 70% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 50% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Black Friday Sale

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Black Friday Sale

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30% Black Friday Sale

Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% Black Friday Sale

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Smart Delivery 50% Black Friday Sale

Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 25% Black Friday Sale

Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 30% Black Friday Sale

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 65% Black Friday Sale

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition Smart Delivery 75% Black Friday Sale

Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Black Friday Sale

Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 65% Black Friday Sale

It Takes Two – Digital Version Smart Delivery 40% Black Friday Sale

Just Dance 2022 Smart Delivery 33% Black Friday Sale

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35% Black Friday Sale

Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 33% Black Friday Sale

Lost in Random Smart Delivery 20% Black Friday Sale

Lost Judgment Smart Delivery 30% Black Friday Sale

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Smart Delivery 35% Black Friday Sale

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Smart Delivery 40% Black Friday Sale

Metro Exodus Smart Delivery 70% Black Friday Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 55% Black Friday Sale

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 30% Black Friday Sale

Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 67% Black Friday Sale

Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50% Black Friday Sale

Riders Republic Smart Delivery 30% Black Friday Sale

Saints Row The Third Remastered Smart Delivery 70% Black Friday Sale

SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40% Black Friday Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 65% Black Friday Sale

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 85% Black Friday Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 50% Black Friday Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 30% Black Friday Sale

Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Control Xbox Game Pass 70% Black Friday Sale

Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Cris Tales Xbox Game Pass 35% Black Friday Sale

Desperados III Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On) Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Black Friday Sale

Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Xbox Game Pass 70% Black Friday Sale

Dishonored: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85% Black Friday Sale

Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 60% Black Friday Sale

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 60% Black Friday Sale

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

MotoGP 20 Xbox Game Pass 85% Black Friday Sale

Neon Abyss Xbox Game Pass 40% Black Friday Sale

No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

Outriders Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 65% Black Friday Sale

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Black Friday Sale

Prey Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 30% Black Friday Sale

Quake Xbox Game Pass 60% Black Friday Sale

Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Black Friday Sale

Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

SCARLET NEXUS Xbox Game Pass 40% Black Friday Sale

Sea of Thieves Xbox Game Pass 40% Black Friday Sale

Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Black Friday Sale

Terraria Xbox Game Pass 60% Black Friday Sale

The Ascent Xbox Game Pass 25% Black Friday Sale

The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70% Black Friday Sale

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

The Evil Within Xbox Game Pass 80% Black Friday Sale

The Evil Within 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Black Friday Sale

The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% Black Friday Sale

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox Game Pass 80% Black Friday Sale

Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox Game Pass 75% Black Friday Sale

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Xbox Game Pass 70% Black Friday Sale

Mafia II Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Black Friday Sale

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition 2 & 3 Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Black Friday Sale

Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

Silent Hill: HD Collection Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Black Friday Sale

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Black Friday Sale

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Black Friday Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Black Friday Sale

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Black Friday Sale

Dark Souls: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Black Friday Sale

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Black Friday Sale

Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Black Friday Sale

Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Black Friday Sale

Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Black Friday Sale

Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Black Friday Sale

Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Black Friday Sale

Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Black Friday Sale

Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Black Friday Sale

Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Black Friday Sale

Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Black Friday Sale

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Black Friday Sale

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Black Friday Sale

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Black Friday Sale

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Black Friday Sale

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Black Friday Sale

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Black Friday Sale

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Black Friday Sale

Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Black Friday Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Dark Souls III Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Black Friday Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Black Friday Sale

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Black Friday Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Black Friday Sale

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Black Friday Sale

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Black Friday Sale

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Black Friday Sale

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Black Friday Sale

Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Black Friday Sale

King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 40% Black Friday Sale

Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*

Le nuove promozioni proposte da Xbox Store sono già attive e lo resteranno sino a lunedì 29 novembre 2021.