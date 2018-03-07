Xbox Store: FFXV Royal Edition e il preordine di State of Decay 2 tra le ultime novità

Nuovi Giochi Xbox One
- Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
- Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
- ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad
- The BioWare Bundle
- Shoppe Keep
- Turok e Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil
- The Story Goes On
- Mulaka
- Pit People
- Pure Hold’em: Jackpot Bundle
- Fear Effect Sedna
- NORTH
- Scribblenauts: Showdown
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness And Seasons After Fall
- Way of the Passive
- Nine Parchments
Nuovi Preordini Xbox One (tutti disponibili al pre-load)
- State of Decay 2
- Spiral Splatter
- Train Sim World: Founders Edition
- The Count Lucanor
- Tesla vs Lovecraft
- Bombslinger
- Western Press
Avete già acquistato uno di questi titoli? Segnaliamo, infine, che questa settimana sono state implementate tre ulteriori misure di sicurezza per il recupero degli account Microsoft, ed è stato annunciato Inside Xbox, il nuovo show mensile in onda a partire dal 10 marzo.
