Destiny 2
  4. Xbox Store: FFXV Royal Edition e il preordine di State of Decay 2 tra le ultime novità

L'ultima settimana è stata particolarmente ricca di novità per i giocatori in possesso di una console di Microsoft. Sono tantissimi i titoli approdati nell'Xbox Store, scopriamo insieme quali.

Nuovi Giochi Xbox One

  • Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
  • Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
  • ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad
  • The BioWare Bundle
  • Shoppe Keep
  • Turok e Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil
  • The Story Goes On
  • Mulaka
  • Pit People
  • Pure Hold’em: Jackpot Bundle
  • Fear Effect Sedna
  • NORTH
  • Scribblenauts: Showdown
  • INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness And Seasons After Fall
  • Way of the Passive
  • Nine Parchments

Nuovi Preordini Xbox One (tutti disponibili al pre-load)

  • State of Decay 2
  • Spiral Splatter
  • Train Sim World: Founders Edition
  • The Count Lucanor
  • Tesla vs Lovecraft
  • Bombslinger
  • Western Press

Avete già acquistato uno di questi titoli? Segnaliamo, infine, che questa settimana sono state implementate tre ulteriori misure di sicurezza per il recupero degli account Microsoft, ed è stato annunciato Inside Xbox, il nuovo show mensile in onda a partire dal 10 marzo.

