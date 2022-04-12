Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Store: Halo Infinite e tanti altri giochi in sconto questa settimana

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store che si uniscono ai Saldi di Primavera Microsoft, anche questa settimana gli abbonati Gold e Game Pass Ultimate possono acquistare centinaia di giochi in offerta a prezzo scontato fino al 18 aprile.

La lista è sterminata e include giochi come Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown, Alan Wake Remastered, Halo The Master Chief Collection, GTA V Premium Edition, Halo Infinite e tanti altri.

Giochi Xbox in offerta

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
  • AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
  • Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 55% Spring Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Add-On 40% Spring Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spring Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
  • Asteroids: Recharged Smart Delivery 20% Spring Sale
  • Attack on Titan Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
  • Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Spring Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
  • Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale
  • Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
  • Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Spring Sale
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale
  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
  • Dragon Lapis Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Salepring Sale
  • Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
  • Etherborn Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
  • F1 2021 EA Play 80% Spring Sale
  • F1 2021 Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
  • Fable Anniversary (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Fable II (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Fable III (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale
  • Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle Add-On 50% Spring Sale
  • Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 80% Spring Sale
  • Fernz Gate Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Flaskoman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition Xbox Game Pass 33% Spring Sale
  • For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 15% Spring Sale
  • Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 15% Spring Sale
  • Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 15% Spring Sale
  • Galaxy Champions TV Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
  • Godfall Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spring Sale
  • God’s Trigger Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
  • Going Under Xbox Game Pass 65% Spring Sale
  • Golf With Your Friends Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spring Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% Spring Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
  • Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Game Pass 20% Spring Sale
  • Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spring Sale
  • Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
  • Hellbreachers Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Help Will Come Tomorrow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Heroes & Villains Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Historical Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • How To Survive 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
  • Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono scontati solo per gli abbonati Gold e Game Pass Ultimate mentre gli altri sono in vendita a prezzo ridotto per tutti.

