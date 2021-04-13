Xbox Store: nuova ondata di offerte, in sconto anche GTA 5 e Borderlands 3
di
Davide Leoni
Tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, come ogni martedì il negozio digitale di Microsoft presenta una nuova serie di offerte con sconti esclusivi per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e una selezione di offerte valide per tutti.
Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo anche 11-11 Memories Retold, Ace Combat 7, Assetto Corsa, Assassin's Creed Syndicate e Batman Arkham Knight solamente per citarne alcuni, qui sotto trovate una panoramica più completa.
Xbox Store Sconti
- 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
- 1971 Project Helios Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- 2Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Apex Legends Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
- Apex Legends Lifeline Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Apex Legends Octane Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- Apex Legends Pathfinder Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC Add-On 40% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLC Add-On 40% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Season Pass Add-On 40% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC Add-On 20% Spring Sale
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale
- Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 50% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spring Sale
- Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle Upgrade Pack Add-On 30% Spring Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Batman Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Batman Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 75% Spring Sale
- Batman Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale
- Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale
- Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spring Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale
- Diablo III Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- DIRT 5 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale
- DOOM Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 50% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 50% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale
- Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale
- Dying Light: Season Pass Add-On 60% Spring Sale
- Dying Light: The Following Add-On 60% Spring Sale
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spring Sale
- Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale
- Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale
- Empire of Sin Xbox Game Pass 30% Spring Sale
- Empire of Sin Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale
Tutte le offerte sono valide fino al 19 aprile, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Gold mentre gli altri sconti sono attivi per tutti.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox Series X e One, giochi scontati: incetta di nuove promozioni su Xbox Store!
- Xbox Store: Microsoft regala buoni sconto ad alcuni fortunati utenti, anche in Italia
- Xbox Store e Sconti di Primavera: come ricevere 5.000 Punti Rewards o 5 euro di buono
- Xbox Live Gold: Elder Scrolls Online, Hunt Showdown e Steel Rats gratis questo weekend
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a 1€, sconti di primavera e nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store
Recensione Tech Sharp HT-SBW800 Recensione: una soundbar certificata Dolby ATMOS
7.5
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- Unieuro: nuovo volantino con sconti PS5, Nintendo Switch, giochi e accessori
- 2 commentiNintendo eShop: 5 grandi giochi per Switch a meno di 5 euro
- 5 commentiXbox Game Pass: disponibile un nuovo gioco per gli abbonati Ultimate
- 130 commentiHideo Kojima: Sony si è rifiutata di produrre il suo nuovo gioco?
- 9 commentiCrowsworn, il primo trailer: il metroidvania tra Bloodborne, Devil May Cry e Hollow Knight
- Days Gone: come guidare la moto senza consumare benzina
- 12 commentiCall of Duty Vanguard è un disastro? Parla l'insider Tom Henderson
- 1 commentiLords Mobile x Saint Seiya: arrivano Pegasus e i Cavalieri dello Zodiaco
- 4 commentiBattlefield 6: disastri naturali, mappa e prime info sul trailer di debutto
- Resident Evil Village: quanto dura il nuovo survival horror Capcom?