Xbox Store: nuova ondata di offerte, in sconto anche GTA 5 e Borderlands 3

Tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, come ogni martedì il negozio digitale di Microsoft presenta una nuova serie di offerte con sconti esclusivi per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e una selezione di offerte valide per tutti.

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo anche 11-11 Memories Retold, Ace Combat 7, Assetto Corsa, Assassin's Creed Syndicate e Batman Arkham Knight solamente per citarne alcuni, qui sotto trovate una panoramica più completa.

Xbox Store Sconti

11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale

1971 Project Helios Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

2Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale

9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale

ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Sale

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale

Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale

Apex Legends Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale

Apex Legends Lifeline Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale

Apex Legends Octane Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale

Apex Legends Pathfinder Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spring Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale

Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale

Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale

Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% Spring Sale

Assetto Corsa Xbox Game Pass 80% Spring Sale

Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale

Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC Add-On 40% Spring Sale

Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLC Add-On 40% Spring Sale

Assetto Corsa Competizione Season Pass Add-On 40% Spring Sale

Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC Add-On 20% Spring Sale

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Sale

Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox Game Preview 50% Spring Sale

Attack on Titan 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale

Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spring Sale

Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spring Sale

Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle Upgrade Pack Add-On 30% Spring Sale

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale

Batman Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale

Batman Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale

Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale

Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 75% Spring Sale

Batman Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale

Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale

Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spring Sale

Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Spring Sale

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale

Diablo III Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale

DIRT 5 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale

DIRT 5 Year One Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spring Sale

DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale

Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale

Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale

Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 60% Spring Sale

DOOM Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spring Sale

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Sale

DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 50% Spring Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 50% Spring Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 85% Spring Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Sale

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spring Sale

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale

Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Sale

Dying Light: Season Pass Add-On 60% Spring Sale

Dying Light: The Following Add-On 60% Spring Sale

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spring Sale

Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spring Sale

Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale

Empire of Sin Xbox Game Pass 30% Spring Sale

Empire of Sin Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Sale

Tutte le offerte sono valide fino al 19 aprile, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Gold mentre gli altri sconti sono attivi per tutti.