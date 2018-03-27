Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. Xbox Store: nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana, al via i Saldi di Primavera

Xbox Store: nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana, al via i Saldi di Primavera

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold, le offerte della settimana su Xbox Store a cui si aggiungono i Saldi di Primavera, con centinaia di giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 in offerta anche per gli abbonati Silver.

Xbox One

  • A Walk in the Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG
  • Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Porsche Expansion Add-On 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass Add-On 45% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Fast & Furious Car Pack Add-On 75% DWG
  • Furi Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Gryphon Knight Epic Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Hand of Fate Wildcards Add-On 60% DWG
  • Hand of Fate Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Lords of the Fallen Digital Complete Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Lords of the Fallen Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Rocket League – Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice Car Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Rocket League – Esper Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GTR-R34 Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Rocket League – Fast and Furious DLC Bundle Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • For Honor 11000 STEEL Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • For Honor 150000 STEEL Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • For Honor 25000 STEEL Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • For Honor 5000 STEEL Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • For Honor 65000 STEEL Credits Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Rocket League – Aftershock Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight

Xbox 360

  • Alice Madness Returns Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Army of Two Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Contrast Arcade 75% DWG
  • Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Final Exam Arcade 75% DWG
  • Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Medal of Honor Airborne Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Mirror's Edge Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 75% DWG
  • Shadows of the Damned Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold Add-On 70% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike Add-On 70% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior – Map Pack Add-On 70% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike Add-On 60% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Things on Wheels Arcade 75% DWG
  • Worms Ultimate Mayhem Arcade 75% DWG

Le offerte indicate sono valide fino al prossimo 3 aprile. Da domani e fino al 9 aprile invece prenderanno il via i Saldi di Pasqua, maggiori dettagli sulle offerte verranno diffusi nelle prossime ore, Major Nelson ha fatto sapere che i giochi in promozione saranno centinaia, tra titoli Tripla A, grandi franchise e prodotti indipendenti.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: arrivano nuove skin per le armi e due casse extra
  2. Ikaruga per PlayStation 4 valutato in Germania, annuncio in arrivo?