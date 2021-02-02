Xbox Store: al via i nuovi sconti, Gears 5 e Resident Evil HD gratis per gli abbonati Gold

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte sui migliori videogiochi per Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e Xbox 360 dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Inoltre, gli iscritti possono scaricare gratis Gears 5 in versione completa.

Da segnalare tra i giochi in offerta Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night, Code Vein e Kingdom Come Deliverance. Di seguito una panoramica delle offerte, l'elenco completo è disponibile su Xbox Store.

Sconti Xbox Series X

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% Spotlight Sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 33% Spotlight Sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 33% Spotlight Sale

Axis Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% MP Madness Sale

Banner of the Maid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Anime Month Sale

Banner of the Maid – The Oriental Pirate Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale

Beat Me! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% MP Madness Sale

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 50% Anime Month Sale

Caretaker Game Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale

CarX Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% MP Madness Sale

Chickens Madness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% MP Madness Sale

Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 60% MP Madness Sale

Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 67% Anime Month Sale

Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Anime Month Sale

Colt Canyon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% MP Madness Sale

Conan Exiles Xbox One X Enhanced 50% MP Madness Sale

Control – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Crawl Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% MP Madness Sale

Crossout Iron Shield Pack Add-On 50% MP Madness Sale

Crossout Arsonist pack Add-On 50% MP Madness Sale

Dangerous Driving Xbox One X Enhanced 50% MP Madness Sale

Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale

Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale

Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale

Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 80% DWG

Red Faction II Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Saints Row Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Saints Row The Third Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

MotoGP 20 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale

Mutant Football League Xbox One X Enhanced 60% MP Madness Sale

My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale

Outbreak Co-Op Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% MP Madness Sale

Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Outward – The Soroboreans Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Pinball FX3 – Bethesda Pinball Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale

Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale

PixARK Xbox One X Enhanced 65% MP Madness Sale

Poker Club Smart Delivery 20% MP Madness Sale

Pool Nation FX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% MP Madness Sale

Pure Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% MP Madness Sale

Quest Hunter Xbox Play Anywhere 60% MP Madness Sale

Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale

Red Faction II Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

River City Girls Xbox Game Pass 30% Anime Month Sale

Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 70% MP Madness Sale

Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% MP Madness Sale

RogueCube Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% MP Madness Sale

Runbow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% MP Madness Sale

Saints Row 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Killer Is Dead Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale

Kingdom Come Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale

Kona Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale

Levelhead Xbox Game Pass 25% MP Madness Sale

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale

Little Triangle Xbox Play Anywhere 40% MP Madness Sale

Gears 5 Gratis

Tra i Games with Gold di febbraio 2021 arriva Gears 5, ora disponibile per il download gratis insieme a Resident Evil HD Remaster e Indiana Jones e la Tomba dell'Imperatore (Xbox Original). Questi tre titoli resteranno disponibili fino al 15 febbraio, dal giorno successivi verranno sostituiti da Dandara Trials of Fear Edition e Lost Planet 2.