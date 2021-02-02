Xbox Store: al via i nuovi sconti, Gears 5 e Resident Evil HD gratis per gli abbonati Gold
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte sui migliori videogiochi per Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e Xbox 360 dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Inoltre, gli iscritti possono scaricare gratis Gears 5 in versione completa.
Da segnalare tra i giochi in offerta Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Bloodstained Ritual of the Night, Code Vein e Kingdom Come Deliverance. Di seguito una panoramica delle offerte, l'elenco completo è disponibile su Xbox Store.
Sconti Xbox Series X
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 33% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 33% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 33% Spotlight Sale
- Axis Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% MP Madness Sale
- Banner of the Maid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Anime Month Sale
- Banner of the Maid – The Oriental Pirate Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Beat Me! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% MP Madness Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 50% Anime Month Sale
- Caretaker Game Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale
- CarX Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% MP Madness Sale
- Chickens Madness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% MP Madness Sale
- Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 60% MP Madness Sale
- Code Vein Xbox Game Pass 67% Anime Month Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Anime Month Sale
- Colt Canyon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% MP Madness Sale
- Conan Exiles Xbox One X Enhanced 50% MP Madness Sale
- Control – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Crawl Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% MP Madness Sale
- Crossout Iron Shield Pack Add-On 50% MP Madness Sale
- Crossout Arsonist pack Add-On 50% MP Madness Sale
- Dangerous Driving Xbox One X Enhanced 50% MP Madness Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Publisher Sale
- Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Red Faction II Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Saints Row Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Saints Row The Third Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- MotoGP 20 Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Mutant Football League Xbox One X Enhanced 60% MP Madness Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Anime Month Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Anime Month Sale
- Outbreak Co-Op Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% MP Madness Sale
- Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Outward – The Soroboreans Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Pinball FX3 – Bethesda Pinball Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
- PixARK Xbox One X Enhanced 65% MP Madness Sale
- Poker Club Smart Delivery 20% MP Madness Sale
- Pool Nation FX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% MP Madness Sale
- Pure Pool Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% MP Madness Sale
- Quest Hunter Xbox Play Anywhere 60% MP Madness Sale
- Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction II Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- River City Girls Xbox Game Pass 30% Anime Month Sale
- Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 70% MP Madness Sale
- Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% MP Madness Sale
- RogueCube Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% MP Madness Sale
- Runbow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% MP Madness Sale
- Saints Row 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Killer Is Dead Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Kingdom Come Deliverance Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Kona Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
- Levelhead Xbox Game Pass 25% MP Madness Sale
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale
- Little Triangle Xbox Play Anywhere 40% MP Madness Sale
Gears 5 Gratis
Tra i Games with Gold di febbraio 2021 arriva Gears 5, ora disponibile per il download gratis insieme a Resident Evil HD Remaster e Indiana Jones e la Tomba dell'Imperatore (Xbox Original). Questi tre titoli resteranno disponibili fino al 15 febbraio, dal giorno successivi verranno sostituiti da Dandara Trials of Fear Edition e Lost Planet 2.
Altri contenuti per Xbox Store
- Xbox One, Series X|S, giochi in sconto: anche The Medium tra le nuove offerte!
- Xbox Live, prezzi e Xbox Game Pass: qual è la strategia Microsoft? Parla Daniel Ahmad
- Xbox Live Gold dovrebbe essere cancellato: parla l'ex Vice Presidente Xbox
- Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft fa dietrofront: nessun aumento di prezzi, free-to-play gratis
- Xbox Live Gold: Microsoft conferma l'aumento di prezzo dell'abbonamento
Xbox Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 44 commentiPS5 da Unieuro: il mistero delle console fantasma in vendita a fine gennaio
- 27 commentiNintendo Switch Pro, esiste oppure no? La risposta di Nintendo agli investitori
- 4 commentiPS5: Trony ha messo in vendita la console a fine gennaio senza preavviso?
- Mega Sconti Mediaworld: nuove offerte valide fino al 10 febbraio
- 5 commentiCOD Warzone di nuovo bollato come Pay-to-Win: skin a pagamento rende invisibili
- 22 commentiGran Turismo 7 per PS5: differenze e similitudini con GT Sport secondo Yamauchi
- 17 commentiQuando esce Horizon 2 Forbidden West per PS4 e PS5?
- 27 commentiNintendo Switch: tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita a febbraio 2021
- 30 commentiThe legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: finestra di lancio svelata da un retailer?
- 27 commentiIl caso GameStop tra azioni, Reddit e investitori: facciamo chiarezza