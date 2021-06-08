Xbox Store: nuovi sconti e migliori offerte della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì Xbox Store si aggiorna con le nuove promozioni Deals with Gold dedicate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, in aggiunta ai consueti sconti validi per tutti. Siete pronti per scoprire le nuove offerte della settimana?
Tra i giochi in offerta segnaliamo RIDE di Milestone, Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy, The Sinking City e Warhammer Vermintide 2 solamente per citarne alcuni.
Xbox sconti e offerte
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- RIDE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Solitaire 3D Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
- Space Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Star Crossed Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Super Blood Hockey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Sylvio Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Talisman: Digital Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack Bundle Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Time Carnage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Troll & I Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 85% Spotlight Sale
- Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Varenje Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG*
- Vermintide 2 – Shadows over Bögenhafen Add-On 50% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Wandersong Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Pack Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Death on the Reik Add-On 50% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Karak Azgaraz Add-On 50% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide – Stromdorf Add-On 50% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer End Times – Vermintide Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Xbox Game Pass 75% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Back to Ubersreik Add-On 50% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Grail Knight Add-On 33% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Outcast Engineer Add-On 25% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Premium Edition Content Add-On 75% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Winds of Magic Add-On 50% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Wildfire Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- World of Warships Legends – Champion of Khorne Add-On 30% Warhammer Skulls Sale
- World of Warships Legends – For the Emperor! Add-On 30% Warhammer Skulls Sale
Tutti gli sconti sono validi fino al 14 giugno ad eccezione delle offerte sui giochi di Warhammer, valide fino al 10 giugno. I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono scontati solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.
