Xbox Store: nuova ondata di promo con tanti giochi in sconto

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, i quali potranno acquistare una selezione di giochi per le console Xbox a prezzi ridotti.
Tra le offerte della settimana segnaliamo Alan Wake, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, BioShock The Collection, RIDE 3, ReCore e Resident Evil Village.
Xbox offerte
- A World of Keflings Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Aery – A New Frontier Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
- Airoheart Smart Delivery 50% Next-Gen Sale
- Alan Wake Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Alien Hominid HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
- Asdivine Saga Smart Delivery 45% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Next-Gen Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Next-Gen Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Next-Gen Sale
- Ayo the Clown Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 80% Next-Gen Sale
- Barn Finders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Batora: Lost Haven Smart Delivery 33% Next-Gen Sale
- BattleBlock Theater Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Next-Gen Sale
- Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Next-Gen Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition Smart Delivery 30% Next-Gen Sale
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition Smart Delivery 30% Next-Gen Sale
- Blue Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Next-Gen Sale
- Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition PC 25% DWG*
- Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Next-Gen Sale
- Portal: Still Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Primal Light Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Prizma Puzzle Prime Smart Delivery 15% Spotlight Sale
- Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
- Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 80% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 65% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% Next-Gen Sale
- Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Quern – Undying Thoughts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- RC Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
- Real Farm – Premium Edition Xbox Series X|S 80% Next-Gen Sale
- ReCore Xbox Game Pass 80% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode Add-On 50% DWG*
- Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50% Next-Gen Sale
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% Next-Gen Sale
- RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
- Riders Republic Smart Delivery 75% Start Your Engines Sale
- Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Next-Gen Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Next-Gen Sale
- RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
