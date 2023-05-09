Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Store: nuova ondata di promo con tanti giochi in sconto

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, i quali potranno acquistare una selezione di giochi per le console Xbox a prezzi ridotti.

Tra le offerte della settimana segnaliamo Alan Wake, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, BioShock The Collection, RIDE 3, ReCore e Resident Evil Village.

Xbox offerte

  • A World of Keflings Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Aery – A New Frontier Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Airoheart Smart Delivery 50% Next-Gen Sale
  • Alan Wake Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Alien Hominid HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • As Far As The Eye Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Asdivine Saga Smart Delivery 45% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Next-Gen Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Next-Gen Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Next-Gen Sale
  • Ayo the Clown Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 80% Next-Gen Sale
  • Barn Finders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Batora: Lost Haven Smart Delivery 33% Next-Gen Sale
  • BattleBlock Theater Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Next-Gen Sale
  • Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Next-Gen Sale
  • BioShock: The Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition Smart Delivery 30% Next-Gen Sale
  • Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition Smart Delivery 30% Next-Gen Sale
  • Blue Dragon Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Borderlands Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Borderlands 2 Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Next-Gen Sale
  • Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
  • Phoenix Point: Complete Edition PC 25% DWG*
  • Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Next-Gen Sale
  • Portal: Still Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack Add-On 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Primal Light Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Prizma Puzzle Prime Smart Delivery 15% Spotlight Sale
  • Protocol Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 80% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 65% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75% Next-Gen Sale
  • Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Quern – Undying Thoughts Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 75% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • RC Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Real Farm – Premium Edition Xbox Series X|S 80% Next-Gen Sale
  • ReCore Xbox Game Pass 80% Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
  • Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode Add-On 50% DWG*
  • Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50% Next-Gen Sale
  • Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40% Next-Gen Sale
  • RIDE 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Riders Republic Smart Delivery 75% Start Your Engines Sale
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Next-Gen Sale
  • Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75% Next-Gen Sale
  • RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Start Your Engines Sale
Gli sconti andranno avanti fino al 15 maggio, la lista completa è disponibile su Xbox Store. Tutti i giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo asterisco sono validi solo per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
