Xbox Store, al via i nuovi Saldi Primaverili: tanti giochi Xbox One e Series X|S in sconto
Dopo aver risolto i recenti problemi di stabilità di Xbox Live, il team Microsoft approfitta puntuale di un nuovo martedì per annunciare l'avvio di tanti nuovi sconti su Xbox Store.
Anche questa settimana, non manca la scelta, con il negozio digitale che propone a prezzo ridotto tantissimi AAA e altrettanti titoli Indie per Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S. Da Mass Effect: Legendary Edition a Star Wars: Squadrons, passando per le piste di Hot Wheels Unleashed, Scarlet Nexus e Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, i nuovi sconti verdecrociati sono un'ottima occasione per recuperare un po' di arretrati videoludici. Di seguito, trovate tutti i dettagli: acquisterete qualcosa?
Giochi Xbox Series X|S e Xbox One in sconto
- Battlefield 1 EA Play 60% DWG*
- Battlefield 4 EA Play 60% DWG*
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60% Bundles Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Evergate Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 45% Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% Bundles Sale
- FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Ultimate Stunt Edition – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- NHL 22 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 67% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Port Royale 4 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Bundles Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Bundles Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tour de France 2021 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 70% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- APFTU PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Legal Dungeon PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Tamarin PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins Smart Delivery 70% Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 65% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% DWG*
- Call of the Sea Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Chorus Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Demon Turf Smart Delivery 25% DWG*
- Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- ELEX II Smart Delivery 20% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 65% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Ghostrunner Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
- Relicta Smart Delivery 80% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Relicta Smart Delivery 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Rogue Company: Rogue Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spring Add-On Sale
- Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Spring Add-On Sale
- Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass Smart Delivery 40% Spring Add-On Sale
- Saints Row The Third Remastered Smart Delivery 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 33% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Shadow Warrior 3 Smart Delivery 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Total Arcade Racing Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% Spotlight Sale
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Smart Delivery 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Cricket 22 Xbox Game Pass 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Echo Generation Xbox Game Pass 35% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- HITMAN Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Last Stop Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Life is Strange: True Colors Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox One Xbox Game Pass 85% DWG*
- NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*
- Outer Wilds Xbox Game Pass 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Second Extinction (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 55% Achievement Hunter Sale
- STEEP Xbox Game Pass 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 67% Bundles Sale
- The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Twelve Minutes Xbox Game Pass 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Bundles Sale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Bee Simulator Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Bundles Sale
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Bundles Sale
- Code Vein Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Control Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Bundles Sale
- Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Bundles Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Bundles Sale
- Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Firework – a modern tale Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- From Earth to Heaven Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Helheim Hassle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Bundles Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Bundles Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Murder Miners Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight Sale
- My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Need For Speed Ultimate Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Bundles Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Promesa Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG*
- Rip Them Off Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Techno Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Reserve Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 55% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Top Run Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Bundles Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Bundles Sale
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Bundles Sale
- XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 90% DWG*
- 2 Synchro Hedgehogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- 50 Years Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- A Western Drama Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bundles Sale
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Bundles Sale
- Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spring Add-On Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Ben 10 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bundles Sale
- Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bundles Sale
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Brawl Chess – Gambit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
- Brunch Club Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Bundles Sale
- Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bundles Sale
- Chasm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Clumsy Rush + Brawl Chess Family Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Bundles Sale
- Color Symphony 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Bundles Sale
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bundles Sale
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Bundles Sale
- DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 95% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bundles Sale
- Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Death Park Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Deployment Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Add-On Sale
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Add-On Sale
- Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spring Add-On Sale
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Bundles Sale
- Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Fallen Knight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bundles Sale
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Bundles Sale
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Flashback Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bundles Sale
- Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Generation Zero – Story Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Spring Add-On Sale
- Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Golf Club: Wasteland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Bundles Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – For the Bounty Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Add-On Sale
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- I, Zombie Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- Istanbul: Digital Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Add-On Sale
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Kona Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Late Shift Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bundles Sale
- Let’s Sing 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Let’s Sing 2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Let’s Sing Country Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Let’s Sing Queen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Bundles Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bundles Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bundles Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bundles Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Bundles Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bundles Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Bundles Sale
- Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Bundles Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Bundles Sale
- Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- MotoGP 17 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bundles Sale
- Murder Mystery Machine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – 2015 KTM Vehicle Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spring Add-On Sale
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- My Friend Peppa Pig Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- My Universe – School Teacher Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Null Drifter Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Paladins Deluxe Edition 2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Add-On Sale
- Paladins Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Spring Add-On Sale
- Paladins Season Pass 2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Add-On Sale
- Paladins Sky Whale Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Add-On Sale
- Paladins Starter Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spring Add-On Sale
- Paw Patrol Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bundles Sale
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Planet of the Eyes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Project Starship Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Rogue Company: Power Ballad Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Add-On Sale
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Bundles Sale
- Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Roguebook – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bundles Sale
- Sam & Max Save the World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Bundles Sale
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Slender: The Arrival Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- SMITE Gecko Guardian Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Add-On Sale
- SMITE Season Pass 2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spring Add-On Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Sparklite Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- Surviving Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Bundles Sale
- Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bundles Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Bundles Sale
- The Sealed Ampoule Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Bundles Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Unicorn Princess Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Silver Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Thief Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Timothy vs the Aliens Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Bundles Sale
- Transference Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Achievement Hunter Sale
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bundles Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Bundles Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bundles Sale
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Achievement Hunter Sale
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Yesterday Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Bundles Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG*
- Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 65% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
- Little Kite Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG*
- Riverbond Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
- Century: Age of Ashes – Fellow Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 60% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Optimized For Next Gen Sale
I nuovi saldi primaverili resteranno attivi su Xbox Store sino al prossimo lunedì 16 maggio 2022.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/fTId0z1Kg4— Larry Hryb 🇺🇦 (@majornelson) May 10, 2022
