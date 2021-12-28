Xbox Store: sconti di fine anno su centinaia di giochi, da NBA 2K22 a Far Cry 6

Su Xbox Store tornano i saldi di fine anno con una selezione di sconti e offerte valide fino al 3 gennaio su tantissimi giochi del catalogo Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e classici per Xbox 360 e Xbox Original.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Anthem, A Way Out, ARK, DOOM Eternal, Fallout New Vegas, i due DLC di GTA 4 (The Lost and Damned e The Ballad of Gay Tony), Prince of Persia, Dishonored Definitive Edition e tantissimi altri.

Sconti sui migliori giochi per Xbox

A Way Out EA Play 70% Countdown Sale

ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Countdown Sale

Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Countdown Sale

Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 20% Countdown Sale

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Sale

Anthem EA Play 85% Countdown Sale

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Countdown Sale

Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Countdown Sale

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Countdown Sale

Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Countdown Sale

Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Countdown Sale

Ashen: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Countdown Sale

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Countdown Sale

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Countdown Sale

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assassin's Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 50% Countdown Sale

Brawlhalla Collector’s Pack Add-On 10% Countdown Sale

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Countdown Sale

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Countdown Sale

Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Play 70% Countdown Sale

Cake Bash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Countdown Sale

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Countdown Sale

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Countdown Sale

Call of Duty IW Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Countdown Sale

Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Sale

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Countdown Sale

Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Countdown Sale

Castlevania SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale

Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Chivalry 2 Smart Delivery 33% Countdown Sale

Chivalry 2 Special Edition Smart Delivery 33% Countdown Sale

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Countdown Sale

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Countdown Sale

Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle Add-On 50% Countdown Sale

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Countdown Sale

Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Sale

Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Countdown Sale

Colossus Down Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Conan Exiles Xbox Game Pass 67% Countdown Sale

Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 50% Countdown Sale

Diablo II Resurrected Smart Delivery 25% Countdown Sale

Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 35% Countdown Sale

Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 30% Countdown Sale

DiRT 4 EA Play 75% Countdown Sale

DIRT 5 EA Play 70% Countdown Sale

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Smart Delivery 35% DWG*

Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Countdown Sale

Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale

Dishonored: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Countdown Sale

Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Countdown Sale

Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 60% Countdown Sale

Dog Duty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Countdown Sale

DOOM Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale

DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale

DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale

DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Countdown Sale

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Countdown Sale

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Countdown Sale

DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale

DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Countdown Sale

Double Dragon 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Sale

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Countdown Sale

Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 70% Countdown Sale

Fallout New Vegas Backward Compatible 70% Countdown Sale

Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50% DWG*

GTA IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50% DWG*

Ikaruga Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale

LEGO Star Wars II The Original Trilogy Backward Compatible 67% Countdown Sale

LEGO Star Wars III The Clone Wars Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale

LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale

MX vs. ATV Alive Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

RAW Realms of Ancient War Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 50% DWG*

Silent Hill HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale

Split/Second Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale

Star Wars Battlefront Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale

Star Wars Battlefront II Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale

Star Wars Republic Commando Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale

Star Wars The Force Unleashed Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale

The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings Backward Compatible 85% Countdown Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*

Toy Story 3 Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.