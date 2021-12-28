Xbox Store: sconti di fine anno su centinaia di giochi, da NBA 2K22 a Far Cry 6
di
Davide Leoni
Su Xbox Store tornano i saldi di fine anno con una selezione di sconti e offerte valide fino al 3 gennaio su tantissimi giochi del catalogo Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e classici per Xbox 360 e Xbox Original.
Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Anthem, A Way Out, ARK, DOOM Eternal, Fallout New Vegas, i due DLC di GTA 4 (The Lost and Damned e The Ballad of Gay Tony), Prince of Persia, Dishonored Definitive Edition e tantissimi altri.
Sconti sui migliori giochi per Xbox
- A Way Out EA Play 70% Countdown Sale
- ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Countdown Sale
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Countdown Sale
- Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 20% Countdown Sale
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Sale
- Anthem EA Play 85% Countdown Sale
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Countdown Sale
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Countdown Sale
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Countdown Sale
- Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Countdown Sale
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Countdown Sale
- Ashen: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Countdown Sale
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Countdown Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Countdown Sale
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG*
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin's Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 50% Countdown Sale
- Brawlhalla Collector’s Pack Add-On 10% Countdown Sale
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Countdown Sale
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Countdown Sale
- Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Play 70% Countdown Sale
- Cake Bash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Countdown Sale
- Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Countdown Sale
- Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Countdown Sale
- Call of Duty IW Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Countdown Sale
- Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Sale
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Countdown Sale
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Countdown Sale
- Castlevania SOTN Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale
- Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Chivalry 2 Smart Delivery 33% Countdown Sale
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition Smart Delivery 33% Countdown Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Countdown Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Countdown Sale
- Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle Add-On 50% Countdown Sale
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Countdown Sale
- Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Countdown Sale
- Colossus Down Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Conan Exiles Xbox Game Pass 67% Countdown Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 50% Countdown Sale
- Diablo II Resurrected Smart Delivery 25% Countdown Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 35% Countdown Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 30% Countdown Sale
- DiRT 4 EA Play 75% Countdown Sale
- DIRT 5 EA Play 70% Countdown Sale
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Smart Delivery 35% DWG*
- Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Countdown Sale
- Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Countdown Sale
- Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Countdown Sale
- Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 60% Countdown Sale
- Dog Duty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Countdown Sale
- DOOM Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale
- DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale
- DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale
- DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Countdown Sale
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Countdown Sale
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Countdown Sale
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 70% Countdown Sale
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Countdown Sale
- Double Dragon 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Countdown Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Countdown Sale
- Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 70% Countdown Sale
- Fallout New Vegas Backward Compatible 70% Countdown Sale
- Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50% DWG*
- GTA IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50% DWG*
- Ikaruga Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale
- LEGO Star Wars II The Original Trilogy Backward Compatible 67% Countdown Sale
- LEGO Star Wars III The Clone Wars Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale
- LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- RAW Realms of Ancient War Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 50% DWG*
- Silent Hill HD Collection Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale
- Split/Second Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale
- Star Wars Republic Commando Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II Backward Compatible 75% Countdown Sale
- The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings Backward Compatible 85% Countdown Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Toy Story 3 Backward Compatible 50% Countdown Sale
I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nello spazio dedicato ai commenti.
