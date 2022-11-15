Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Xbox Store, nuovi sconti sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e One: tante promozioni disponibili

Mentre il settore videoludico festeggia la pubblicazione delle nomination per i The Game Awards 2022, sui lidi di Xbox Store è tempo di nuovi sconti e promozioni.

Anche se meno numerose rispetto al solito le offerte propongono interessanti occasioni di risparmio per l'acquisto di giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S. Tra queste ultime, possiamo ad esempio segnalare gli sconti attivi per i sanguinari vampiri di Vampyr e per i fuorilegge di Hood: Outlaws & Legends. Spazio anche a offerte dedicate ad Assassin's Creed: Chonicles, Cloudpunk e Overcook: All You Can Eat Edition.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo tutte le promozioni al momento attive su Xbox Store:

Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto

  • Insurgency: Sandstorm Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Light Fairytale Episode 1 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Light Fairytale Episode 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Blitz Breaker Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Discovery Tour: Viking Age Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 75% DWG*
  • Limb Hunter Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister Xbox Game Pass 65% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% Spotlight Sale
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Spotlight Sale
  • I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
  • Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG*
  • Sir Lovelot Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Snooker Nation Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
  • X-Morph: Defense Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
  • 0 Degrees Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Aborigenus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Alwa’s Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Boom Ball 1+2+3 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Brawl Chess – Gambit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
  • Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Carto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Evertried Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Glass Masquerade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Golf Club: Wasteland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Hard Platformers Pack: Super Cyborg and Dead Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Historical Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Marble Duel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
  • MonsterBlast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Nirvana: Pilot Yume Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak: Lost Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
  • Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Spencer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Start Your Engines Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Strategic Mind: The Pacific Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Swords & Bones Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Darkside Detective Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • The FMV Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
  • The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Tunnel Of Doom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
  • TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Urban Flow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Will You Snail? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
  • Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
  • Restless Hero Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
  • The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% DWG*

Le nuove offerte proposte su Xbox Store resteranno attive sino al prossimo 21 novembre 2022.

