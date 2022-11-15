Xbox Store, nuovi sconti sui giochi Xbox Series X|S e One: tante promozioni disponibili
Mentre il settore videoludico festeggia la pubblicazione delle nomination per i The Game Awards 2022, sui lidi di Xbox Store è tempo di nuovi sconti e promozioni.
Anche se meno numerose rispetto al solito le offerte propongono interessanti occasioni di risparmio per l'acquisto di giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S. Tra queste ultime, possiamo ad esempio segnalare gli sconti attivi per i sanguinari vampiri di Vampyr e per i fuorilegge di Hood: Outlaws & Legends. Spazio anche a offerte dedicate ad Assassin's Creed: Chonicles, Cloudpunk e Overcook: All You Can Eat Edition.
Di seguito, vi riportiamo tutte le promozioni al momento attive su Xbox Store:
Giochi Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S in sconto
- Insurgency: Sandstorm Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% Spotlight Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Blitz Breaker Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age Smart Delivery 40% DWG*
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 75% DWG*
- Limb Hunter Smart Delivery 35% Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel Xbox Game Pass 30% Spotlight Sale
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister Xbox Game Pass 65% DWG*
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger Xbox One Backward Compatible 65% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Spotlight Sale
- I Am Alive Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Outland Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% DWG*
- Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 45% Spotlight Sale
- Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 45% DWG*
- Sir Lovelot Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Snooker Nation Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Tesla vs Lovecraft Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Occupation Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- X-Morph: Defense Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale
- 0 Degrees Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Aborigenus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Alwa’s Awakening Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Boom Ball 1+2+3 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Brawl Chess – Gambit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG*
- Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Carto Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Evertried Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Glass Masquerade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Golf Club: Wasteland Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Hard Platformers Pack: Super Cyborg and Dead Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Historical Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Marble Duel Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- MonsterBlast Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Nirvana: Pilot Yume Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Project Starship X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Shady Part of Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Spencer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- Start Your Engines Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Swords & Bones Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- The Darkside Detective Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
- The FMV Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Spotlight Sale
- The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Tunnel Of Doom Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% DWG*
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Urban Flow Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Will You Snail? Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG*
- Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG*
- Restless Hero Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% DWG*
- The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 35% DWG*
Le nuove offerte proposte su Xbox Store resteranno attive sino al prossimo 21 novembre 2022.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/4YSuS5ZAWV— Larry Hryb 🗳️ (@majornelson) November 15, 2022
