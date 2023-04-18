Xbox Store: nuovi sconti con MGS 5 e Ace Combat 7 in offerta

Come ogni martedì, tornano gli sconti su Xbox Store, i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana riguardano centinaia di giochi del catalogo Xbox 360, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S venduti a prezzo ridotto fino al 24 aprile.

Tra i giochi in sconto troviamo Ace Combat 7, Age of Empires II Definitive Edition, Agents of Mayhem, Alan Wake Remastered, As Dusk Falls, Injustice Gods Among Us e Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Giochi Xbox in offerta

2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

8-Bit Armies Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale

9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale

[Revival] DOA6 Maid Costume Set Add-On 50% Spring Sale

A Hole New World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale

A Kingdom for Keflings Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

A Way Out EA Play 80% Spring Sale

A World of Keflings Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Spring Sale

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spring Sale

AereA Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spring Sale

Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 25% Spring Sale

Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spring Sale

Airoheart Smart Delivery 20% Spring Sale

Alan Wake Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 55% Spring Sale

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Spring Sale

Alien Hominid HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale

Alphadia Neo Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*

Among Us Xbox Game Pass 30% Spring Sale

ARK: Genesis Season Pass Add-On 60% Spring Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Smart Delivery 75% Spring Sale

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass Add-On 60% Spring Sale

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Spring Sale

Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale

As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67% Spring Sale

Conan Exiles – The Riddle of Steel Add-On 30% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack Add-On 25% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack Add-On 25% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle Add-On 30% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale

Control Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale

Control Season Pass Add-On 70% Spring Sale

Control – Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale

Costume Quest (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Spring Sale

Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale

Crimson Dragon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale

Crown Trick PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spring Sale

Crusader Kings III: Northern Lords Add-On 20% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spring Sale

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spring Sale

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spring Sale

Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35% Spring Sale

Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass Add-On 35% Spring Sale

Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spring Sale

Darwinia+ Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Day Of The Tentacle Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75% Spring Sale

DayZ Livonia Add-On 30% Game Pass Add-On Sale

DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spring Sale

Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us Add-On 50% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog Chapter Add-On 20% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face Add-On 50% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter Add-On 30% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Dead by Daylight: Sadako Rising Chapter Add-On 40% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter Add-On 50% Game Pass Add-On Sale

Alien Hominid HD Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale

Anna – Extended Edition Games On Demand 75% Spring Sale

Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 70% DWG*

Brutal Legend Backward Compatible 70% Spring Sale

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Costume Quest Backward Compatible 70% Spring Sale

Dark Games On Demand 75% Spring Sale

Darwinia+ Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Dust: An Elysian Tail Games On Demand 80% Spring Sale

F.E.A.R. 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Fable Anniversary Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Fable II Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale

Fable III Backward Compatible 50% Spring Sale

Feeding Frenzy Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Frogger Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Fuzion Frenzy Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Hydro Thunder Hurricane Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Ikaruga Backward Compatible 80% Spring Sale

Injustice: Gods Among Us Backward Compatible 80% Spring Sale

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Backward Compatible 80% Spring Sale

Jade Empire Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Joy Ride Turbo Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 70% Spring Sale

LEGO Indiana Jones Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

LEGO Indiana Jones 2 Backward Compatible 75% Spring Sale

Mass Effect Backward Compatible 80% Spring Sale

Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition Backward Compatible 67% Spring Sale

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Games On Demand 75% Spring Sale

Come di consueto vi ricordiamo che i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Tutte le promozioni indicate sono attive fino al 24 aprile.