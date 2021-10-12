Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Store
  3. Notizie

Xbox Store: nuovi sconti e tutte le migliori offerte della settimana

Xbox Store: nuovi sconti e tutte le migliori offerte della settimana
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, sconti e offerte sui migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox One, Xbox 360 e Xbox Series X/S, a prezzo ridotto solamente per una settimana.

Le offerte indicate qui sotto andranno avanti fino al 18 ottobre, su Xbox Store trovate la lista completa degli sconti e tutte le promozioni attive.

Xbox Series X Sconti e offerte

  • 50 Years Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
  • 7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
  • Aggelos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
  • Area 86 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Arietta of Spirits Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Armed Emeth Smart Delivery 30% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 45% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Atomicrops Xbox Game Pass 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Butterfly 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Cat Quest II Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
  • Cave Bad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Chasm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Cyber Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Escape Sequence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Fall of Light: Darkest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 75% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Season Pass Add-On 75% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 75% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
  • Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Firework – a modern tale Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Get 10 Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Graveyard Keeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Gravity Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Greak: Memories of Azur Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
  • GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
  • Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Hellbreachers Smart Delivery 40% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Huey Shmup Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play Anywhere 45% DWG*
  • Inertial Drift Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Black Manta Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice 2 Darkseid Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice 2 Red Hood Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice 2 Starfire Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Injustice The Atom Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Pang Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Pankapu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Party Hard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Party Hard 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
  • PixARK Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Port Royale 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
  • Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Punch Club Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • PUSS! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
  • Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • ReactorX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode Add-On 35% DWG*
  • Space Station Sprint Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Sparkle Unleashed Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Squad Killer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Star Hunter DX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Star Wars Episode I Racer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Streets of Rage 4 Xbox Game Pass 40% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Streets of Rogue Xbox Game Pass 55% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Super Retro Charge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
  • The Escapists 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Pixel Art ID Sale

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, mentre gli altri potranno essere acquistati liberamente da tutti su Xbox Store.

Quanto è interessante?
3
offerta

Sconti giochi per Xbox Series X: ultimi giorni delle offerte estive

Altri contenuti per Xbox Store

  1. FIFA cambierà nome in EA Sports FC? Cosa succederà alle licenze di squadre e calciatori
  2. Injustice confermato per il DC FanDome, ma il videogioco non c'entra nulla... per ora