Xbox Store: nuovi sconti e tutte le migliori offerte della settimana

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, sconti e offerte sui migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox One, Xbox 360 e Xbox Series X/S, a prezzo ridotto solamente per una settimana.
Le offerte indicate qui sotto andranno avanti fino al 18 ottobre, su Xbox Store trovate la lista completa degli sconti e tutte le promozioni attive.
Xbox Series X Sconti e offerte
- 50 Years Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- 7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Aggelos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 20% DWG*
- Area 86 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Arietta of Spirits Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Armed Emeth Smart Delivery 30% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 45% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Atomicrops Xbox Game Pass 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale
- Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Butterfly 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Cat Quest II Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG*
- Cave Bad Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Chasm Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Cyber Protocol Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Escape Sequence Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 20% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Fall of Light: Darkest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: Point Lookout Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 3: The Pitt Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 75% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Season Pass Add-On 75% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 75% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle Add-On 60% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70% Bombs Drop Sale
- Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Firework – a modern tale Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Get 10 Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
- Graveyard Keeper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Gravity Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Greak: Memories of Azur Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% DWG*
- GreedFall Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG*
- Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
- Hellbreachers Smart Delivery 40% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Hero Express Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Huey Shmup Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play Anywhere 45% DWG*
- Inertial Drift Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Infliction: Extended Cut Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 – Black Manta Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 Darkseid Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 Red Hood Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 Starfire Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Injustice The Atom Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Pang Adventures Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Pankapu Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Party Hard Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Party Hard 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG*
- PixARK Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Port Royale 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG*
- Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Punch Club Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
- PUSS! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Rayman 3 HD Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- ReactorX Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode Add-On 35% DWG*
- Space Station Sprint Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Sparkle Unleashed Smart Delivery 60% Spotlight Sale
- Squad Killer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Star Hunter DX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Star Wars Episode I Racer Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox Game Pass 40% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Streets of Rogue Xbox Game Pass 55% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Super Retro Charge Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Pixel Art ID Sale
- Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
- The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
- The Escapists 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Pixel Art ID Sale
- The Escapists 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Pixel Art ID Sale
I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, mentre gli altri potranno essere acquistati liberamente da tutti su Xbox Store.