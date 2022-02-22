Xbox Store: Tales of Arise, Among Us e Borderlands 2 tra le nuove offerte
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, le offerte riservate agli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, che potranno acquistare giochi per la propria console a prezzi scontati.
Tra i giochi in offerta citiamo Among Us, Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, LEGO Batman 3 Gothm e Oltre e Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Sconti Xbox Store nuove offerte
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- 890B Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale
- A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- A Juggler’s Tale Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% Indie Hits Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG*0% DWG*
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Animus: Revenant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Indie Hits Sale
- Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Ashen: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Indie Hits Sale
- Aspire – Ina’s Tale Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% Indie Hits Sale
- Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
- Astria Ascending Xbox Game Pass 30% Indie Hits Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Biped Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Black Book Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Indie Hits Sale
- Blair Witch Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Indie Hits Sale
- Blazing Beaks Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Indie Hits Sale
- Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- Boulder Dash Deluxe Smart Delivery 33% Indie Hits Sale
- Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Henchman Story Smart Delivery 35% Indie Hits Sale
- Hidden Through Time Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale
- Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 40% Indie Hits Sale
- Hotline Miami Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- House Flipper Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Indie Hits Sale
- Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hunt: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG*
- I Am Fish Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- I, AI Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Iconoclasts Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Indie Hits Sale
- It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60% Spotlight Sale
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35% Franchise Hits Sale
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Indie Hits Sale
- King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Kitaria Fables Smart Delivery 30% Indie Hits Sale
- Lake Xbox Game Pass 35% Indie Hits Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- LEGO Batman Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One Backward Compatible 55% Franchise Hits Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Franchise Hits Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine Add-On 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Franchise Hits Sale
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ticket to Ride Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Indie Hits Sale
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Indie Hits Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward Compatible 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Franchise Hits Sale
- Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Indie Hits Sale
- Tools Up! – The Renovation Spree Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 45% Indie Hits Sale
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Hits Sale
- Tricky Towers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Anime Month Sale
- Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Indie Hits Sale
- UnMetal Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% Indie Hits Sale
- Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Indie Hits Sale
- Valfaris & Slain Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG*
- Valley Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Spotlight Sale
- Verdun Smart Delivery 50% Indie Hits Sale
I giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo asterisco sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate, gli altri sono invece scontati per tutti. Le offerte scadono il 28 febbraio.
