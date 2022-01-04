Xbox Store: Far Cry e Judgment tra i protagonisti degli sconti di gennaio
Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, una nuova ondata di sconti dedicati ai migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 e Xbox Original, in vendita a prezzi scontati solamente per un periodo limitato.
Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al 10 gennaio 2022, quelli segnalati qui sotto sono solo alcuni dei giochi in offerta, trovate l'elenco completo su Xbox Store. Tra i giochi in promozione segnaliamo Batman Return to Arkham, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Judgment, Far Cry 4, Brothers A Tale of Two Sons e Devil May Cry V Special Edition.
Sconti giochi Xbox Series X
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 50% Last Chance Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Last Chance Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Last Chance Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Last Chance Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 75% Last Chance Sale
- Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Last Chance Sale
- Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Last Chance Sale
- Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 60% Last Chance Sale
- Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
- Blackguards 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale
- Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale
- Blue Dragon Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% DWG*
- Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Last Chance Sale
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Last Chance Sale
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Last Chance Sale
- Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Last Chance Sale
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Last Chance Sale
- Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% Last Chance Sale
- Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Last Chance Sale
- Death Park Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Last Chance Sale
- Deployment Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Last Chance Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Last Chance Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Last Chance Sale
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*
- Legend of the Tetrarchs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass Add-On 75% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass Add-On 75% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 67% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 60% Last Chance Sale
- LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Last Chance Sale
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Last Chance Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Last Chance Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35% Last Chance Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Last Chance Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
- Light Fairytale Episode 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*
- Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Last Chance Sale
- Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 33% Last Chance Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Last Chance Sale
- Lost Odyssey Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% DWG*
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox Game Pass 50% Last Chance Sale
- Mars War Logs Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 67% DWG*
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 60% Last Chance Sale
- Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*
- Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Last Chance Sale
- Memories of Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Last Chance Sale
- Mighty Aphid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale
- Miles & Kilo Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight Sale
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
- Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Last Chance Sale
- Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% Last Chance Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 65% Last Chance Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 50% Last Chance Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 50% Last Chance Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle Add-On 60% Last Chance Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion Add-On 50% Last Chance Sale
- Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Last Chance Sale
- Mortal Kombat X XL Pack Add-On 70% Last Chance Sale
- Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Lost Odyssey Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 67% DWG*
I giochi evidenziati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in sconto solamente per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri sono in offerta per tutti.
