Xbox Store: Far Cry e Judgment tra i protagonisti degli sconti di gennaio

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, una nuova ondata di sconti dedicati ai migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 e Xbox Original, in vendita a prezzi scontati solamente per un periodo limitato.

Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al 10 gennaio 2022, quelli segnalati qui sotto sono solo alcuni dei giochi in offerta, trovate l'elenco completo su Xbox Store. Tra i giochi in promozione segnaliamo Batman Return to Arkham, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Judgment, Far Cry 4, Brothers A Tale of Two Sons e Devil May Cry V Special Edition.

Sconti giochi Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 50% Last Chance Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50% Last Chance Sale

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50% Last Chance Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Last Chance Sale

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 75% Last Chance Sale

Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Last Chance Sale

Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Last Chance Sale

Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 60% Last Chance Sale

Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*

Blackguards 2 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale

Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale

Blue Dragon Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% DWG*

Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Last Chance Sale

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Last Chance Sale

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Last Chance Sale

Carnival Games Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Last Chance Sale

Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Last Chance Sale

Crown Trick Xbox Game Pass 60% Last Chance Sale

Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Last Chance Sale

Death Park Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Degrees Of Separation Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Last Chance Sale

Deployment Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Last Chance Sale

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 25% Last Chance Sale

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Last Chance Sale

Do Not Feed the Monkeys Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% DWG*

Legend of the Tetrarchs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale

LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass Add-On 75% Last Chance Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Last Chance Sale

LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass Add-On 75% Last Chance Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Last Chance Sale

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass Add-On 70% Last Chance Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Last Chance Sale

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 67% Last Chance Sale

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 60% Last Chance Sale

LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Last Chance Sale

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale

Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Last Chance Sale

Life is Strange: True Colors Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 35% Last Chance Sale

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35% Last Chance Sale

Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20% Last Chance Sale

Light Fairytale Episode 1 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Light Fairytale Episode 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% Last Chance Sale

Little Nightmares II Smart Delivery 33% Last Chance Sale

Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Last Chance Sale

Lost Odyssey Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 75% DWG*

Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox Game Pass 50% Last Chance Sale

Mars War Logs Xbox 360 (Back Compat) 67% DWG*

Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass 60% Last Chance Sale

Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG*

Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Last Chance Sale

Memories of Mars Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Last Chance Sale

Mighty Aphid Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% Spotlight Sale

Miles & Kilo Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight Sale

Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Monster Hunter World Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Last Chance Sale

Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65% Last Chance Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 65% Last Chance Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 50% Last Chance Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 50% Last Chance Sale

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle Add-On 60% Last Chance Sale

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion Add-On 50% Last Chance Sale

Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% Last Chance Sale

Mortal Kombat X XL Pack Add-On 70% Last Chance Sale

Blue Dragon Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Lost Odyssey Backward Compatible 75% DWG*

Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 67% DWG*

I giochi evidenziati con il simbolo asterisco (*) sono in sconto solamente per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri sono in offerta per tutti.