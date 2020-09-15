xCloud di Microsoft arriva in Italia: prezzo, giochi inclusi e dispositivi compatibili

Speciale Anime Lupin III: l'evoluzione delle sigle italiane dell'anime
di
Davide Leoni
Microsoft lancia il nuovo servizio Giochi via Cloud (Beta) precedentemente conosciuto come Project xCloud: dal 15 settembre tutti gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass Ultimate potranno giocare con gli oltre 150 titoli disponibili in streaming su smartphone e tablet. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere su prezzi, disponibilità, giochi inclusi e dispositivi supportati.
xCloud: come iscriversi e prezzoL'accesso al Gioco via Cloud (questo il nome ufficiale del servizio Microsoft) è consentito al momento ai soli abbonati Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, da sottolineare come l'abbonamento sia in promozione a un euro per il primo mese, trascorso il periodo di prova l'iscrizione costerà 12.99 euro al mese con la possibilità di accedere all'intero catalogo Game Pass, giochi Cloud e con i benefit di Xbox LIVE Gold compresi nel prezzo. Se siete già abbonati vi basterà scaricare l'app Xbox Game Pass da Galaxy Store e Google Play per accedere al catalogo dei giochi via Coud.
Giochi xCloudAd oggi il catalogo xCloud include oltre 150 giochi tra produzioni Microsoft e giochi di terze parti, tra i tanti citiamo Batman Arkham Knights, Battletoads, A Plague Tale Innocence, Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition, State of Decay 2, Fallout 76, Streets of Rage 4, Wasteland 3, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Halo The Master Chief Collection, Gears of War Definitive Edition e tanti altri ancora. Di seguito l'elenco completo:
- A Plague Tale Innocence
- Absolver
- Afterparty
- Age of Wonders Planetfall
- ARK Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battletoads
- Battle Chasers Nightwar
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- ClusterTruck
- Crackdown 3 Campaign
- Crosscode
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- de Blob
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Death Squared
- Deliver us the moon
- Demon’s Tilt
- Descenders
- Destiny 2 Shadowkeep & Forsaken (22 settembre)
- DiRT 4
- Don’t Starve
- Double Kick Heroes
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Enter The Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Fishing Sim World Pro Tour
- For the King
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Fractured Minds
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Gato Roboto
- Gears of War Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War 5
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grounded
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5 Guardians
- Halo Wars Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Shot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Indivisible
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Katana ZERO (in arrivo)
- Killer Instinct DE
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains Downhill
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Dungeons
- MINIT
- Momodora Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mount & Blade Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- Munchkin Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NieR Automata
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods (in arrivo)
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
- Pathologic 2
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Power Rangers Battle for the Grid
- ReCore Definitive Edition
- Remnant From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rise & Shine
- River City Girls (in arrivo)
- Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition
- Sea Salt
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3 The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tell Me Why
- Terraria
- The Bard’s Tale IV Directors Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Gardens Between
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings Adventure Card Game
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- The Escapists 2
- The Talos Principle
- The Turing Test
- The Walking Dead A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead Michonne
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Tracks The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Untitled Goose Game
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 (in arrivo)
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- Wizard of Legend
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
xCloud: smartphone e cosa serve per giocareI requisiti minimi prevedono uno smartphone Android aggiornato alla versione 6.0 o superiore con Bluetooth 4.0, App Xbox Game Pass installata e abbonamento Xbox Game Pass Ultimate attivo, un controller Wireless Xbox (o un controller compatibile) e connessione Wi-Fi 5 GHz o connessione dati mobili a 10 Mbps in download. Ricapitolando, avrete bisogno di:
- Un abbonamento Xbox Game Pass Ultimate attivo
- Un controller Xbox con funzionalità Bluetooth o un altro controller supportato
- Un telefono o tablet Android, versione Android 6.0 o successiva
- Una connessione dati Wi-Fi/LTE con almeno 10 Mbps di velocità in download
- L'app Xbox Game Pass per dispositivi Android
Su Xbox Store sono disponibili anche una serie di accessori opzionali come controller di terze parti e supporti per il joypad, inoltre ricordiamo che alcuni giochi supportano i comandi tattili, al momento tra i titoli con supporto per i comandi touch troviamo solamente Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice e Gears 5, ai quali si aggiungerà presto anche Minecraft Dungeons.
