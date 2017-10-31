XCOM 2 e Forza Horizon 2 tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

ha annunciato i Deals with Gold della settimana che va dal 31 ottobre al 6 novembre: tra le nuove offerte per Xbox One e Xbox 360 troviamo titoli come

Sconti Xbox One

Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 60% DWG

EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG

EA Sports UFC 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious Digital Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack Add-On 80% DWG

Gems of War – Withering Touch Bundle Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Heart&Slash Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Iron Crypticle Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Maize Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Monster Jam Crush It! Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Stories of Bethem Full Moon Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Styx Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Styx Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 67% DWG

The Escapists The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Toby The Secret Mine Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Unbox Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One Game 50% DWG

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG

XCOM 2 Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

Forza Horizon 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Arcade 50% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Arcade 50% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 1 Arcade 50% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Arcade 50% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog Arcade 50% DWG

The Raven Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 80% DWG

The Raven Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 80% DWG

The Raven Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 80% DWG

Zombie Driver HD Arcade 85% DWG

Ricordiamo che a partire da domani (mercoledì 1 novembre) gli abbonati premium potranno scaricare anche i nuovi Games with Gold di novembre, tra cui Tales from the Borderlands e NiGHTS Into Dreams.