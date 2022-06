XDefiant: nuova fase di test per l'FPS gratis di Ubisoft, ecco i contenuti

It's time for our Session Notes for Friday's Insider Session!



📝 Focus: Occupy and Domination

🎮 Modes: Occupy & Domination

🗺 Maps: Arena, Dumbo, Emporium, Liberty, Mayday, Nudleplex, & Showtime



Check the link below for this week's Session Notes ⬇https://t.co/G8ZL11cm7Z pic.twitter.com/DUnqFvfpln