XDefiant lancia la sfida a Call of Duty? Ubisoft vuole 'pensare fuori dagli schemi'

We don't want to just put your typical CoD killstreaks in the game, but we are thinking outside the box for ways to reward and celebrate streaks. I thought the reactive camo idea from this thread was pretty cool.

I saw some thoughts on Prestige from players. We have been aiming at a classic system that stops at say 10 but I've seen comments about adding more levels every season. Not reseting but just adding more. So what do you think?