Xenoblade Chronicles 2 è il gioco Nintendo più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

La classifica completa include anche Shin Megami Tensei V, Project Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem, Yokai Watch Busters 2 Hihou Densetsu Banbaraya e Dragon Quest Builders 2.
- Xenoblade 2 (Switch) - 419
- Persona Q2 (3DS) - 292
- Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete (Switch) - 205
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch) - 180
- Project Octopath Traveler (Switch) - 125
- Fire Emblem New Work (Switch) - 117
- Yokai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Densetsu Banbaraya (3DS) - 67
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Switch) - 67
Ricordiamo che Xenoblade Chronicles 2 è stato premiato da Famitsu con un voto di 35/40, molto vicino al Perfect Score. Il gioco sarà disponibile in contemporanea mondiale dal primo dicembre in esclusiva su Nintendo Switch.
FONTE: Japanese Nintendo
