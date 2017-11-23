Xenoblade Chronicles 2 è il gioco Nintendo più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Everyeye.it

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 guida la classifica dei Most Wanted Nintendo di Famitsu relativa alla settimana che va dal 9 al 15 novembre. Il titolo Monolith domina la Top Ten con oltre 400 voti, seguito da Persona Q2 e Dragon Quest XI Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete.

La classifica completa include anche Shin Megami Tensei V, Project Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem, Yokai Watch Busters 2 Hihou Densetsu Banbaraya e Dragon Quest Builders 2.

  1. Xenoblade 2 (Switch) - 419
  2. Persona Q2 (3DS) - 292
  3. Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete (Switch) - 205
  4. Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch) - 180
  5. Project Octopath Traveler (Switch) - 125
  6. Fire Emblem New Work (Switch) - 117
  7. Yokai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Densetsu Banbaraya (3DS) - 67
  8. Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Switch) - 67

Ricordiamo che Xenoblade Chronicles 2 è stato premiato da Famitsu con un voto di 35/40, molto vicino al Perfect Score. Il gioco sarà disponibile in contemporanea mondiale dal primo dicembre in esclusiva su Nintendo Switch.

Contenuti più Letti