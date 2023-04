Xenoblade Chronicles 3: il DLC Future Redeemed disponibile, ecco la patch 2.0.0

A new story scenario arrives in #XenobladeChronicles3: Future Redeemed. Join a new cast of characters and discover newly-added systems like Union Combos and Affinity Goals.



Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available now!https://t.co/q8PLeZgHBG https://t.co/6RmDpF24zS pic.twitter.com/YQe3cwjwt8