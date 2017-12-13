Yakuza Kiwami 2 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Tra le altre novità della settimana segnaliamo Kamen Rider Climax Fighters (21,971 pezzi), Dead Rising 4 Frank's Big Package (13,029 copie), Nioh Complete Edition (8,021 copie) e Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (7,309 pezzi).
Classifica software giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 131,931
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 111,075
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 106,094 (1,050,168)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 95,816 (949,470)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 50,594 (1,460,370)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 33,315 (894,553)
- [PS4] Kamen Rider Climax Fighters (Bandai Namco, 12/07/17) – 21,971
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 19,678 (117,409)
- [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 19,325 (47,348)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 14,342 (682,992)
- [PS4] Dead Rising 4 Frank's Big Package (Capcom, 12/07/17) – 13,029
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 11,878 (306,517)
- [PS4] Call of Duty WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 11,589 (318,089)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 11,198 (290,149)
- [3DS] Style Savvy Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 9,649 (70,704)
- [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi Sumikko Park he Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 9,435 (New)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 8,362 (139,637)
- [PS4] Nioh Complete Edition (Koei Tecmo, 12/07/17) – 8,021 (New)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,604 (295,470)
- [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (SIE, 12/07/17) – 7,309 (New)
Classifica hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Switch – 164,908 (124,770)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 45,163 (8,244)
- PlayStation 4 – 40,524 (25,163)
- New 2DS XL – 27,074 (20,712)
- New 3DS XL – 15,059 (12,431)
- PlayStation Vita – 8,483 (6,127)
- 2DS – 3,192 (2,747)
- Xbox One – 406 (295)
- New 3DS – 248 (348)
- Xbox One X – 75 (213)
- Wii U – 70 (45)
- PlayStation 3 – 48 (48)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch ha piazzato 164.000 pezzi, da notare il grande boost di PS4 Pro a quora 45.000 unità, dovuto al lancio della PlayStation 4 Pro Monster Hunter World Liolaeus Edition.
