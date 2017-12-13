Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
eSport
Adesso online
Demon's Souls Episodio 2
Adesso online
Giochiamo in diretta con il primo Souls di From Software!
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Yakuza Kiwami 2
  3. Notizie
  4. Yakuza Kiwami 2 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Yakuza Kiwami 2 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
E' Yakuza Kiwami 2 il nuovo re della classifica giapponese: il gioco ha venduto 131.931 copie durante la prima settimana di presenza sul mercato, superando Earth Defense Force 5 (111.000 copie) e Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (106.000 unità).

Tra le altre novità della settimana segnaliamo Kamen Rider Climax Fighters (21,971 pezzi), Dead Rising 4 Frank's Big Package (13,029 copie), Nioh Complete Edition (8,021 copie) e Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (7,309 pezzi).

Classifica software giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

  • [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 131,931
  • [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 111,075
  • [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 106,094 (1,050,168)
  • [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 95,816 (949,470)
  • [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 50,594 (1,460,370)
  • [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 33,315 (894,553)
  • [PS4] Kamen Rider Climax Fighters (Bandai Namco, 12/07/17) – 21,971
  • [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 19,678 (117,409)
  • [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 19,325 (47,348)
  • [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 14,342 (682,992)
  • [PS4] Dead Rising 4 Frank's Big Package (Capcom, 12/07/17) – 13,029
  • [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 11,878 (306,517)
  • [PS4] Call of Duty WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 11,589 (318,089)
  • [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 11,198 (290,149)
  • [3DS] Style Savvy Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 9,649 (70,704)
  • [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi Sumikko Park he Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 9,435 (New)
  • [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 8,362 (139,637)
  • [PS4] Nioh Complete Edition (Koei Tecmo, 12/07/17) – 8,021 (New)
  • [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,604 (295,470)
  • [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (SIE, 12/07/17) – 7,309 (New)

Classifica hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Switch – 164,908 (124,770)
  2. PlayStation 4 Pro – 45,163 (8,244)
  3. PlayStation 4 – 40,524 (25,163)
  4. New 2DS XL – 27,074 (20,712)
  5. New 3DS XL – 15,059 (12,431)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 8,483 (6,127)
  7. 2DS – 3,192 (2,747)
  8. Xbox One – 406 (295)
  9. New 3DS – 248 (348)
  10. Xbox One X – 75 (213)
  11. Wii U – 70 (45)
  12. PlayStation 3 – 48 (48)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch ha piazzato 164.000 pezzi, da notare il grande boost di PS4 Pro a quora 45.000 unità, dovuto al lancio della PlayStation 4 Pro Monster Hunter World Liolaeus Edition.

Quanto è interessante?
4
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Yakuza Kiwami 2

  1. L'Università di Milano apre al mondo degli eSport
  2. FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: la carta Luis Hernandez ICON 90 analizzata da Il Green

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Kiwami 2
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 07/12/2017
  • Genere: Action RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Studio Yakuza
  • Publisher: SEGA

che voto dai a Yakuza Kiwami 2?

9

media su 1 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti