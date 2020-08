Yakuza Like a Dragon: svelata la data d'uscita su PS4, One e PC

Coming to Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and Steam on November 13!



Launching on Xbox Series X in Nov, PlayStation 5 Coming Soon.



Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an RPG like no other, with 19 outrageously-unique Jobs. How will you rise?



Pre-order now: https://t.co/GnpXvvysgv pic.twitter.com/mdaFzXanVW