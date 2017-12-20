Yokai Watch Busters 2 domina la classfica giapponese, Switch vende oltre 200.000 pezzi

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition apre con 14.000 unità, sul fonte hardware invece segnaliamo le 221.000 console Switch vendute, un netto balzo (+56.000) rispetto alle 164.000 della scorsa settimana.
Classifica software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [3DS] Yokai Watch Busters 2 Sword/Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 208,540
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 133,180 (1,082,650)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 119,005 (1,169,173)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 70,489 (1,530,859)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 5,0679 (945,232)
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 33,333 (144,408)
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 26,650 (158,581)
- [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 25,180 (72,528)
- [PSV] Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (Bandai Namco, 12/14/17) – 24,636
- [PS4] Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (Bandai Namco, 12/14/17) – 20,890
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 19,469 (702,460)
- [3DS] Bokujou Monogatari Futari no Mura+ (Marvelous, 12/14/17) – 15,612
- [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Grotesque Ver. (Capcom, 12/14/17) – 14,787
- [3DS] Style Savvy Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 13,532 (84,236)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 12,117 (302,266)
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 12,017 (129,426)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 12,007 (318,524)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 11,144 (150,782)
- [NSW] ARMS (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 10,714 (272,206)
- [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi Sumikko Park he Youkoso (12/07/17) – 10,072 (92,586)
Classifica hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Switch – 221,210 (164,908)
- PlayStation 4 – 45,161 (40,524)
- New 2DS XL – 31,653 (27,074)
- New 3DS XL – 19,115 (15,059)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 17,804 (45,163)
- PlayStation Vita – 9,049 (8,483)
- 2DS – 4,324 (3,192)
- Xbox One – 2,175 (406)
- New 3DS – 421 (248)
- Xbox One X – 132 (75)
- Wii U – 75 (70)
- PlayStation 3 – 44 (48)
Switch sfonda il muro dei 200.000 pezzi nella settimana di Natale, con a seguire PlayStation 4 a quota 45.000 unità e New 2DS XL con 31.000 pezzi.
