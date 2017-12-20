Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
eSport
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Yokai Watch Busters 2
  3. Notizie
  4. Yokai Watch Busters 2 domina la classfica giapponese, Switch vende oltre 200.000 pezzi

Yokai Watch Busters 2 domina la classfica giapponese, Switch vende oltre 200.000 pezzi

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Yokai Watch Busters 2 è il nuovo dominatore della classifica giapponese con oltre 208.000 copie vendute nei primi cinque giorni di presenza sul mercato. Discreto successo anche per Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory con oltre 45.000 copie vendute su PlayStation 4 e Vita.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition apre con 14.000 unità, sul fonte hardware invece segnaliamo le 221.000 console Switch vendute, un netto balzo (+56.000) rispetto alle 164.000 della scorsa settimana.

Classifica software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

  1. [3DS] Yokai Watch Busters 2 Sword/Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 208,540
  2. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 133,180 (1,082,650)
  3. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 119,005 (1,169,173)
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 70,489 (1,530,859)
  5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 5,0679 (945,232)
  6. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 33,333 (144,408)
  7. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 26,650 (158,581)
  8. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 25,180 (72,528)
  9. [PSV] Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (Bandai Namco, 12/14/17) – 24,636
  10. [PS4] Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (Bandai Namco, 12/14/17) – 20,890
  11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 19,469 (702,460)
  12. [3DS] Bokujou Monogatari Futari no Mura+ (Marvelous, 12/14/17) – 15,612
  13. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Grotesque Ver. (Capcom, 12/14/17) – 14,787
  14. [3DS] Style Savvy Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 13,532 (84,236)
  15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 12,117 (302,266)
  16. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 12,017 (129,426)
  17. [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 12,007 (318,524)
  18. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 11,144 (150,782)
  19. [NSW] ARMS (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 10,714 (272,206)
  20. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi Sumikko Park he Youkoso (12/07/17) – 10,072 (92,586)

Classifica hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Switch – 221,210 (164,908)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 45,161 (40,524)
  3. New 2DS XL – 31,653 (27,074)
  4. New 3DS XL – 19,115 (15,059)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 17,804 (45,163)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 9,049 (8,483)
  7. 2DS – 4,324 (3,192)
  8. Xbox One – 2,175 (406)
  9. New 3DS – 421 (248)
  10. Xbox One X – 132 (75)
  11. Wii U – 75 (70)
  12. PlayStation 3 – 44 (48)

Switch sfonda il muro dei 200.000 pezzi nella settimana di Natale, con a seguire PlayStation 4 a quota 45.000 unità e New 2DS XL con 31.000 pezzi.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Yokai Watch Busters 2

  1. Assetto Corsa: un nuovo Bonus Pack gratuito con 7 vetture è ora disponibile su Steam
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn è la nuova Offerta di Natale del PlayStation Store