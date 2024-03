Yuzu vs Nintendo: gli sviluppatori dell'emulatore si sono accordati per evitare guai?

The Yuzu devs settled to avoid discovery. They were going to get fucked with multiple infringements for making roms and distributing them between the Yuzu devs, often pre-release of the game. They allegedly had a rom stash on their discord too. Nintendo ninjas were inside the… pic.twitter.com/Sg4fLcKoxP

The most concerning part is how much information Yuzu had on their users. Sure, they settled, but they also turned over all devices, hdds, domains owned by the LLC. No doubt Nintendo will be digging into the logs Yuzu kept. Yuzu sold out its users and fellow devs for safety.